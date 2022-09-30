ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

New Strong Sell Stocks for October 3rd

CVE - Free Report) is an explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days. NIKE, Inc. (. NKE - Free Report) is an apparels and accessories company....
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

FS Bancorp, Inc. (. FSBW - Free Report) : This bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days. FS Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus. FS Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | FS Bancorp,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Brookdale (BKD) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock

Momentum investors typically don't time the market or "buy low and sell high." In other words, they avoid betting on cheap stocks and waiting long for them to recover. Instead, they believe that "buying high and selling higher" is the way to make far more money in lesser time. Everyone...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Should Value Investors Buy Byline Bancorp (BY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eisai
Zacks.com

American Express (AXP) Stock Moves -1.97%: What You Should Know

AXP - Free Report) closed at $137.79 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.97% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.54%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.3%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Hershey (HSY) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

HSY - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question. Hershey is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Devon Energy (DVN) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#New Strong Sell#Zacks Rank#Canopy Growth Corporation#Eisai Co Ltd#Meta Platforms Inc
Zacks.com

Is Euroseas (ESEA) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Is Jabil (JBL) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Daqo (DQ) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Zacks.com

Bear of the Day: Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Down nearly 50% in 2022, it’s been a harsh road for the Zacks Retail – Apparel and Shoes Industry. Further, the industry is currently ranked in the bottom 17% of all Zacks Industries. According to studies, 50% of a stock's price movement can be attributed to its group,...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q4

RGCO - Free Report) reported break-even quarterly earnings per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.11. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 100%. A quarter ago,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

Is WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend ETF (DLN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

DLN - Free Report) made its debut on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

EPR vs. BRX: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

EPR - Free Report) or Brixmor Property (. BRX - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Jakks Pacific (JAKK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

JAKK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $19.57, moving +1.24% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.59%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the toymaker...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) Hits New 52-Week High

PFIX - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 84.3% from its 52-week low of $37.38 per share. But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
STOCKS
Zacks.com

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Developed-World ETF & Large-Cap ETF

SPY - Free Report) added 2.6%, (. QQQ - Free Report) moved 4.4% higher on the day. Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy