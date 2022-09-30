Read full article on original website
Sunshine set to make a return following damp and cloudy Tuesday night
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — This pattern will continue tonight with more clouds and occasional showers. Temperatures will be in the upper 40's tonight. Hang in there because changes are coming! Tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day with a few stray showers. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
Remnants of Ian: More clouds with some showers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. This pattern will continue to bring us more clouds and occasional showers today with highs stuck in the 50s. With a few stray showers, tomorrow will also be cloudy for much of the day. Skies will finally start to clear late in the day.
Rain expected for another day or so in central Pa., with a late-week chill also on the way
Tuesday is expected to be a rainy day in the Harrisburg region and a chilly one too, with the high expected to barely top 50, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of about 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The rain is expected to continue overnight and into Wednesday morning...
Starting the week with more clouds and rain from Ian
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The remnants of Hurricane Ian are now a Coastal area of low pressure that is centered near Delmarva. As a result, we can expect more clouds and occasional showers to start the work week. Our Eastern Counties will have the highest rainfall amounts, while western Counties will see far less rain over the next couple of days.
Sunday’s wet weather in Harrisburg area will clear up later in week: forecasters
Steady rain on Sunday is expected to slack off through Monday and Tuesday, leaving the Harrisburg area with mostly sunny skies and relatively warm temperatures by mid-week, according to the National Weather Service. Rain clouds are expected to stick around all day Sunday, with a high of 57 degrees; cloudy...
Cool and breezy today as periods of rain continue
Things now look unsettled through Tuesday... TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Early. Slow Tapering. Lo 54. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. MONDAY: Lingering Showers, Mainly East of Harrisburg. Hi 58. Winds: N 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Clouds Return, Periods of Light Rain. Hi 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Rain has been slow to...
Remnants of Hurricane Ian reach central Pa. How much rain did we get?
Over a period of three days, central Pennsylvania has received over an inch of rain and more is on the way, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The remnants of Hurricane Ian brought showers to much of the state, beginning Friday night and continuing through Sunday night. Fortunately, the...
Phoenix Academy closed due to flooding from water main break
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Phoenix Academy posted on its Facebook page informing it would be closed on Oct. 4 because of a water main break. The break caused flooding on the lower levels of the building. According to the post, the city water authority turned off the water...
CLEARED: I-83 north in York County closed due to crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash on I-83 northbound near Strinestown, York County, closed all lanes of the highway, according to 511PA. The crash is cleared at this time. The roadway was closed between Exit 28 for PA 297 – Zions View/Strinestown and Exit 32 for PA 382 – Newberrytown as of 2:44 p.m. […]
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
CLEARED: Crash on I-83 south in York closed all lanes
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — According to 511PA, a crash closed all lanes of I-83 south between Exit 21:US 30 EAST – Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 WEST – Market Street, as of 9:45 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 the closure is cleared. It is...
Annual Adams County Apple Harvest Festival closed Sunday
BIGLERVILLE, Pa. — The National Apple Harvest Festival announced its closure for Sunday, Oct. 2, citing parking conditions as the reason behind the decision. Despite the damp weekend forecast, on Friday organizers told FOX43 the festival would go on. But the remnants of Ian were too much and the...
What to know before turning on the heater
YORK, Pa. — Temperatures are cooling down, which means people are beginning to turn on the heat. But before you do, experts say to be careful. “A lot of boilers, a lot of furnaces, have been sitting all summer long," said Chief Duane Trautman from the Lebanon Fire Department.
I-83 SB reopens in York County following crash
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Emergency officials say I-83 Southbound has re-opened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Emergency officials tell CBS 21 News that a vehicle accident has shut down part of I-83 SB in York County. According to authorities, it happened just after 8:00 PM on I-83 Southbound,...
Crash causes power surge that damages nine Lancaster County homes
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Nine Lancaster County homeowners have damage to their homes after a crash Saturday afternoon took out an electric pole, causing a huge power surge. Police said a suspected drunk driver caused the damage that might have to include rewiring an entire house. "I heard an...
Ex-host of reality show 'The Appraisers' killed by falling tree branch at Berks County golf course
The Pennsylvania man who hosted "The Appraisers," a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, was killed last week after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel Township, Berks County, was riding in a golf cart along...
Late 1700s tavern being renovated into Perry County welcome center
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A non-profit in Duncannon is committed to restoring one of the area’s oldest landmarks. The group just received some federal funding to help. The Clarks Ferry Tavern was the earliest on record in the 1780s. At that time a glass tax signified how properties were taxed. Before heading west, the building was a stop for travelers in their covered wagons.
Early morning fire damages Adams County church
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
Three injured, one dead following crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Newberry Township Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that injured three people and left one dead. The crash occurred on Tuesday just after 9 a.m. in the 700 block of Old Trail Rd. Police say their preliminary investigation reveals that a 2017 Toyota Corolla was...
