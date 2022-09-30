Read full article on original website
Man arrested after multi county pursuit
CLINTON COUNTY, Mo. – Clinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies pursued a vehicle traveling in excess of 140 mph Sunday night. According to the statement the incident occurred on I-35 at the Holt exit. A vehicle allegedly failed to yield and fled when an attempted traffic stop was initiated. The pursuit traveled to Cameron, then back on I-35 southbound to Liberty. The vehicle was brought to a stop after running over spikes deployed by Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
An Excelsior Springs man deceased following officer involved shooting
CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - An officer involved shooting in Excelsior Springs over the weekend leads to the death of a suspect. A statement released by Clay County Sheriff’s Office indicates the incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Saturday, on Crown Hill and Kearney Roads. Two ESPD officers attempted to stop a wanted assault suspect, 65-year-old Carl Carrel, by blocking his vehicle with their patrol vehicles in a grocery store parking lot. Carrel allegedly opened fire on the patrol vehicle in front of him, striking the officer in the shoulder and wrist. The officer to the rear of Carrel’s vehicle returned fire and struck him in the head.
Motorcyclist hit by car in Clay County dies from injuries
CLAY COUNTY – The Clay County Sheriff's Office is confirming the death of a motorcyclist who was left with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a car last week. The sheriff's office says the man identified as Donald J. Hundley, 34, of Kansas City died on Sept. 29. His organs were donated. The alleged driver of the suspect vehicle, Jason Kissick, remains in custody under suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
Livingston County Sheriff responds to firearm incident at area school
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo. - Livingston County Sheriff’s Office say Friday they responded to a possible firearm inside a student’s vehicle at Southwest School near Ludlow. Upon investigation of the allegation, deputies and state troopers seized a toy gun, 2 pocketknives, 1 fixed blade knife, a stun gun, and a minor amount of marijuana from a parked vehicle on school grounds. No firearm or ammunition was found.
Middle school student found to have handgun in backpack, investigation ensues
PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. - The Platte County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident involving a student with a handgun inside a backpack at Plaza Middle School. According to a release by the sheriff’s office, the handgun was located upon the student's arrival based on a report from another student. The 12-year-old male student is currently in custody. The school was placed on hold for about an hour this morning.
Braymer man pleads guilty to cattle fraud scheme that led to murders of Wisconsin brothers
KANSAS CITY – The Braymer man who pled guilty to the murders of two Wisconsin brothers last week is now admitting to the cattle fraud scheme that led to their deaths. Garland Nelson pleaded guilty in federal court to one count of mail fraud and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm Tuesday. Nelson must also forfeit over $215,000 to the government, which represents his proceeds from the scheme.
Suspect dies from wounds sustained in police confrontation
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO - Excelsior Springs Police say a suspect has died from injuries sustained in a shootout with police Saturday. Clay County Sheriff says Carl Carrel,64, of Excelsior Springs shot at an officer in a patrol car who was attempting to prevent Carrell from escaping from a retailer parking lot. Officers returned fire, striking Carrel in the head. Carrel had been wanted in a warrant for assault on law enforcement.
Man riding lawnmower injured in Cass County accident
CASS COUNTY, Mo. – A man on a riding lawnmower is seriously injured after it was struck by a vehicle Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicates the incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on RT B, one mile east of I-49. A westbound traveling vehicle, driven by 65-year-old Deborah J. Bellis, of Archie, overtook and struck the rear of a lawnmower. The driver of the lawnmower, 26-year-old Tristan M. Hart, of Gower, was ejected.
City of Warrensburg announces burn ban
WARRENSBURG, Mo. - The City of Warrensburg announces a burn ban in effect until further notice. The announcement indicates no open burning, including fire pits, burn barrels, and bonfires are permitted until the area receives sufficient rainfall. Barbeque grills and smokers may be used with extra caution. Questions or concerns...
Grundy County receives "Fair" rating in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An audit of Grundy County performed by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office has concluded with a “Fair” rating. The rating indicates the county needs to improve in several areas, according to the report. Areas of improvement in the county include conducting physical inventories of seized property and tracking outstanding checks in the inmate bank account within the Sheriff’s office. Within the ambulance department, the director has not adequately segregated accounting duties of accounting records or monitored them.
James William “Dub” Engleman Sr.
James William “Dub” Engleman Sr., 84, of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away in his home on October 1, 2022. James was born on October 24, 1937 to parents Lloyd Sylvester Engleman and Lavon Mae Ewing Engleman in Eversonville, Missouri. He Graduated from Meadville High school. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. On June 2, 1984 married Vivian Louise Burton at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked at Donaldson for 41years operating a variety of machines. James was a member of the United Auto Workers #714 and a Licensed Minister. He served as the Pastor at Eversonville Baptist Church and Olive Branch Baptist Church. When needed he helped out at other local Churches.
Nicholas Aaron Wilson
Nicholas Aaron Wilson, 33 of Blue Springs, Missouri formerly of Odessa, MO passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at home. Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64067, 816-633-5524. Memorials are suggested to a go-fund me page set up to help his fiancé, Amanda Butler and son, Caysen Wilson; https://gofund.me/89d58cb1. Memories of Nick and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Kyle Anthony Black
Kyle Anthony Black, 52, of Richmond, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Kyle was born on January 29, 1970, in Richmond, the son of Buddy and Janet (Hyder) Black. He was united in marriage to Katrina Sue Sullard of Richmond on October 31, 2003; she survives of the home.
Ray County Commission meets in regular session
RICHMOND, Mo. – The Ray County Commission meets in regular session Wednesday, October 5. The agenda indicates at 9:30 a.m. the commission will hold a noxious weed meeting. Following, approval of plats for the Planning & Zoning Administrator, Stacy Wolfe. The meeting is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. in the...
William Thomas "Bill" Wegener
William Thomas "Bill" Wegener, 86 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. He was born Thursday, March 26, 1936 in Lexington, Missouri, to the late Gilbert Wegener and the late Dorothy Wegener (Owen). He graduated from Higginsville High School - class of 1953. After school he worked on his father’s farm. Bill enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 and served his country proudly. He married Violet (McCoy) Wegener on September 12, 1959. They were married 63 wonderful years.
Experience a pre-1900s past at the Lathrop Living History & Small Farm Reunion Festival
LATHROP, Mo. -- Area residents will get a chance to relive some of the past at the Lathrop Living History & Small Farm Reunion Festival. Jim Plowman, President of the Lathrop Antique Car, Tractor & Engine Club, has been affiliated with the event for the past thirty years and a member of the club for forty-four years. He's seen people from all over the country travel to attend the show and display their own antiques or conventional ways of living.
