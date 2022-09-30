ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyreek Hill vows to 'come find' unnamed Cincinnati Bengals coach who 'disrespected' him

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill said after Miami's Thursday night loss in Cincinnati that a Bengals assistant said something to him that he didn't appreciate, and Hill vowed to "come find" the unnamed coach for a "mano a mano conversation" because Hill felt disrespected, according to a report via Twitter from ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

Hill, who has history with Bengals defensive back Eli Apple that The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote about Friday, finished the game with 10 receptions for 160 yards to boost his NFL-leading totals this season to 31 catches and 477 yards.

NFL Next Gen Stats reported that Hill only made one of his 10 catches Thursday with Apple as the closest Cincinnati defender.

