ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 4

Related
Orlando Weekly

Residents in Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance, here's where to apply

UPDATED: Highlands and Lake counties were added to the list of eligible counties by FEMA on Monday afternoon. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has named residents in a number of Central Florida counties eligible for individualized assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian — and that includes Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties. Late last week, FEMA declared that residents and homeowners in affected Florida counties may apply for funds through the Individuals and Households Program to cover home repairs, temporary housing or other basic and emergency needs. The fund offers up to $37,900 for home repairs and/or $37,900 for other lost property not covered by insurance. The full list of Florida counties included in this declaration are Charlotte. Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia. There are several ways to apply for this assistance: 1.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food

TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Seminole County, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Polk County, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Seminole County, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
Seminole, FL
Osceola County, FL
Government
Orange County, FL
Government
Polk County, FL
Government
County
Osceola County, FL
County
Orange County, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
10NEWS

Florida Together: Help our neighbors hit hard by Hurricane Ian

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — People trying to recover from Hurricane Ian can’t do it alone. They need your help. That’s why 10 Tampa Bay, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Cox radio stations have teamed up for Florida Together. This drive will collect dollars and supplies for people who lost their homes, possessions and jobs when Hurricane Ian stormed through the state.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
fox35orlando.com

Heart of Florida United Way: Apply for $300 Walmart e-gift card

Update (10/4): Heart of United Way said it received over 1,000 applications within a few hours, and has temporarily suspended submissions for processing and "to ensure available dollars do not outpace requests." People are encouraged to check back on Wednesday. Original story. Heart of Florida United Way is allowing people...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
10NEWS

Tropical Depression 12 to be short-lived in Atlantic

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian's strike on Florida and the Carolinas, the last thing needed is another tropical system. But hurricane season continues and, thankfully, the latest — Tropical Depression Twelve — isn't one to worry about. The system formed Tuesday afternoon about 440 miles...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Hurricane Center#Mobile#Disaster Management#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#American#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Orlando Weekly

Flooding still a problem in many areas around Orlando

Many areas near Orlando are still recovering from Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian caused widespread flooding throughout the Orlando area with high water wreaking havoc from St. Cloud to Sanford. Seminole County residents are still seeing the aftermath of the high rainfall as flooding continues to increase in areas near the St. Johns River, Lake Monroe, and Lake Harney. According to WESH, the water in Downtown Sanford Riverwalk is still rising.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy