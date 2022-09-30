Read full article on original website
Greg Slack
4d ago
Great police work. Now don't let these animals loose to prey on innocent citizens again. Our justice system needs to remove these sociopaths from society and do it swiftly!
Reply(1)
10
Roy Batty
3d ago
from the names it's not too difficult to surmise the race...something the progressive media activists won't do unless it fits their narrative
Reply(3)
5
One EJ
3d ago
They will be court-martialed. Administratively separated with a dishonorable discharge. Then sentenced to State prison.
Reply
3
Related
South Burlington homicide not a ‘random act,’ plice said
Police said the parties involved in the shooting were known to one another.
newportdispatch.com
Driver arrested for DUI, violating conditions of release in Rutland
RUTLAND — A 41-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Rutland early this morning. Police say they initiated a traffic stop for an observed motor vehicle violation on US Route 7 at around 1:10 a.m. While speaking with the driver, George Flannery, of Rutland, police say signs of...
WCAX
Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Los Angeles biotech investor has pleaded not guilty in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington. Prosecutors allege he was involved in an oil...
mynbc5.com
Police looking for suspect in Randolph robbery
RANDOLPH, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for the suspect in a robbery that took place in Randolph on Saturday morning. Troopers said they were notified of a robbery at The Barn Convenience Store at 3:17 a.m. They said a male suspect entered the store and demanded money.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Suspect in homicide investigations appears in court
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The suspect in two homicides that took place in Burlington and South Burlington on Sunday appeared in court on Monday morning. Police say Denroy Dasent, 52, is suspected of fatally shooting a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and killing another person at the Swiss Host Motel & Village on Williston Road in South Burlington later that night.
nbcboston.com
Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police
A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
Suspect in Sunday’s shootings charged with two counts of murder
Police said a 52-year-old man shot and killed two men in separate incidents Sunday.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Police investigating whether homicides in Burlington, South Burlington are linked
It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 2...
Live Blog: Police hold briefing on two murders
Police have scheduled a 1 p.m. press conference to discuss the homicides, which occurred hours apart Sunday night.
Rutland City Police investigate shots fired on Baxter Street
The Rutland City Police are searching for answers after they found evidence a shooting had taken place on Baxter Street Saturday morning.
WCAX
Newport man dies in motorcycle crash
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - A Newport man is dead following a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon. Vermont State Police say around 5:30 p.m. they responded to the crash at the intersection of VT Route 100 and Collins Mills Road in the town of Newport. Police say Howard Collins, 81, was driving...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Barre couple charged with involuntary manslaughter following baby's death
BARRE, Vt. — A Barre couple has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and cruelty to a child after their seven-month-old baby died in May. Barre police say they were called to the home of Christopher Wicker, 34, and Brianna Wicker, 25, on the morning of May 3 after Brianna reported that her infant son was unresponsive and not breathing.
nbcboston.com
84-Year-Old Vermont Man Reported Missing Found Safe
The 84-year-old man who was reported missing in Vermont has been found safe, according to state police. Vermont State Police got a report just after 9 p.m. Monday that Richard Cadieux was missing from his home in Derby, according to a news release from the agency. Cadieux said he was running an errand at around 3:30 p.m., and hadn't been heard from since.
newportdispatch.com
Fatal crash in Newport
NEWPORT — A 20-year-old man from Newport is dead following a motorcycle crash in Newport yesterday. The incident took place at the intersection of Vermont Route 100, and Collins Mill Road, at around 5:30 p.m. According to the report, Howard Collins, 81, of Newport Center, was headed south before...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged following two-vehicle crash in Calais
CALAIS — A 21-year-old woman from Barre was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Calais last week. The crash took place on Bailey Comolli Road on September 30. According to the report, Iris Rollins-Greene, 21, of Barre, was traveling in excess of the posted speed limit when she drove into the oncoming lane and struck a vehicle head-on.
mynbc5.com
Driver killed after motorcycle hits truck in Newport
NEWPORT, Vt. — A Newport man was killed after his motorcycle collided with a truck on Route 100. Vermont State Police said 81-year-old Howard Collins of Newport Center was driving south on Route 100 around 5:30 p.m. on Monday when he attempted to make a left turn onto Collins Mill Road.
newportdispatch.com
Crash with injuries in Waterbury
WATERBURY — A 69-year-old man from Bolton was involved in a crash in Waterbury yesterday. The incident took place on Waterbury Stowe Road at around 2:10 p.m. Police say that Ronald Ryan crossed the center line and collided with a bicycle and rack attached to the rear of a vehicle.
montpelierbridge.org
“French Block” Gunshot Strikes Walgreens Building
Someone allegedly fired a gun from the recently renovated “French Block” building in Montpelier, striking a window of the Walgreens Building across the street. No injuries were found. A person called the Montpelier Police Department at 12:42 a.m. on Sept. 30, reporting the sound of a gunshot in...
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Comments / 14