US Highway 2 in western Washington reopened after forced closure from the Bolt Creek Fire

Human Caused Raging Wildfire In Western Washington, Officials Say
The Bolt Creek fire has forced hundreds of people to evacuate and caused air quality to plummet near the Seattle area.
KXL
Washington Wildfire Human Caused, Evacuation Orders Lifted
SKYKOMISH, Wash. (AP) – The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed that the Bolt Creek Fire burning northeast of Seattle was human-caused. KING-TV reports the fire as of Monday had grown to approximately 19.5 square miles and was 36% contained. The fire is being allowed to spread into...
989kbay.com
Investigators release more information on cause of Bolt Creek Fire
SKYKOMISH, Wash. – Investigators have released more information about the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County. The Western Washington Incident Management Team has confirmed the fire burning near Skykomish was human-caused. According to authorities, the fire started September 10th and as of Monday, October 3rd, had grown to approximately...
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
MyNorthwest.com
Yakima Herald Republic
kpq.com
Wenatchee Valley Smoke May Get Worse Further into the Week
The smoky haze carrying into the Wenatchee Valley is projected to get worse into the week. The smoke is coming in from the White River and Irving Peak fires 15 miles north of Plain. According to the Department of Ecology, Chelan County had the worst air quality in Washington State...
KHQ Right Now
ncwlife.com
