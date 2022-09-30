Read full article on original website
ISSFAL issues statement on relationship between omega-3 blood levels and preterm birth risk
The International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) has issued a statement acknowledging the relationship between omega-3 EPA and DHA blood levels and preterm birth risk. The International Society for the Study of Fatty Acids and Lipids (ISSFAL) has issued a statement acknowledging the relationship between...
FDA proposes change to how “healthy” foods are defined
Coinciding with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a proposed rule which would change the criteria for foods to carry the “healthy” claim. Coinciding with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the U.S....
Consumers not cutting corners on better-for-you foods, beverages, says new survey
The research found that consumers actively purchasing better-for-you products are more likely to cut spending in other areas to avoid switching to less-healthy foods. According to a survey from mindsight (Broomfield, CO), 48% of “better-for-you consumers” have reduced spending on entertainment or activities in order to afford purchase of better-for-you foods, and only 15% have started eatingless-healthy foods to save money. Mindsight’sinaugural Better-for-You Consumer Pulse research, conducted online between August 23 - 25, 2022 surveyed 500 U.S. householdprimary grocery shoppers (aged18 –64) who reported primarily purchasing better-for-you foodand beverages in the past three months.
