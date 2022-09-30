Read full article on original website
Parisi announces Dane County’s $834 million 2023 budget
In Dane County’s $834 million 2023 budget, County Executive Joe Parisi puts basic needs at the forefront, prioritizing investments in food insecurity, housing, mental health support, restorative justice and conservation initiatives. “The past few years have taught us the importance of planning, flexibility and resiliency. We will continue to...
Parisi puts criminal justice reform at forefront of 2023 budget
Despite the stalled jail project, criminal justice reform will be at the forefront of Dane County’s 2023 budget, County Executive Joe Parisi told the Cap Times ahead of the full budget’s release Monday afternoon. Parisi is planning a large policy shift related to criminal justice reform as a...
Report: Madison lags state in travel rebound but will recover by 2023
Taxes paid by people staying at hotels throughout Wisconsin were hit the hardest during the pandemic and revenues are only starting to recover now in Madison, according to a Tuesday report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. As COVID-19 shut down travel, revenue from local taxes on overnight lodging in Wisconsin...
Plan Commission unanimously approves Lake Monona waterfront development
Madison’s Plan Commission on Monday unanimously approved a major development for 121 E. Wilson St. that would bring high density housing, food vendors and publicly accessible space to the Lake Monona waterfront. Quad City Partners, an Ann Arbor company, has been working with local architects on the apartment building,...
A space for warmth: Stone Horse Green opens in the heart of Middleton
Seven years ago, the idea of an outdoor concert stage/movie venue/community event space in downtown Middleton was a tough sell. People couldn’t picture it, or they thought it would be too expensive. Some just wanted things to stay the way they were. “There were only a handful of people...
Opinion | Madison a model for success
Like many of the hundreds who attended, I found this year's Cap Times Idea Fest chock full of stimulating discussion with roadmaps on how we might tackle some of the problems and challenges we will face in the future. Among my favorites of the 24 panel discussions and events was...
Let's Eat: Takarajima is a hidden treasure on Madison's east side
Explorers need an old, mysterious map to find a treasure island. Takarajima, which means “treasure island” in Japanese, is pretty challenging to find, too. Hidden behind a Chinese restaurant in the oddly named Rolling Meadows Shopping Center on Cottage Grove Road (which is flat and meadow-less), this sushi and noodle spot sits next to Misty Mountain Games and Mr. Rudd’s Barbershop to the west, with a MovNat Gym, Domino’s Pizza and Lovely Nails to the east.
Why Vote? Voices from the UW Odyssey Project
The UW Odyssey Project empowers adults to overcome adversity and achieve dreams through higher education. Each year since 2003 Odyssey has admitted 30 adults into a free, two-semester UW course to earn six credits in the humanities while discovering their voices. More than 500 adults have graduated from the Odyssey Project, and over three-fourths of them have completed more college. Some have moved from homelessness to UW bachelor’s and master’s degrees, from incarceration to meaningful work in the community. Whole families have broken a cycle of generational poverty.
‘Clandestine’ art exhibit highlights immigrant voices and experiences
Roberto Torres Mata’s family immigrated to the U.S. in secret to pursue better opportunities. It was that experience, as well as the influence of his mother’s colorful textiles and prints, that inspired Torres Mata’s latest art show, “Clandestine,” at The Stream at Edgewood College gallery.
This Wednesday's harvest celebration for 'Madison Chefs' book now free
The Cap Times has teamed up with Bandit to present a harvest celebration for the book "Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People," written by Cap Times food editor Lindsay Christians. The event will be on Wednesday, Oct. 5 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the newly renovated Bandit Tacos &...
UPDATED: Paul Chryst fired as UW-Madison head coach
Paul Chryst has been fired from his position as head coach of the Wisconsin football team. The school announced on Sunday that Defensive Coordinator Jim Leonhard will serve as head coach on an interim basis. During a press conference introducing Leonhard as interim head coach, UW Athletic Director Chris McIntosh...
