MIAA releases first tournament power ratings for high school football
The MIAA released its first tournament power rankings of the school year on Friday.
The rankings only include results entered before Friday at 4 a.m. For the football state tournament, the top 16 teams qualify and there's a three-win minimum to get into the field.
As of Friday, seven SouthCoast teams are on pace to qualify for the playoffs.
Division 1
Who's in?
1. Springfield Central
2. Taunton
3. Andover
4. Attleboro
5. Xaverian Brothers
6. Central Catholic
7. Methuen
8. St. John's Prep
9. Franklin
10. Shrewsbury
11. Everett
12. Lawrence
13. Braintree
14. BC High
15. Weymouth
16. New Bedford
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Divison 2
The field
1. Milford
2. King Philip Regional
3. Catholic Memorial
4. Woburn Memorial
5. Reading Memorial
6. Hingham
7. Mansfield
8. Peabody Veterans
9. Wellesley
10. Natick
11. Bridgewater-Raynham
12. Durfee
13. Chelmsford
14. Quincy
15. Leominster
16. Bishop Feehan
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 3
The field
1. Somerset Berkley
2. North Attleboro
3. Walpole
4. Milton
5. Hanover
6. Billerica Memorial
7. Wakefield Memorial
8. Plymouth South
9. Marblehead
10. Whitman-Hanson
11. Stoughton
12. Westwood
13. Oliver Ames
14. Sharon
15. Dartmouth
16. Masconomet Regional
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 4
The field
1. Duxbury
2. Bedford
3. Middleboro
4. Tewksbury Memorial
5. Grafton
6. Scituate
7. Pembroke
8. Newburyport
9. Canton
10. Holliston
11. Melrose
12. Marlborough
13. Danvers
14. Ashland
15. Falmouth
16. Foxborough
What locals are outside the Top 16?
GNB Voc-Tech (28)
Division 5
The field
1. Shawsheen Valley Tech
2. Triton Regional
3. Maynard
4. Dover-Sherborn
5. Essex North Shore
6. Bishop Fenwick
7. North Reading
8. Old Rochester Regional
9. Fairhaven
10. Apponequet Regional
11. Auburn
12. Watertown
13. Hudson
14. Worcester Tech
15. Bishop Stang
16. Dedham
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 6
The field
1. Rockland
2. St. Mary's
3. Stoneham
4. Abington
5. Arlington Catholic
6. Norwell
7. Winthrop
8. Lynnfield
9. East Bridgewater
10. Weston
11. Archbishop Williams
12. Sandwich
13. Bellingham
14. Nipmuc Regional
15. Ipswich
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 7
The field
1. Cohasset
2. Amesbury
3. West Boylston
4. Wahconah Regional
5. Boston Latin Academy
6. Northbridge
7. Uxbridge
8. Millbury
9. Ayer Shirley
10. Clinton
11. Saint Bernard's
12. Hamilton-Wenham
13. West Bridgewater
14. Blue Hills
15. Tech Boston Academy
16. Sutton
What locals are outside the Top 16?
None
Division 8
The field
1 Cathedral
2. Manchester Essex
3. Lowell Catholic
4. Hull
5. Lynn Vo-Tech
6. Randolph
7. Oxford
8. KIPP Academy Lynn Coll.
9. Nashoba Valley Tech
10. Millis
11. Lee
12. Brighton
13. Old Colony RVT
14. Minuteman Regional
15. Carver
16. Taconic
What locals are outside the Top 16?
Wareham (36)
