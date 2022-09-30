Read full article on original website
Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust
With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans
View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss
View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
James Pierre, Josh Jackson to Battle for Steelers Open CB Spot
PITTSBURGH -- The past two weeks have brought two devastating injuries for the Pittsburgh Steelers at cornerback. Cameron Sutton is dealing with a hamstring injury suffered during the team's Week 4 game against the New York Jets and the week prior, Akhello Witherspoon hurt his own hamstring in a loss to the Cleveland Browns.
Seahawks TE Will Dissly Tired of Talking About Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Unless you spent the past NFL offseason living under a rock, you are well aware of the numerous blockbuster trades that took place. Among the league-altering receiver trades was a trade that saw a franchise quarterback on the move. That trade?. Former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was off to...
Falcons BREAKING: RB Cordarrelle Patterson Placed on IR; Who Replaces Him?
The Atlanta Falcons will be without one of their top playmakers for at least the next four weeks. Fresh off winning NFC Offensive Player of the Month, star running back Cordarrelle Patterson has been placed on injured reserve after undergoing a minor procedure to fix a knee injury. The injury,...
Drake London: Falcons Could ‘Easily’ Be Undefeated as Atlanta Readies for Tom Brady’s Bucs
The Atlanta Falcons could "easily'' be undefeated right now, asserts rookie receiver Drake London. Atlanta started the 2022 NFL season by losing to the New Orleans Saints by just one point, 27-26 in Week 1. So ... check. In Week 2, Atlanta lost to the Rams, 30-27. So ... check.
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Falling After Loss vs. Cowboys?
The more things change, the more they stay the same. After suffering its third straight loss, the Washington Commanders found themselves in the same spot as last week in Sports Illustrated’s power rankings at 30th. The only teams keeping Washington out of the cellar are the Carolina Panthers and...
Commanders Betting Odds: Where Does Jahan Dotson Rank For Rookie of the Year?
Jahan Dotson is on pace currently to finish top three in receptions, and No. 1 in receiving touchdowns by a rookie receiver in Washington Commanders franchise history. His first-quarter performance has him as 20/1 odds currently to become this year's Offensive Rookie of the Year. An award last won by...
New Sheriff in Houston? Texans Select Next Franchise QB in Latest PFF Mock Draft
With four weeks of the NFL season officially in the books, a clearer picture of what's to come is slowly taking shape. No, the entire season is not determined solely after four games, but that sample size allows a glimpse of what teams will be. For the Houston Texans, what...
Lions Move On From Kicker Dominik Eberle
Missing extra points in your debut with a new team is not going to bode well for a kicker's future with an NFL franchise. After kicker Dominik Eberle, who was filling in for the injured Austin Seibert, missed two extra points in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks, it was quite apparent his days were numbered in Detroit.
Cowboys ‘DOOMSDAY’ Defense ‘Special’? Coach Dan Quinn Reveals When He’ll Know
Dallas Cowboys coordinator Dan Quinn has been a part of some of incredible teams during his time in the NFL. From 2014 to 2017, he coached in three Super Bowls and has stared greatness square in the face. Now four weeks into this season, he could be looking at greatness...
Broncos Are Once Again in the Throes of an Identity Crisis
Through four weeks of the season, the Denver Broncos are yet to forge an identity outside of coaching incompetence. While the Broncos are currently 2-2, it feels worse than the first month of the Vance Joseph and Vic Fangio-led teams. That doesn't bode well for Denver going forward. The most...
Eagles Expected to Add Kicker to Practice Squad
The Eagles opened a practice squad spot on Tuesday, releasing tight end Dalton Keene. It is expected to be filled by former University of Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, per NFL Media. There were several injuries in the win over the Jaguars, including starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo.
Kwity Paye Emerging in Gus Bradley’s Scheme: Film Room
The Indianapolis Colts are in panic mode after an ugly 1-2-1 start to the 2022 season. While a lot of things are doom and gloom with this team, there have been some reasons to remain optimistic in this young season. Second-year edge rusher Kwity Paye is beginning to show out...
Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago
The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified
Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries
OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
