James William “Dub” Engleman Sr., 84, of Chillicothe, Missouri Passed away in his home on October 1, 2022. James was born on October 24, 1937 to parents Lloyd Sylvester Engleman and Lavon Mae Ewing Engleman in Eversonville, Missouri. He Graduated from Meadville High school. After graduation he joined the U.S. Navy. On June 2, 1984 married Vivian Louise Burton at Olive Branch Baptist Church in Chillicothe, Missouri. He worked at Donaldson for 41years operating a variety of machines. James was a member of the United Auto Workers #714 and a Licensed Minister. He served as the Pastor at Eversonville Baptist Church and Olive Branch Baptist Church. When needed he helped out at other local Churches.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO