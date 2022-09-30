ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westwood, NJ

Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale movie 'Inappropriate Behavior' films in Westwood

By Liam Quinn, NorthJersey.com
 4 days ago
Hollywood came to Bergen County this week to shoot a movie with some big name actors.

Jack's Cafe in Westwood was a filming locale for an upcoming movie starring Robert De Niro and New Jersey native Bobby Cannavale.

The movie, "Inappropriate Behavior," directed by Tony Goldwyn is a road-trip comedy about a comedian and his son, who has Asperger's, according to Variety.

Chris D'Eletto, the owner of Jack's, said he met Goldwyn when the latter was scouting locations for the movie.

"They fell in love with the cafe," D'Eletto said.

D'Eletto is not a stranger to the entertainment business. He said he used to provide food on the sets of local TV staples "The Sopranos" and "Law and Order." He was happy to have his restaurant used in filming.

"I love movies and theater," D'Eletto said, adding that he aspires to get into acting himself. "It's good for business, there's a little buzz around town ... I just love the whole scene."

On Wednesday, a scene with Cannavale was shot in the cafe. D'Eletto said they also shot a scene in Conrad's in Westwood on the same day.

The restaurant had to close for the day, but D'Eletto said the studio paid to use it and also paid his employees for the day.

