Rep. Cohen wants to tear down TVA 'fence' preventing competitive electricity market

U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen introduced a bill Thursday, Sept. 29, to eliminate the Tennessee Valley Authority’s “fence” and subject it to federal open-access transmission policies.

In 1959, Congress defined a geographic service territory for TVA, known as the fence. It prevents the TVA from supplying power to customers outside that boundary.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission set open-access transmission policies in the late 1990s to increase competition among power providers, but the TVA is exempt from those policies.

“TVA’s outdated service model is from the 1950s and badly needs reform,” Cohen said in a statement. “Ratepayers deserve the benefits — lower costs and cleaner energy — that a competitive electricity market will provide. TVA’s ratepayers deserve to have access to alternative power supplies on a competitive and non-discriminatory basis.”

Last year, four of TVA’s customers — including two in Tennessee — petitioned for access to TVA’s transmission lines while maintaining the right to purchase its power elsewhere. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission sent the petitioners’ question to Congress in a 3-1 vote.

Even though Federal Energy Regulatory Commission chair Richard Glick supported sending the decision to Congress, he urged the legislators to dismantle TVA’s fence.

Glick called the fence “a vestige of a bygone era in the region” and said ratepayers would benefit from access to other suppliers that may offer cheaper, cleaner energy.

The question of TVA’s infrastructure, and who can use it, has been central to Memphis Light, Gas and Water’s evaluation of alternative energy suppliers over the past few years.

MLGW received 23 bids for generation, transmission and renewables — including a few proposals that offered all three elements needed to set up an independent power portfolio —but its consultant recommended signing a new, long-term contract with TVA.

The board has yet to vote on the contract, but if Memphis ended its 80-year relationship with TVA and bought power from another supplier, it would have to build its own transmission lines because of TVA’s access policy.

TVA maintains that it’s a leader in decarbonization, reliability and rates, further touting its economic development opportunities for customers, “including a major Ford Motor Co. facility located in Congressman Cohen’s own district.”

“For nearly 90 years, TVA’s congressionally mandated mission has been to serve the public good and improve the lives of the 10 million people we and our public power partners serve every day,” TVA said in a statement. “The facts show we are fulfilling that mission today and are committed to evolving with the needs of the region to continue to serve future generations.”