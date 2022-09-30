Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Police Blotter: Sept. 14-26, 2022
22100 block 92nd Avenue West: A homeowner woke up to find vehicle prowled, then followed behind the suspect vehicle. Police responded and investigated. 7400 block 178th Place Southwest: A woman called to report her personal information was used to open a bank account without her permission. 300 block Main Street:...
KING-5
Police investigating homicide in Tacoma
A woman called 911 and said she was driving a man with a gunshot wound but her car broke down. Officers were able to find the man but he later died at the hospital.
KOMO News
Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
Police investigating after man shot and killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A homicide investigation is underway in Tacoma after a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Just after 2 a.m., Tacoma police officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of St. Paul Avenue after a woman called 911 to report that a man had been shot.
q13fox.com
Kent Police combat retail theft with operation at Lowe's
KENT, Wash. - A rash of retail thefts has been sweeping western Washington and now, Kent Police are taking steps to put a stop to it, with officers working with retailers to target some of the worst offenders. Kent Police say they conducted an emphasis operation in which they put...
State patrol investigating shooting on I-5 express lanes near elementary school
SEATTLE — Two men were shot along the Interstate 5 southbound express lanes Friday morning. Firefighters were called to the scene near Northeast 45th Street in Seattle’s University District at 6:49 a.m. after someone driving by heard gunshots and reported a person was hit, the Washington State Patrol confirmed.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police’s undercover theft emphasis operation at Lowe’s ‘quite successful’
The Kent Police Department recently conducted an undercover theft emphasis at a local Lowe’s store, and officials say it was successful. “We’ve had some very aggressive thefts occurring in a few of our stores; many of them leading to assaults when a store employee tries to object to the five-fingered discounts. Your KPD Patrol Officers have been brainstorming ways to combat this trend. It is costly to the business and impacts the safety for the store’s employees.
Same suspects believed to be responsible for string of burglaries in Tacoma Mall area
TACOMA, Wash. — Police are looking for suspects believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries at businesses in the Tacoma Mall area. On Sept. 19, the two suspects burglarized a beauty supply store between 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Tacoma police said the burglary appears to be...
q13fox.com
Gravedigger who helps families on their toughest days spots thief stealing his livelihood
ARLINGTON, Wash. - A gravedigger is turning to the public for help. Surveillance shows a thief making off with a backhoe but not before the victim raced to try to stop him from getting away with his livelihood. FOX 13 News is learning why the gravedigger believes the suspect had...
myeverettnews.com
Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
myedmondsnews.com
No injuries as train strikes car on tracks near Dayton Street
A vehicle was struck by a freight train after a driver made a wrong turn and ended up northbound on the BNSF railroad tracks at Dayton Street Saturday night. The driver, a 77-year-old Edmonds woman, had exited the vehicle before being struck and was uninjured, Edmonds police spokesperson Josh McClure said.
Man Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The officials stated that at around 3:44 p.m. a man in his 40s grabbed a package from a UPS truck cargo area and fled the scene. The man was hit by a Ford truck’s mirror when he stepped off the curb with the package. The Seattle Fire Department pronounced...
q13fox.com
Four people hurt in shooting outside bar in Seattle's University District
SEATTLE - Four people were shot early Sunday morning in Seattle's University District after police say a fight broke out near a popular bar. According to Seattle police, officers were called around 1:00 a.m. to the NE 43rd St. and University Way NE. When officers arrived they found four people...
q13fox.com
Investigators trying to solve mystery surrounding pig found shot & killed in Snohomish County Creek
SULTAN, Wash. - Investigators are trying to solve the mystery of a young pig that was found shot and killed in the middle of a creek in Snohomish County. They say the pig was nowhere near a farm and likely could not have wandered to that location on its own. It has now prompted an animal cruelty investigation.
q13fox.com
Man with gun puts PLU campus into lockdown, deputies take more than an hour to respond
PARKLAND, WA - FOX 13 News is digging into why it took law enforcement more than an hour to respond to a 911 call for a report of a man with a gun, that put a local college on lockdown. The incident happened last Wednesday near Pacific Lutheran University’s campus....
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
myedmondsnews.com
Officials: ‘Very brave student’ led to quick arrest of E-W teen with loaded handgun
The actions of “a very brave student” coupled with a coordinated police and school response resulted in the speedy arrest of a 15-year-old with a loaded handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School Thursday. Local officials shared the latest details of the incident during a Friday morning press briefing on the steps of the Edmonds police station.
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire caused by humans, investigators say
Crews have reopened Highway 2 between mileposts 49 and 50 after an earlier closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Investigators looking into the Bolt Creek...
Update | WA state trooper shot in the face is being released from hospital, says his dad
“He is on a mission and wants to be home.”
westseattleblog.com
CRIME WATCH: Drug sting; assault arrest (updated); stolen white Accord
DRUG STING: We learned about this via charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. 62-year-old Thomas B. Hull is charged with a drug felony and unlawful gun possession after what court documents describe as an undercover drug sting, making three buys at an RV on SW Marginal Place (which has been reoccupied since its summer sweep). Prosecutors say three undercover buys were made before Hull was arrested and the RV was searched: “Inside the RV, police found a significant amount of several types of drugs, a scale, and he had 5 thousand dollars in cash. Police also found a 22-caliber revolver, bullets, and a musket.” The “several types of drugs,” according to the charging documents, included fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine.” Hull has 12 felony convictions, including burglaries, drug violations, and forgery. Prosecutors asked for $100,000 bail; a judge set it at $10,000. Hull got out of jail one day after his arrest last Friday; he was charged on Tuesday.
