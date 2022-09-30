ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA proposes change to how “healthy” foods are defined

Coinciding with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has published a proposed rule which would change the criteria for foods to carry the “healthy” claim. Coinciding with the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, the U.S....
Consumers not cutting corners on better-for-you foods, beverages, says new survey

The research found that consumers actively purchasing better-for-you products are more likely to cut spending in other areas to avoid switching to less-healthy foods. According to a survey from mindsight (Broomfield, CO), 48% of “better-for-you consumers” have reduced spending on entertainment or activities in order to afford purchase of better-for-you foods, and only 15% have started eatingless-healthy foods to save money. Mindsight’sinaugural Better-for-You Consumer Pulse research, conducted online between August 23 - 25, 2022 surveyed 500 U.S. householdprimary grocery shoppers (aged18 –64) who reported primarily purchasing better-for-you foodand beverages in the past three months.
