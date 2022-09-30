ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

local21news.com

Sunshine set to make a return following damp and cloudy Tuesday night

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — This pattern will continue tonight with more clouds and occasional showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's tonight. Hang in there because changes are coming! Tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day with a few stray showers. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
local21news.com

Remnants of Ian: More clouds with some showers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. This pattern will continue to bring us more clouds and occasional showers today with highs stuck in the 50s. With a few stray showers, tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
local21news.com

Starting the week with more clouds and rain from Ian

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. As a result, we can expect more clouds and occasional showers to start the work week. Our Eastern Counties will have the highest rainfall amounts, while western Counties will see far less rain over the next couple of days.
Dauphin County, PA
South Carolina State
abc27.com

Cool and breezy today as periods of rain continue

Things now look unsettled through Tuesday... TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Early. Slow Tapering. Lo 54. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. MONDAY: Lingering Showers, Mainly East of Harrisburg. Hi 58. Winds: N 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Clouds Return, Periods of Light Rain. Hi 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Rain has been slow to...
local21news.com

Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
abc27 News

CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
FOX 43

Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
abc27.com

CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
FOX 43

Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
FOX 43

What to know before turning on the heater

YORK, Pa. — Temperatures are cooling down, which means people are beginning to turn on the heat. But before you do, experts say to be careful. “A lot of boilers, a lot of furnaces, have been sitting all summer long," said Chief Duane Trautman from the Lebanon Fire Department.
local21news.com

I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
local21news.com

Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
abc27.com

Early morning fire damages Adams County church

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
local21news.com

Three injured, one dead following crash in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
YORK COUNTY, PA

