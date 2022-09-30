ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFGate

Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car

It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
SFGate

Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
SFGate

The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot

Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California.  • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
SFGate

Update: Major Delays Through Transbay Tube Due To Electrical Issue

BART is reporting major delays through the Transbay Tube on Tuesday morning due to an electrical issue. As of about 6:20 a.m., trains were single-tracking through the underwater tube between Oakland and San Francisco and no trains were stranded. An electrical issue in the tube stranded a BART train there...
SFGate

Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party

Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
SFGate

2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them

OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
