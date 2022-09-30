Man accused of shooting into girlfriend’s home, vehicle

UPDATE:

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Jones County deputies said Myrick Jones turned himself in at the Jones County Adult Detention Center Saturday morning.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A man is wanted for allegedly shooting into his girlfriend’s home in Jones County on Friday, September 30.

Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Myrick Jones, 42, shot into his girlfriend’s home and vehicle on Keller Road off Eastview Drive. She and her daughter were both home at the time, but they were not injured.

JCSD officials said Jones should be considered armed and dangerous. He is about six feet and five inches tall, 150 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his location can call the Jones County Sheriff’s Department at (601)-425-3147 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.

