Fact check: Attack ad dishonestly edits 2017 comments from Utah candidate Evan McMullin

Evan McMullin’s campaign says a new television attack ad egregiously distorts comments McMullin made on CNN in 2017. McMullin’s campaign is correct. The deceptive ad is from Club for Growth Action, a conservative super PAC that is supporting Republican Sen. Mike Lee of Utah in his re-election campaign. McMullin is Lee’s top opponent; the Utah Democratic Party decided to endorse McMullin, a former Republican and former CIA officer who is running as an independent, instead of nominating its own candidate.
Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the year in Judaism. Here’s what that means

Yom Kippur, or the Day of Atonement, is considered the holiest day of the year for people who practice Judaism. The holiday technically spans two calendar days, because the Jewish calendar is lunar. Days are marked sunset to sunset. This year, it begins at sundown on October 4 and continues until the evening of October 5.
