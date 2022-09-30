Read full article on original website
Related
Food Network
Where To Get Free Tacos on National Taco Day
Taco Tuesday happens every week. (Thank goodness.) But National Taco Day, which this year falls on Tuesday, October 4, comes only once a year. So for sure you’ll want to circle it in hot-sauce on your calendar. You’ll also want to mark the occasion in the only appropriate way:...
Thrillist
McDonald's Offers Free Double Cheeseburgers for National Cheeseburger Day
Restaurants across the US are slinging deals for National Cheeseburger Day on September 18. In the lead-up to the burger holiday, McDonald's announced that it would hold a poll to see what burger fans wanted to get a discount on for National Cheeseburger Day. The winner was the Double Cheeseburger.
Raleigh News & Observer
Taco Bell’s Popular All-The-Tacos-You-Can-Eat Offer Is Back
While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands, launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain’s popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Iconic $10 Taco Pass For One Day Only
Have you been to a theme park and heard someone talking about their season pass? For a special fee, they explain, you could have unlimited access to rides, perks like free snacks at select concession stands, and so on. Indeed, these "season passes" have proven to be tempting not only for customers, but also for the parks themselves. According to Skift, parks rely on marketing season passes to visitors in order to bring in a greater profit, thanks to the long-term commitment of pass holders.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Taco Bell Brings Back a Beloved Menu Deal
While Taco Bell had many promotions and limited-time offers over the years, few were as popular as the Taco Lovers Pass. Back in January, the chain, which is a part of Yum! Brands (YUM) , launched the monthly subscription: For $10 a month, pass holders could order one of seven of the chain's popular tacos every day over the course of 30 days.
Thrillist
Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
WKRC
'Best Fried Chicken in America' named
MANILA, Philippines (WKRC) - Jollibee's Chicken has received the coveted title of "Best Fast-Food Fried Chicken in America." The Filipino chain restaurant was crowned by the media outlet, "Eater," and beat 15 other contestants. “The subtly seasoned skin is as tectonically crunchy as advertised, if loosely attached in such a...
Pizza Chain Closes Final Location in Town
A once popular pizza chain has now closed for good.Food Photographer/Unsplash. Phoenix has seen an influx of all kinds of pizza over the years. Pizza lovers will find representation from Chicago and New York, Italy and Detroit. There are also several chains originating in California. The California style of pizza had a moment several years ago, as the style pushed out of Southern California and into the rest of the United States. However, one of the originators of the style has fallen on hard times, and now the last of the chain’s locations here in the Valley has closed up for good.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I Tried McDonald's 'Adult Happy Meal' To See If It's Worth The Upcharge (PHOTOS)
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. McDonald's brand new Cactus Plant Flea Market Meal Boxes are essentially a happy meal for adults. The limited edition menu items were launched...
Is Subway Getting Rid Of A Fan-Favorite Bread?
Whether it's a Big Mac with fries from McDonald's, a classic crunchy taco with hot sauce from Taco Bell, or an iconic chicken sandwich with waffle fries from Chick-fil-A, every fast food place has those menu items that they are most known for, and a majority of us love to order. However, due to inflation and supply chain issues, it's only a matter of time before restaurants begin to discontinue some customers' favorite items.
9 Costco Brand Items That Aren’t Worth the Money
Costco is the place to go for anyone who wants to stock up on bulk items, prepare for a party or big event, and save money while doing so. The buying in bulk mentality, however, can often lead people...
Golden Corral Restaurants Reopening
Temporarily shuttered locations are reopening their doors with new and improved operational models. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:KKTV.com, Gazette.com, BND.com, and SciotoPost.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Popular Black-Owned Restaurant Has Closed
A local restaurant and club has officially closed.Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash. It takes several years for most restaurants to become profitable. With the amount of time and money investments required to start a restaurant and club from the ground up, the funding needed to pay employees, and the cost of advertising and letting the community know of the new establishment, many businesses simply don’t have the available funding to survive several years of underwater profits. Add on the problems restaurants have faced over the last two years and it’s more difficult now than ever before. One popular Scottsdale restaurant with a solid fan following has discovered this difficulty firsthand and is now closed.
Check out these National Taco Day deals!
We all are familiar with “Taco Tuesday.” And Tuesday October 4th is extra special because it’s National Taco Day. If you weren’t already planning on having tacos, this is your sign to change that. We recommend that you take advantage of some of these National Taco Day deals to celebrate the special day!
The Most Popular Steak At Texas Roadhouse
We can smell it now — the sizzling sensations and flavors of Texas Roadhouse. If you've ever eaten at the popular steakhouse chain, then you know what we're talking about. Founded in 1993 in Indiana, Texas Roadhouse has since transformed into one of the largest steakhouse chains in the world, with over 600 locations in the United States and additional outposts around the globe. With almost three decades under its belt, the chain has made a name for itself with not only its hand-cut steaks, but also its classic shelled peanuts, freshly baked rolls with honey cinnamon butter, variety of margaritas, and even an in-house butcher on the Texas Roadhouse staff.
16 Sam’s Club Perks You Never Knew About
As a Sam's Club member, you can save money and enjoy members-only pricing and special perks for only $45 a year -- or $100 for a Sam's Plus membership. Explore: These Cities Are the Most Expensive for...
Costco's Fanciest Fall Dessert Is Here & It Comes In Reusable Glass Pots
It might still be 100 degrees or more in some parts of the country (after all, it is still technically summer), but you’d never guess it when you walk into Costco. Not only is the industrial strength air-conditioning enough to make you want to pick up an affordable Kirkland sweatshirt to wear on the spot, but they’re also already loading up their shelves with some fun and delicious picks for fall. While the Disney Halloween decor at Costco is hard to pass up, nothing compares to the temptation of the bakery section. This year, Costco has already brought back its...
Taco Bell Menu Brings Back Mexican Pizza, But With One Problem
Those who love the Mexican Pizza have had a rough few years. This classic menu item from Yum Brands (YUM) fave Taco Bell was the kind of reliable comfort many folks looked to on that late night drive-thru run, for an afternoon lunch treat, or simply because they were in the mood for its strangely addictive delights.
Popular Taco Restaurant Opens New Location
More taco options are coming your way.Jeswin Thomas/Unsplash. There’s no denying the love of Mexican restaurants found throughout metro Phoenix. It’s very much a blink and a new option opens up. This is great for those who absolutely love the culinary style, but it also makes it a challenge to try and pinpoint the best of the best. Sometimes, that can be accomplished by looking at which restaurants are opening secondary locations (if not more). It demonstrates, at the very least, the overall popularity of the restaurant. For one Valley location, restaurant owners are not opening their second, but their third location around town.
New Sub Sandwich Restaurant Now Open, Giving Away Free Subs
Get yourself a free sub sandwich.Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash. The classic sub sandwich. It’s so simple in its form, and yet holds the power to satisfy the hunger of any bread-loving human. The sandwich has come a long way over the years, and while everyone has their favorite style, it’s hard to beat the ease and comfort of the sub sandwich. With the bread perfectly baked for two-hand consumption, to the hundreds of available toppings, sub sandwiches can be enjoyed by the rich and poor alike. And yet you won’t have to be rich to enjoy a new sub sandwich restaurant launching in the coming weeks, as the grand opening will offer free subs to Phoenix visitors.
Comments / 0