Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
berkeleyside.org
Measure L: From streets to housing, $650M bond takes aim at Berkeley’s biggest challenges
Berkeley leaders are asking voters to approve Measure L this fall, a $650 million bond that promises to repair the city’s streets, build new affordable housing, improve wildfire safety, restore crumbling public facilities, upgrade parks and prepare local infrastructure for a changing climate. If that long list of priorities...
berkeleyside.org
Opinion: Rashi Kesarwani for Berkeley City Council District 1
Over the last four years, we have served alongside Councilmember Rashi Kesarwani, and we have seen how she listens to stakeholders with diverse viewpoints, pays attention to details, and builds consensus for cost-effective policies. We partnered with Rashi to fix our city’s street paving budget and reinstate police positions to ensure community safety. It was Rashi’s hard work that led the council to a unanimous vote for zoning the North Berkeley BART station for development — with a high number of affordable homes and a consensus design of seven stories. We need Rashi’s continued leadership on the city council to tackle our toughest challenges.
berkeleyside.org
‘This is a wakeup call’: Berkeley remembers brothers Jazy and Angel Sotelo Garcia
Hundreds of families packed into the Longfellow Middle School cafeteria Monday night to honor and remember Berkeley High School brothers Jazy Sotelo Garcia, 17, and Angel Sotelo Garcia, 15, who were killed in a shooting Saturday night while attending a classmate’s birthday party. A donation page is raising money...
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley man charged in connection with April shooting
A 23-year-old Berkeley man who is linked to South Berkeley gangs has been charged in connection with a shootout on San Pablo Avenue that happened in April, according to court papers and Berkeley police. There were no serious injuries during the incident, but a USPS truck driving by the area was struck by gunfire, and its driver told the police he may have been hit by a bullet fragment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
berkeleyside.org
2 Berkeley brothers killed in Oakland house party shooting
Two brothers, both students at Berkeley High, were killed in a shooting Saturday night during a house party in North Oakland. Angel, 15, and his brother Jazy, 17, were the oldest of six siblings, according to an online donation page put up by family members. Angel was a gentle soul “who was always ready for a fun time, constantly carrying joy and laughter wherever he went,” the page says. His older brother was “funny and smart,” a natural protector who was curious and excited about his future education plans.
berkeleyside.org
New Berkeley cafe offers a Mexican twist on a classic Hungarian pastry
Named after the small ranch where he was born in Chiapas, Mexico, Angel Rodriguez’s Cabañas Cafe, located inside the old Northside Cafe space across from the UC Berkeley campus, features such Mexican staples as enchiladas bathed in red sauce, chilaquiles and coctel de camarones. But its newfangled kurtos, a chimney-shaped pastry with roots in Hungarian cuisine, are what Rodriguez hopes will make his new space a standout.
Comments / 0