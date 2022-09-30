Oswald Peraza has only seen limited opportunities since the Yankees promoted him on Sept. 1, but the shortstop has made the most of his playing time. Entering the second game of New York’s Tuesday doubleheader against the Rangers, Peraza has played in just 16 major league games. But the 22-year-old is hitting .349 with a .917 OPS over 44 at-bats. Having also displayed a reliable glove and some quick legs, Peraza is warranting “some consideration” for New York’s postseason roster, according to Aaron Boone.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO