Monroe, WA

myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022

22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated. 7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission. 300 block Main Street:...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
Monroe, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's

KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
KENT, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’

The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
KENT, WA
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
myedmondsnews.com

No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street

A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bolt Creek Fire caused by humans, investigators say

Crews have reopened Highway 2 between mileposts 49 and 50 after an earlier closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Investigators looking into the Bolt Creek...
KING COUNTY, WA
westseattleblog.com

CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord

DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
KING COUNTY, WA

