ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, PA

Comments / 15

Brian Skeffers
3d ago

I don't know why you even looking for her all she going to do is sit there ,get two meals be out by dinner !!! then have a warrant for her arrest for not showing up for court then spend tax payers money to look for her oh well so justice works

Reply(2)
9
letsgobrandon
4d ago

Oh look, more of the entitled taking things which do not belong to them. SSDD🤡👌

Reply(7)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
local21news.com

Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl

YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Lancaster, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, PA
WGAL

Shooting victim found along Stevens Avenue in Lancaster

A man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Lancaster. Lancaster Police said they responded to report of gunshots being fired around 1 a.m. in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue. "As officers responded, additional information was provided via dispatch that there was a victim of...
LANCASTER, PA
CBS Baltimore

Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall

BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot.  Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday. 
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
local21news.com

Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
WINDSOR, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pirate#Whp
local21news.com

Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
YourErie

16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting

NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
local21news.com

Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lancaster shooting under investigation

Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting. According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of East End Avenue and Stevens Avenue. There is no word on how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries at this time.
LANCASTER, PA
firststateupdate.com

Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years

A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Woman hospitalized after Newark motel stabbing

A woman is hospitalized after she tried to break up a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a motel in Newark. Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing, Newark police said. They...
NEWARK, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy