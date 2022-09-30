Read full article on original website
Brian Skeffers
3d ago
I don't know why you even looking for her all she going to do is sit there ,get two meals be out by dinner !!! then have a warrant for her arrest for not showing up for court then spend tax payers money to look for her oh well so justice works
letsgobrandon
4d ago
Oh look, more of the entitled taking things which do not belong to them. SSDD🤡👌
local21news.com
Fourth person pleads guilty in 2016 Lancaster County home-invasion killing
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The fourth and final defendant pleaded guilty Monday for his involvement in the 2016 home-invasion killing of Dennis Pitch at his Salisbury Township home. Brandon Bills, 41 of Coatesville, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of robbery, and a count of criminal...
local21news.com
Franklin Township man charged with murder after Tinder date found dead
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police arrested Cody Allen Gerber Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and abuse of a corpse following a two-year investigation into the death of Emily Pritsch. The Pennsylvania State Police began investigating a suspicious death reported by Gerber on Oct. 4, 2020, in...
abc27.com
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown ‘possessed’ kids in ‘baptism’
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
Police: York man shot for 'hollering' at suspect's girl
YORK, Pa. — Investigators have released additional details in last week's deadly shooting on the 500 block of West Market Street in York. Tyrell Shyheim Christian, 28, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Ethan Mooney, who was found unresponsive on the street by officers responding to a reported shooting at 11:52 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
WGAL
Shooting victim found along Stevens Avenue in Lancaster
A man was shot multiple times early Sunday morning in Lancaster. Lancaster Police said they responded to report of gunshots being fired around 1 a.m. in the area of Stevens Avenue and East End Avenue. "As officers responded, additional information was provided via dispatch that there was a victim of...
Investigators looking for man suspected in gun discharge at Arundel Mills Mall
BALTIMORE -- Investigators are looking for a man in connection with the suspected accidental discharge of a gun at the Arundel Mills Mall food court over the weekend, Anne Arundel Police said. Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. Saturday to reported shots fired at the mall. Investigators said the suspect appeared to have been adjusting his pants when a concealed gun fired into the floor. No injuries were reported from the actual gunshot. Police believe the suspect fled with patrons who were running from the scene."We'll go through a process to see who he was, is he of legal age, does he have legal permits, was this an actual firearm, what exactly occurred and pursue anything if need be—if it's even pertinent," said police spokesman Lt. A.J. Gardiner on Saturday.
local21news.com
Police investigating 'Rumored social media threat' at John Harris High School
HARRISBURG, Pa. — UPDATE | According to the Central Dauphin East high School, a student posted on their social media that they were going to blow up a classroom at the high school. An investigation with law enforcement determined the post to be a "joke." They also note that...
local21news.com
Windsor employee steals thousands using 31 unauthorized cash refunds
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested an employee from a Windsor who allegedly stole money through 31 unauthorized cash refunds over the course of almost two months, according to the Lower Allen Township Police Department. Officials were first tipped off about the incident after receiving a call from...
Dismembered body discovered on side of the road in Westminster
On Sunday evening, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were responding to a home for reports of a missing person when they discovered dead man on the side of the road.
local21news.com
Fatal overdose leads to four arrested two years later
PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — An investigation of nearly two years led to the arrest of four people in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police. According to the Pennsylvania State Police in Newport, an investigation revealed the death...
16 years since Lancaster County Amish schoolhouse shooting
NICKEL MINES, Pa (WHTM) — Sunday, Oct. 2, marks 16 years since the shooting at an Amish schoolhouse in Nickel Mines, Lancaster County that killed five girls. Police say a milk truck driver, Charles Roberts, held 10 girls hostage in a schoolhouse on Oct. 2, 2006. Roberts barricaded himself in the schoolhouse when he started […]
Carlisle man died in September crash: Police
A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.
Son Accused Of Murdering, Dismembering Father In Carroll County: Sheriff
A Maryland man is facing multiple murder charges for allegedly repeatedly stabbing and dismembering his father and leaving the body on the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said. Westminster resident Ravi Pansuriya, 29, was apprehended and taken into custody after the body of his father, Maganbhai Pansuriya,...
local21news.com
Drunk man assaults officer inside hospital in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police arrested a man today for "palm striking" a police officer in the eye while attempting to go through a WellSpan hospital's check-in process, according to Ephrata Police. 40-year-old Eric Oberly was reported to have been checking into the WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital when...
Dauphin County settles lawsuit for $142,500 after woman said jail guards broke her jaw
WILLIAMSPORT – Dauphin County has agreed to pay $142,500 to settle a federal lawsuit brought by a female inmate who claimed her head was slammed to the floor in 2017 causing her to lose consciousness for 10 minutes. Terms of the settlement reached with Barbara Barngetuny to resolve her...
After 41 Years, Chester Man Leaves Prison on Overturned Murder Conviction
Leroy Evans of Chester walked out of Media’s Delaware County Courthouse Friday a free man. He served 41 years for a murder he says he didn’t commit, writes Vinny Vella for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The first thing Evans did was hug his wife, Rosemary Simmons and thank God.
WGAL
Lancaster shooting under investigation
Police in Lancaster are investigating a shooting. According to emergency dispatchers, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. in the area of East End Avenue and Stevens Avenue. There is no word on how many people were shot or the extent of their injuries at this time.
Baltimore County detectives investigate deadly White Marsh shooting
The Baltimore County Police Department's homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a male in White Marsh on Monday, according to authorities.The male was shot in the 8000 block of Heathrow Court around 5:45 p.m., a police department spokesperson said.The spokesperson did not provide an age range for the deceased male.
firststateupdate.com
Man Federally Indicted In Newport Cigarette Robberies, Facing 20 Years
A federal grand jury returned an indictment last week charging a Baltimore, Maryland man with three counts of Hobbs Act Robbery. According to the indictment, Donald Gladden, 56, robbed three tobacco stores in New Castle, Delaware during a 10-day crime spree this summer. The Indictment alleges Gladden committed robberies on May 27, May 31, and June 5, 2022, taking cash and Newport cigarettes during each incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Woman hospitalized after Newark motel stabbing
A woman is hospitalized after she tried to break up a fight between her boyfriend and another man at a motel in Newark. Officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on South College Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday for a report of a stabbing, Newark police said. They...
