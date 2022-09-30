The research found that consumers actively purchasing better-for-you products are more likely to cut spending in other areas to avoid switching to less-healthy foods. According to a survey from mindsight (Broomfield, CO), 48% of “better-for-you consumers” have reduced spending on entertainment or activities in order to afford purchase of better-for-you foods, and only 15% have started eatingless-healthy foods to save money. Mindsight’sinaugural Better-for-You Consumer Pulse research, conducted online between August 23 - 25, 2022 surveyed 500 U.S. householdprimary grocery shoppers (aged18 –64) who reported primarily purchasing better-for-you foodand beverages in the past three months.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO