Over the last four years, we have served alongside Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani, and we have seen how she listens to stakeholders with diverse viewpoints, pays attention to details, and builds consensus for cost-effective policies. We partnered with Rashi to fix our city’s street paving budget and reinstate police positions to ensure community safety. It was Rashi’s hard work that led the council to a unanimous vote for zoning the North Berkeley BART station for development — with a high number of affordable homes and a consensus design of seven stories. We need Rashi’s continued leadership on the city council to tackle our toughest challenges.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO