The Villages, FL

villages-news.com

Hammock Oaks builder wants to expedite Rolling Acres Road improvements

The builder behind an enormous project is eager to expedite improvements to Rolling Acres Road. Greg Beliveau of LPG Urban-Regional Planners told the Lady Lake Commission on Monday that the Kolter Group, the developer of the Hammock Oaks project, is ready to front money for a study that could expedite the expansion of Rolling Acres Road. Kolter is eager to develop hundreds of acres of tranquil pasture land between Cherry Lake Road, Lake Ella Road and Rolling Acres Road. The company plans to begin building within 18 months.
LADY LAKE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Flooding forces Windermere to road closure

Hurricane Ian brought a lot of water to the West Orange and Southwest Orange areas during its passing Wednesday, Sept. 28 andThursday, Sept. 29. According to an email from the Town of Windermere, "the end of South Lake Butler Blvd., near the pedestrian bridge, and Old Dirt Main at the pedestrian bridge, are closed." Despite these closures, Paved Main is still accessible.
WINDERMERE, FL
villages-news.com

Hurricane Ian Damage In The Villages

The rain and wind from Hurricane Ian snapped this oak tree on Espana Street in half. Thanks to Sande Metzger for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
THE VILLAGES, FL
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere provides update after Hurricane Ian

The town of Windermere is recovering after Hurricane Ian swept across the Central Florida area. Windermere mayor Jim O’Brien said the town is focused on its response goals of rapid re-establishment of town critical lifelines and repair of infrastructure and services. Although the town currently is still working on...
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
WESH

Central Florida highway blocked due St. Johns river swelling

As the St. Johns River continues to rise from the historic rainfall brought on by Ian, it’s blocking several key highways throughout Central Florida. One highway affected is State Road 46 which is right on the edge of Volusia and Brevard counties. Heading west from Brevard, signs across the...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200

In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Sunset After The Storm Over JB Ranch In Ocala

There was beautiful cooler weather and a gorgeous sunset view from the patio at JB Ranch in Ocala. Thanks to Carmen De Santiago for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness parks work to draw visitors, market city

Part of Inverness’ strategy in hosting events is to draw visitors to the city, where they will spend money and Inverness can market itself. The city’s parks and recreation department is no exception when it comes to using its parks both as a venue for local residents, but also people from around Florida.
INVERNESS, FL
Bay News 9

Daytona Beach Shores left with severe damage after Ian

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Volusia County officials are asking all beachgoers to avoid compromised structures near the water. Officials say Hurricane Ian caused significant damage in Daytona Beach Shores. They say many locations along the beach, including piers and sea walls, were...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
villages-news.com

Florida is a beautiful place to live despite the danger

Recently, I had the privilege to witness Mother Nature at her best and her worst when hurricane Ian came to visit Florida’s Gulf Coast. It was the first hurricane to strike since my family moved to Manatee County from Lake County last year. It was an enlightening experience to...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

LIST: Fall festivals set for this weekend in Central Florida

Looking for an excuse to go outside and enjoy the beautiful fall weather? There are a number of fall festivals taking place in Central Florida this weekend. Celebrate Octoberfest in Downtown Avalon Park on Friday, Oct. 7. The event kicks off from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a beer garden preview in Town Park and continues with a community festival featuring live music, food vendors and Alpine dancing. The event is free and family-friendly.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Daniels Road Business Park will include grocery store, retailers

Winter Garden drivers along Daniels Road likely have noticed quite a bit of dirt being moved just south of State Road 50. Construction is well underway on the Daniels Road Business Park project, and representatives from Intram Investments Inc. said the company is on schedule to deliver the project to the tenants early in the second quarter of 2023.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

How strong were Ian's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped Southwest Florida last week, turning streets into rivers, knocking out power to 2 million people, and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. The Category 4 storm slammed the coast with 150 mph (241...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Lake County facing historic flooding following Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Hurricane Ian has caused historic flooding across Central Florida. That includes Lake County, where the storm broke records set nearly a century ago. The team at Lake County's Emergency Operations Center has been monitoring the water levels at the St. Johns River near Astor. WESH...
LAKE COUNTY, FL

