James William “Dub” Engleman Sr.
James William “Dub” Engleman Sr., 84, of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away in his home on October 1, 2022. James was born on October 24, 1937 to parents Lloyd Sylvester Engleman and Lavon Mae Ewing Engleman in Eversonville, Missouri. He Graduated from Meadville High school. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. On June 2, 1984 married Vivian Louise Burton at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked at Donaldson for 41years operating a variety of machines. James was a member of the United Auto Workers #714 and a Licensed Minister. He served as the Pastor at Eversonville Baptist Church and Olive Branch Baptist Church. When needed he helped out at other local Churches.
Grundy County receives "Fair" rating in state audit
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - An audit of Grundy County performed by the Missouri State Auditor’s Office has concluded with a “Fair” rating. The rating indicates the county needs to improve in several areas, according to the report. Areas of improvement in the county include conducting physical inventories of seized property and tracking outstanding checks in the inmate bank account within the Sheriff’s office. Within the ambulance department, the director has not adequately segregated accounting duties of accounting records or monitored them.
Kyle Anthony Black
Kyle Anthony Black, 52, of Richmond, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Ray County Memorial Hospital in Richmond. Kyle was born on January 29, 1970, in Richmond, the son of Buddy and Janet (Hyder) Black. He was united in marriage to Katrina Sue Sullard of Richmond on October 31, 2003; she survives of the home.
Ray County Commission meets Tuesday
RICHMOND, Mo. – Ray County Commission meets in regular session Tuesday, October 4. New business on the agenda indicates the commission to meet with Paul Harris and Perry Vandiver regarding the MULES Software for 911. Following, the commission to approve payables and sign an audit letter. The meeting is...
Carol Jane Flick
Carol Jane Flick, 89, of Carrollton died Friday, Sept. 30. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 at Bittiker Funeral Home. A visitation will be from 10 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service.
