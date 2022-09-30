ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Centre Daily

Aaron Judge Passes Roger Maris

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees claimed the single-season American League record with his 62nd home run on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. The home run came in Game 2 of the doubleheader as Judge hit a home run to left field off Rangers starter Jesus Tinoco to lead off the game.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Aaron Boone: Oswald Peraza Warranting ‘Some Consideration’ for Postseason Roster

Oswald Peraza has only seen limited opportunities since the Yankees promoted him on Sept. 1, but the shortstop has made the most of his playing time. Entering the second game of New York’s Tuesday doubleheader against the Rangers, Peraza has played in just 16 major league games. But the 22-year-old is hitting .349 with a .917 OPS over 44 at-bats. Having also displayed a reliable glove and some quick legs, Peraza is warranting “some consideration” for New York’s postseason roster, according to Aaron Boone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Centre Daily

Nick Maton’s Mom Has Unique Way of Supporting Both of Her Sons

The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a postseason berth for the first since 2011 on Monday night against the Houston Astros. Among the many Philadelphia fans in attendance at Minute Maid Park was Phillies' infielder Nick Maton's mom, Ellen. Maton's older brother, Phil, is a reliever for the Astros. Phil appeared in...
Centre Daily

Postgame Notes: Yankees 5, Rangers 4

TEXAS saw its losing streak extend to 7 games with a loss in Game 1 of today’s doubleheader…marks club’s 2nd-longest skid this season (0-9 from 8/27-9/5) and the longest active slide in MLB…have dropped 10 of 11 and 13 of last 16 G…have also lost 5 straight and 7 of last 9 G at home…have gone 1-4 vs. NYY this season, assured of losing the season series with 2 G to play.
Centre Daily

Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91 ERA and 14 saves in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Centre Daily

Dodgers News: LA Sets New Record In Historic 2022 Season

As if the Dodgers haven't done enough this season, more records continue to be broken that we don't even think of. The Dodgers set a new franchise record for wins and continue to stack them up with the possibility of being tied for third most wins all time, but a new record was broken in their 6-4 victory against the Rockies on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Centre Daily

Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Buffalo Bills to Face Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett in NFL Debut?

The Pittsburgh Steelers' plan really has nothing to do with the opponent. They are entering Week 5 of this NFL season in a post-Ben Roethlisberger world, and they are reportedly planning to do so by dumping Mitch Trubisky and giving rookie QB Kenny Pickett his first NFL start. It just...

