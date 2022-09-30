Read full article on original website
crowdfundinsider.com
NdcTech, Red Hat to Leverage Cloud Native, Open-Source Solutions
NdcTech, a global IT and consulting company providing transformational services for Banks and financial institutions has announced a collaboration with Red Hat, which claims to be the leading provider of enterprise open source solutions, “to deliver solutions based on cloud-native, open-source technologies in support of financial institutions.”. As part...
Top 13 Data Visualization Tools for 2023 and Beyond
The Global Data Visualization Market size to grow at a CAGR of 10.2%, reaching the target of 19.2 billion by the year 2027, starting in 2019. The driving factors for such stupendous growth could be listed as the widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) resulting in a surging data pool, thereby creating better market opportunities in the years to follow. Data scientists make the stakeholders aware of the changing market scenario of their business entity via consumer behavioral study so data visualization helps them take control of any adverse consumer behavior.
Advantages of Using Windows VPS Hosting for Businesses
Windows VPS hosting offers better control over the server and security, and guaranteed resources. VPS is the right choice if you want to perform secure e-commerce transactions, including sending marketing emails, as it delivers advanced safety settings. Windows Vps is the best choice for you if daily business tasks mainly depend on Microsoft products. It provides you with an isolated and secure environment while enabling you to take additional measures to enhance the security of your hosting, like third-party applications and security software.
Spool Aims to Redefine DeFi by Simplifying the Creation of Risk-managed Yield Portfolio
Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will explore some interesting developments taking place within the crypto space. Matthew Kaufmann. Tech geek and Linux user 🐧. About @mkaufmann. Blockchain technology has introduced new technologies and advancements to the financial industry. This article will...
makeuseof.com
What Is Real-Time Protection, and Why Is It Important?
If you've used the internet for any extended period of time, you have definitely come across malicious software (malware) that was developed by cybercriminals to damage your computer in some way, whether you know it or not. If your antivirus software is any good, it will detect (and, more importantly,...
ceoworld.biz
What Servant Leadership Is and How It Can Transform Your Business
Recent IT and technology advancements such as cloud computing and storage allow business owners access to unlimited IT capacity, which is impossible with hard storage methods. As IT systems become more complex, the continued optimization of cloud services will allow these companies to scale faster, be more flexible, and accelerate business operations.
3 Ways to Create Static IP for AWS IoT Core
AWS IoT core is a bunch of software suits that can help you integrate your IoT devices into AWS IoT-based solutions. If your devices can connect to AWS IoT, AWS IoT can connect them to the cloud services that AWS provides. This opens a plethora of options, as your devices...
Should Telsa Humanoids Be Our Future Nurses?
Electric automobile manufacturer Tesla’s new humanoid robots — known colloquially as Tesla Bots — have not yet been released to the public. Many are speculating about the various ways that Tesla Bots can be utilized to improve our world. Here are some of the most compelling ideas for and against using tesla humanoids as our future nurses. The benefits and downsides of utilizing Tesla Bots as nurses can provide one with a deeper and more nuanced understanding of the future of healthcare. There are some positives and negatives about the use of these robots as nurses.
The Cost of Using Open Source Software as a Developer: A Tech Lawyer's Perspective
A few months ago, a client of mine looked at me like I was an alien when I told him: "Nothing is for free, not even Open Source Software." Maybe you also think: "What the heck is he talking about?" Fair enough. You don't have to pay royalties for using...
An Alternative to Magento: A New Way to Grow Headless eCommerce Business
The headless eCommerce trend has been gaining a lot of attention lately. Open source eCommerce storefronts are slowly becoming the industry standard due to their many benefits. The headless architecture allows retailers to build online stores using independent front-ends on top of eCommerce backends like Saleor. This digitally transformative design delivers faster store performance, higher conversion rates, and better search engine ranking.
daystech.org
Eternal Robotics launches Smart Eyes, an AI surveillance and inspection service
Dubai, UAE – Eternal Robotics, a tech firm centered on automation by way of innovation, has launched a brand new AI-driven answer designed to streamline a number of enterprise operations, together with high quality inspection, surveillance and motion recognition techniques. The pioneering firm is a part of the UAE-based Mojay Global Holding, which seeks out disruptive know-how for funding and development alternatives.
Not So Fast: Valuable Lessons from the FastCompany Hack
When FastCompany's website was hacked late Tuesday night, it sent shockwaves through the media world, underscoring the importance of routine cybersecurity inspections for media companies. Now, in the wake of the prominent hack, media companies are scrambling to secure their content management systems. So, what happened and how?. Well, the...
Leveraging Data Analytics to Improve Patient Adherence
Real-world data show lower levels of patient adherence in the newer patients as compared to the clinical trials. Medication adherence is affected by a wide variety of factors, including health disparities, the nature of the disease, treatment complexities, and more. Declining levels of patient adherence adversely impact patient outcomes and product performance alike.
Common MS Excel Questions to Help you Excel in a Data Analyst Job Interview
Is intended to transform raw data into meaningful insights that can be used to make a decision or come to a conclusion. The use of this method is widespread in the industry for a wide variety of purposes. Among the many job roles in this field, a. is extremely popular...
How to Maximize the Effectiveness of Your Long-Tailed Keyword Strategy
Long-tail keywords are not a new thing in the SEO landscape but still, a very small number of businesses are using them in the right way. If we leave aside the top SEO experts and digital marketers with a global reputation, the majority is still relying on focused keywords only. Even the ones who use these keywords are not maximizing their potential.
Most Software Bugs Are Not From Lack of Knowledge
When I was a younger I went on several rock climbing and mountaineering expeditions. I was exposed to some instructors and practitioners that took staying safe in the mountains very seriously. One of them carried a book from The American Alpine Club on climbing accidents. The accidents were never the cause of a single bad choice. They were caused by a series of decisions, taken over time, that combined to create the conditions for the accident.
Cyber Security Awareness Month: The Top 3 Types of Insider Threats Putting Companies at Risk
In 2022, cybersecurity was a top concern for c-suite executives, board members, department leads, and IT teams. And their fears are undoubtedly justified as we head into 2023. As October is Cyber Security Awareness Month, we’re reminded of the continuously tumultuous, disruptive, and unpredictable business environment, where data breaches and cybersecurity incidents threaten to undermine brand reputation, erode precious revenue, and push customers away when it matters most.
conceptcarz.com
TeamViewer and Hyundai Motor Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Innovation in Automotive Smart Factory
• TeamViewer to provide Hyundai Motor with industry-leading enterprise augmented reality (AR) platform and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. •Partnership will help Hyundai Motor develop an intelligent manufacturing platform and enhance productivity, accuracy and worker safety in a smart factory. eamViewer, a leading global provider of remote connectivity and workplace digitalization...
cstoredecisions.com
Kitchen Automation Platform
One of DayMark Safety Systems’ newest innovations, the MenuPilot kitchen automation platform, reduces dependence on hardware. Coupled with the MenuCommand web portal, it facilitates the centralized management and communication of critical menu data and training materials to foodservice operations. Shelf life, nutritional facts, allergen information and prep data can...
Decentralized Storage: Confronting the Challenges
Decentralized storage is still far from mature. It is faced with three (3) key obstacles - technical, regulatory, and adoption. Decentralized cloud infrastructure’s support for different kinds of data is still underdeveloped. Today’s decentralized networks mainly handle cold data - data that’s seldom accessed - and offer some support for warm data, data that users retrieve on occasion. But decentralized networks aren’t yet capable of hosting hot data, data stored in a database and accessed frequently. Hot data represents a key piece of the puzzle when it comes to storage. Clients and users across industries and domains need instant, reliable access to data - on demand and in real-time. No support for hot data means no video streaming or other kinds of content delivery where speed is everything.
