The 84-year-old man who was reported missing in Vermont has been found safe, according to state police. Vermont State Police got a report just after 9 p.m. Monday that Richard Cadieux was missing from his home in Derby, according to a news release from the agency. Cadieux said he was running an errand at around 3:30 p.m., and hadn't been heard from since.

DERBY, VT ・ 17 HOURS AGO