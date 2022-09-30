Read full article on original website
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
kpq.com
Increased Fire Activity on the Bolt Creek Fire Issues Infrequent Closures on US 2
US 2 remains open near Skykomish, however, crews may temporarily close that area throughout the day while they work on the fire. The Bolt Creek Fire is currently at 12,142 acres, with containment currently at 28 percent. There are roughly 152 personnel on the scene, along with a dozer and...
The Suburban Times
Local Event Will Connect those in Need to Vital Resources
TACOMA, WA – Hundreds of people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless will be connected to crucial resources at a major “resource fair” on Friday, October 7, in Tacoma. Project Homeless Connect (PHC) will operate between 11:00 am and 3:00 pm at The Church of...
kentreporter.com
Median property values up in Kent and other South County areas
Median residential property values rose by 24% this year in a portion of the Kent East Hill area and Talbot Hill area of Renton. Values were up 20.4% in the area of Kent’s West Hill, Des Moines and SeaTac, according to a Sept. 29 news release from the King County Assessor’s office.
2nd Shooting in 2 Days Near University of Washington Sends 4 to Hospital
Seattle, WA: A shooting near the University of Washington early Sunday morning, Oct. 2, is on the heels of the early Saturday morning shooting, both not far from each other in the city of Seattle. Around 1:00 a.m., 911 dispatchers started receiving calls for a multi-casualty shooting at 4300 Brooklyn...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Unusual heat for October
SEATTLE - This forecast is truly mind-boggling: highs will soar into the 80s across Western Washington today and tomorrow!. In Seattle's recorded history over 128 years, we've only had eleven days in the 80s for October. Check out this tweet for more:. The average high for Sea-Tac Airport today is...
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire caused by humans, investigators say
Crews have reopened Highway 2 between mileposts 49 and 50 after an earlier closure, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Crews closed the highway between mileposts 49 and 50 at about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. Investigators looking into the Bolt Creek...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
ncwlife.com
NCWLIFE Evening News September 30th, 2022
A few of the news stories we’re following for you tonight, One man has pleaded guilty in federal court to his part in an alleged fentanyl ring operating in the Wenatchee Valley. An Everett man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly throwing debris onto Highway 2 and setting a small fire just one mile east of Leavenworth and U.S. Highway 2 was reopened last night with reduced speed limits in some areas and Bolt Creek Fire managers warning there are still active fire areas.
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
q13fox.com
Washington state trooper who was shot in the face released from Seattle hospital
SEATTLE - A Washington state trooper who was shot and wounded in Walla Walla last month was released from the hospital on Sunday and headed home. Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr.’s father, Dean Atkinson Sr., said earlier this week that there’s nothing that would prevent him from reengaging as a trooper, if he chooses, The Walla Walla Union-Bulletin reported.
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
seattlemedium.com
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
mltnews.com
Police safety video raises issues and ire among elected officials
It is just a video; a video that Snohomish County elected officials and police chiefs made, urging lawmakers to amend laws and make public safety safer for cops and all of us. Yet, this five-minute YouTube appeal for legislative changes sparked outrage from some lawmakers who feel it is a politically motivated attack on them and does not reflect good policing or better public safety. State Sen. Marko Liias, a 21st District Democrat who represents parts of Edmonds and Lynnwood, said that the video simply “repeats Republican talking points” and labels it “an overly simplistic narrative.”
seattlemedium.com
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
This Seattle Spot Is The Best Bakery In Washington
People are always lining up for this bakery's French desserts.
One Of Seattle's Largest Asian Supermarkets Is Closing After 41 Years
'I grew up in this store, in this neighborhood. Yeah, it's like another home,' the business' vice president said.
Chronicle
Western Washington Could See Its Warmest Start to October in Decades
Sweet children of summer, a reprieve from fall is on its way for you. With temperatures predicted to be near or at 80 this weekend and in the high 70s next week, the Puget Sound region is looking at the warmest start to October in three decades, according to the National Weather Service of Seattle.
'First-of-its-kind' federal pilot program will provide diapers to Washington families in need
SEATTLE — A new federal pilot program aims to help provide diapers to thousands of families in need. WA Senator Patty Murray's Office says the program will distribute $800,000 to the Washington State Community Action Partnership and $1.2 million to the South Puget Intertribal Planning Agency. Each will coordinate the allocation of diapers and diapering supplies to a number of community organizations.
