‘Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon’ to Screen in IMAX Locations Across U.S.

IMAX is expanding its IMAX Live event for Brandi Carlile: In the Canyon Haze – Live From Laurel Canyon with 31 encore presentations across the U.S. on Sunday (Oct. 2). The event was filmed using IMAX digital cameras and broadcast live to more than 100 IMAX theaters nationwide on Sept. 28.

Directed by Sam Wrench and broadcast live from Los Angeles’ storied Laurel Canyon neighborhood, the performance featured Brandi Carlile and her band performing her new album, In the Canyon Haze , for the first time.

In the Canyon Haze , the deluxe edition of Carlile’s 2021 album, In These Silent Days , was released on Sept. 28 on Low Country Sound/Elektra Records. The project features “reimagined” versions of the 10 songs from the 2021 album, as well as a rendition of David Bowie ’s 1969 classic (and belated 1973 hit) “Space Oddity.”

In These Silent Days , which was Carlile’s seventh studio album, reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and made No. 1 on Top Rock Albums, Top Rock & Alternative Albums and Americana/Folk Albums. The lead single from the album, “Right on Time,” received three Grammy nominations last year (record of the year, song of the year and best pop solo performance), but the album itself was released at the start of the current eligibility year. Nominations will be announced on Nov. 15. Carlile is a six-time Grammy winner.

Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings produced In These Silent Days . Carlile produced In the Canyon Haze with Phil and Tim Hanseroth, her collaborators on all of the songs on the album (except the Bowie classic).

Wrench has directed films by such artists as Mary J. Blige, Blur, Mumford & Sons and Biffy Clyro. He has also worked with artists ranging from Nas to George Michael.

Encore presentations are being added in the following IMAX locations: