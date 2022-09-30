Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements
The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months.
villages-news.com
Sandhill Crane Enjoying Morning In The Village Of Pine Hills
Like most Villagers, this sandhill crane in the Village of Pine Hills is really enjoying these cool early morning temperatures. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
orangeobserver.com
Flooding forces Windermere to road closure
Hurricane Ian brought a lot of water to the West Orange and Southwest Orange areas during its passing Wednesday, Sept. 28 andThursday, Sept. 29. According to an email from the Town of Windermere, "the end of South Lake Butler Blvd., near the pedestrian bridge, and Old Dirt Main at the pedestrian bridge, are closed." Despite these closures, Paved Main is still accessible.
wogx.com
Central Florida church pitches in to remove furniture from flooded homes
Members of the East Coast Believers Church will continue their efforts to remove furniture from 30 flooded homes in East Orlando’s University Acres subdivision. The church started this project on Monday morning.
villages-news.com
Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages
The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
orangeobserver.com
Town of Windermere provides update after Hurricane Ian
The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Windermere mayor Jim O’Brien said the town is focused on its response goals of rapid re-establishment of town critical lifelines and repair of infrastructure and services. Although the town currently is still working on...
click orlando
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
villages-news.com
The Villages District Office offers update on hurricane debris collection
Storm-related debris collection and yard waste are being picked up as part of the regular collection schedule by Sumter Sanitation, therefore it may take some time to pick up all storm-related debris. Debris and yard waste from Hurricane Ian should be bundled as a resident would typical yard waste. Tree...
WESH
Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling
As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
ocala-news.com
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
ocala-news.com
Sunset After The Storm Over JB Ranch In Ocala
There was beautiful cooler weather and a gorgeous sunset view from the patio at JB Ranch in Ocala. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
‘It’s been devastating’: Volusia 55+ community reeling from Hurricane Ian damage
OSTEEN, Fla. — Dozens of homes in a Volusia County mobile home community remain flooded nearly a week after Hurricane Ian blew through the area. Others in the Kove Estates in Osteen still don’t even have a roof. The 55-plus community sits off of State Road 415, south...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness parks work to draw visitors, market city
Part of Inverness’ strategy in hosting events is to draw visitors to the city, where they will spend money and Inverness can market itself. The city’s parks and recreation department is no exception when it comes to using its parks both as a venue for local residents, but also people from around Florida.
Bay News 9
Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
villages-news.com
Florida is a beautiful place to live despite the danger
Recently, I had the privilege to witness Mother Nature at her best and her worst when hurricane Ian came to visit Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was the first hurricane to strike since my family moved to Manatee County from Lake County last year. It was an enlightening experience to...
fox35orlando.com
LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida
Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
orangeobserver.com
Daniels Road Business Park will include grocery store, retailers
Winter Garden drivers along Daniels Road likely have noticed quite a bit of dirt being moved just south of State Road 50. Construction is well underway on the Daniels Road Business Park project, and representatives from Intram Investments Inc. said the company is on schedule to deliver the project to the tenants early in the second quarter of 2023.
villages-news.com
Sumter County to begin collecting storm debris in areas outside The Villages
Sumter County will begin the process of debris removal on Monday throughout the unincorporated areas of the county excluding The Villages since the District governments will provide that service. Residents are asked to place all storm damage debris on the edge of your property before the curb. Residents are advised...
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
WESH
Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
