Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply
UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
Florida confirms 58 deaths in wake of Hurricane Ian as director warns not to disaster sightsee
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida continues its disaster relief and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian while officials work to confirm whether the number of known deaths so far is storm-related or from national causes. A total of 58 deaths have been confirmed as of Monday morning, Florida Department of Law...
DeSantis activates program to help small businesses impacted by Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida's first disaster recovery center has opened in Ft. Myers to help people and business recover from Hurricane Ian, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a news conference on Tuesday. The disaster recovery center will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is...
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
‘We lost everything’: 55+ Osceola County community told they won’t return home anytime soon
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — For residents of the flooded Good Samaritan Village, the Osceola County sheriff has a message: “Nobody’s going to be home anytime soon.”. High waters forced people out of their homes in the 55+ community. The water is contaminated and smells of sewage, and...
Geneva residents voice frustration over Seminole County’s response to Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As recovery from Hurricane Ian continues, people living in one Geneva neighborhood said they feel abandoned by Seminole County officials as their houses go under. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Residents said they would have gotten out sooner if someone had warned...
Florida Together: Help our neighbors hit hard by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People trying to recover from Hurricane Ian can’t do it alone. They need your help. That’s why 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox radio stations have teamed up for Florida Together. This drive will collect dollars and supplies for people who lost their homes, possessions and jobs when Hurricane Ian stormed through the state.
Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card
Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
Tropical Depression 12 to be short-lived in Atlantic
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian's strike on Florida and the Carolinas, the last thing needed is another tropical system. But hurricane season continues and, thankfully, the latest — Tropical Depression Twelve — isn't one to worry about. The system formed Tuesday afternoon about 440 miles...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
More than 200 face eviction at Orange County apartment complex hit by floods, commissioner says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – People living at an Orange County apartment complex devastated by flooding from Hurricane Ian are now being told they will have to leave their homes by the end of the month, according to Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. Uribe spoke at Cypress Landing Apartments complex...
'It's worse than the hurricane': Rising water may soon overtake homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — It's not a sight most people expected to see, but five days after Hurricane Ian ripped across Central Florida, residents in St. Cloud are learning their homes may soon be under water. "Like a lot of water, but I've never seen something like this in...
Happening Wednesday: Drive-thru Lake County food giveaway
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway on Wednesday. The event for Lake County residents will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Butler Street Boat Ramp parking lot. The parking lot will be closed Tuesday afternoon for prep. ©2022 Cox Media...
Central Floridian gives food, clothes to people in Apopka in need
APOPKA, Fla. — Giving back to her community is in Tammy Perkins’ nature. Raised by a single mom to six kids, Perkins says it was difficult to make ends meet, but some help made it possible. What You Need To Know. Tammy Perkins runs a nonprofit to help...
Polk County Sheriff Charges 3 Orange County Men In Weekend Murder Near Haines City
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A man was fatally shot in unincorporated Haines City Saturday morning, September 24, 2022, and detectives from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office have charged three men with his murder; the suspects and victim are all from Orange County. All three suspects
Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando
Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
SBA Adds Four Florida Primary Counties To Disaster Declaration For Hurricane Ian
The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced today the addition of several Florida counties to the disaster declaration for Hurricane Ian that began Sept. 23, enabling more Florida businesses and residents to be eligible to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loan program. The disaster
