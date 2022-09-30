MIAA releases first tournament power ratings for high school football

The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year on Friday.

The rankings only include results entered before Friday at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.

As of Friday, seven SouthCoast teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs.

Division 1

Who's in?

1. Springfield Central

2. Taunton

3. Andover

4. Attleboro

5. Xaverian Brothers

6. Central Catholic

7. Methuen

8. St. John's Prep

9. Franklin

10. Shrewsbury

11. Everett

12. Lawrence

13. Braintree

14. BC High

15. Weymouth

16. New Bedford

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Divison 2

The field

1. Milford

2. King Philip Regional

3. Catholic Memorial

4. Woburn Memorial

5. Reading Memorial

6. Hingham

7. Mansfield

8. Peabody Veterans

9. Wellesley

10. Natick

11. Bridgewater-Raynham

12. Durfee

13. Chelmsford

14. Quincy

15. Leominster

16. Bishop Feehan

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 3

The field

1. Somerset Berkley

2. North Attleboro

3. Walpole

4. Milton

5. Hanover

6. Billerica Memorial

7. Wakefield Memorial

8. Plymouth South

9. Marblehead

10. Whitman-Hanson

11. Stoughton

12. Westwood

13. Oliver Ames

14. Sharon

15. Dartmouth

16. Masconomet Regional

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 4

The field

1. Duxbury

2. Bedford

3. Middleboro

4. Tewksbury Memorial

5. Grafton

6. Scituate

7. Pembroke

8. Newburyport

9. Canton

10. Holliston

11. Melrose

12. Marlborough

13. Danvers

14. Ashland

15. Falmouth

16. Foxborough

What locals are outside the Top 16?

GNB Voc-Tech (28)

Division 5

The field

1. Shawsheen Valley Tech

2. Triton Regional

3. Maynard

4. Dover-Sherborn

5. Essex North Shore

6. Bishop Fenwick

7. North Reading

8. Old Rochester Regional

9. Fairhaven

10. Apponequet Regional

11. Auburn

12. Watertown

13. Hudson

14. Worcester Tech

15. Bishop Stang

16. Dedham

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 6

The field

1. Rockland

2. St. Mary's

3. Stoneham

4. Abington

5. Arlington Catholic

6. Norwell

7. Winthrop

8. Lynnfield

9. East Bridgewater

10. Weston

11. Archbishop Williams

12. Sandwich

13. Bellingham

14. Nipmuc Regional

15. Ipswich

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 7

The field

1. Cohasset

2. Amesbury

3. West Boylston

4. Wahconah Regional

5. Boston Latin Academy

6. Northbridge

7. Uxbridge

8. Millbury

9. Ayer Shirley

10. Clinton

11. Saint Bernard's

12. Hamilton-Wenham

13. West Bridgewater

14. Blue Hills

15. Tech Boston Academy

16. Sutton

What locals are outside the Top 16?

None

Division 8

The field

1 Cathedral

2. Manchester Essex

3. Lowell Catholic

4. Hull

5. Lynn Vo-Tech

6. Randolph

7. Oxford

8. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.

9. Nashoba Valley Tech

10. Millis

11. Lee

12. Brighton

13. Old Colony RVT

14. Minuteman Regional

15. Carver

16. Taconic

What locals are outside the Top 16?

Wareham (36)