LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The Lafayette synagogue, Congregation Sons of Abraham, prepares for the Day of Atonement as Yom Kippur approaches.

Yom Kippur services will take place at Congregation Sons of Abraham , 661 N 7th Street in Lafayette, for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Yom Kippur is Tuesday through Wednesday, Oct. 4 and 5, and is considered the holiest day on the Jewish calendar. During Yom Kippur, according to tradition, God decides a person’s fate, and those practicing the faith are encouraged to ask forgiveness for sins committed during the past year.

Services will begin at 6:50 p.m. Tuesday with the Kol Nidre prayer and will continue on the morning of Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

"The Sons of Abraham building is one of the oldest continuously operating synagogues in the entire Midwest," a release states. "David Sanders will be leading the prayer services, blowing the shofar, and reading from the Torah scroll."

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Lafayette synagogue observing Yom Kippur, first time since COVID-19