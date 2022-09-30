CLAY COUNTY, Mo. - An officer involved shooting in Excelsior Springs over the weekend leads to the death of a suspect. A statement released by Clay County Sheriff’s Office indicates the incident occurred at 5 p.m. on Saturday, on Crown Hill and Kearney Roads. Two ESPD officers attempted to stop a wanted assault suspect, 65-year-old Carl Carrel, by blocking his vehicle with their patrol vehicles in a grocery store parking lot. Carrel allegedly opened fire on the patrol vehicle in front of him, striking the officer in the shoulder and wrist. The officer to the rear of Carrel’s vehicle returned fire and struck him in the head.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO