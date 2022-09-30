Read full article on original website
The bizarre duel on Angel Island that killed a state senator
Like so many stupid fights, this one started at a bar.
SFGate
Stuck on the Streets of San Francisco in a Driverless Car
It was about 9 p.m. on a cool Tuesday evening in San Francisco in September when I hailed a car outside a restaurant a few blocks from Golden Gate Park. A few minutes later, as I waited at a stoplight, a white Mercedes pulled up next to me. Three teenagers were sitting on the edges of its open windows, their heads bobbing above the roof. One of them pointed at the empty front seat of my car.
Once Known for Vaccine Skeptics, Marin Now Tells Them 'You're Not Welcome'
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. — For more than a decade, few places in the nation were associated with anti-vaccine movements as much as Marin County, the bluff-lined peninsula of coastal redwoods and stunning views just north of San Francisco. This corner of the Bay Area had become a prime example...
Prior Bay Area murder may be linked to active California serial killer, Stockton police say
Detectives say a man killed in Oakland last year may be the victim of a serial killer operating primarily in Stockton.
How the logo for SF's House of Prime Rib ended up on a customer's leg
"To me, it's a silly tattoo. But I genuinely just love the House of Prime Rib."
Penthouse apartment in iconic Bay Area flatiron building hits the market at $1.5 million
The historic building played a central role in an acclaimed 2018 movie.
Police: California serial killer 'on a mission' in slayings
STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A California serial killer seems to be “on a mission” throughout the fatal shooting of six men and the wounding of one woman dating back to last year. Ballistics tests and some video evidence linked the crimes in Stockton and Oakland, about 70...
The Daily 10-03-22 The tiny Bay Area town modern life forgot
Over its storied history, this East Bay settlement has been a wild lumber town; a battleground between suburbia and nature; a drug-fueled biker hangout; and the site of an almighty explosion that some presumed was the start of nuclear war. Most people in the Bay Area don’t know it exists, which is how many of the residents want it. Here’s the story of the little town over the hill, all but lost to time — Canyon, California. • The best gas station food you’ll ever have is at the Mobil in the Eastern Sierra
Oakland house where Berkeley High students were killed was an Airbnb
The Oakland house where two Berkeley High students were killed at a party Saturday night was an Airbnb property, company officials said.
44-year-old location of Bay Area burger chain Nation's to close, move into new space
People shared their memories of stopping by the restaurant for a slice of birthday pie or a late-night hamburger.
A surreal new skyscraper might come to San Francisco
Fifteen percent of its residential units would be dedicated to "very low-income" housing.
New details emerge in shooting of Bay Area restaurant owner
The restaurant owner's son was at his side when the shooting occurred.
These 6 San Francisco homes sold for under $1 million in September
Some are move-in ready, and others need some work - but all of them are cheaper than most homes in San Francisco.
Update: Major Delays Through Transbay Tube Due To Electrical Issue
BART is reporting major delays through the Transbay Tube on Tuesday morning due to an electrical issue. As of about 6:20 a.m., trains were single-tracking through the underwater tube between Oakland and San Francisco and no trains were stranded. An electrical issue in the tube stranded a BART train there...
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
2 San Francisco restaurants rank among Tripadvisor's best places to eat in US
These restaurants were ranked by real-deal travelers.
Update: Air Bnb Responds To Shooting Deaths Of Teens At Party
Home-share juggernaut Airbnb has responded to the shooting deaths of two Berkeley High School students on Saturday at one of its rentals in North Oakland. The company said that the party held on the property was "unauthorized," meaning it was thrown without the knowledge or consent of the host. Airbnb said the host specifically prohibits parties in the House Rule of the listing. The company also has a platform-wide party ban, which prohibits gatherings of more than 16 people and/or any "disruptive" parties or events.
San Francisco crime is not getting better, data says
Jenkins raised the possibility that more people are reporting crimes under her watch.
Silicon Valley startup lays off 100 employees, closes 3 locations
A flying car startup that received backing from Google's Larry Page is closing locations and laying off employees.
2 Police Officers Injured When Suspect Drives Vehicle Into Them
OAKLAND (BCN) Two police officers were injured Saturday night in Oakland when a suspect's car hit them, police said Monday. The Oakland officers were trying to arrest a person under the influence inside a vehicle just before 10 p.m. in the 5200 block of Wentworth Street, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said.
