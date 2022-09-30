The UW Odyssey Project empowers adults to overcome adversity and achieve dreams through higher education. Each year since 2003 Odyssey has admitted 30 adults into a free, two-semester UW course to earn six credits in the humanities while discovering their voices. More than 500 adults have graduated from the Odyssey Project, and over three-fourths of them have completed more college. Some have moved from homelessness to UW bachelor’s and master’s degrees, from incarceration to meaningful work in the community. Whole families have broken a cycle of generational poverty.

