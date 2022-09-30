Read full article on original website
IGN
Deal Alert: Alienware's Most Powerful AMD Gaming Laptop for Under $1800
Dell has this Alienware m17 17" gaming laptop equipped with AMD's most powerful CPU and GPU for $2600. There's a $550 instant discount as well as two stackable coupon codes: AWSMITE09 and TOMSGUIDE5 that drops the price to $1752.74. That's a phenomenal price for one of the most powerful gaming laptops available at the moment.
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel Review
Logitech's G923 has made the brand synonymous with beginner’s racing wheels, but it’s now shooting for the fences of pro simulation racing with the Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel. The G Pro lives up to its name as a direct-drive wheel with up to 11 newton-meters (nm) of force feedback, which makes it whip harder than other professional racing wheels like the Fanatec DD Pro (8nm) and Moza R9 (9nm). It also has the advantage of Trueforce, Logitech’s special haptics technology that lets you feel the vibrations from your virtual engine and every bump in the road.
IGN
PlayStation Leak Reveals Multiple Games in Development Including Death Stranding 2 and Horizon Zero Dawn Remaster
PlayStation fans were recently rocked with some major news about Guerrilla Games providing more Horizon content with a remastered version of the franchise's hit 2017 title. While Horizon Zero Dawn released around five years ago, it seems like Guerrilla and PlayStation are keen on updating its remake/remastered lists following the recent release of The Last of Us Part 1. Moreover, there have also been some rumblings about a multiplayer title in the works as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Interchange
Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN
Drill Knight Final Boss Guide
Now that you've trekked through the various worlds in Shovel Knight Dig, all that's left to do is defeat the sticky-fingered menace, Drill Knight and retrieve your hard-earned loot. Unfortunately, this is easier said than done. Featuring three distinct phases, various moves, and the Omega Saw, defeating Drill Knight can be arduous without some assistance.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Review
Overwatch 2 reviewed on PC by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch. Overwatch 2 breathes new life into what was once the sharpest multiplayer shooter around, before it had its edges severely dulled by Blizzard’s attention shifting away. The switch to smaller 5v5 matches ushers in a new brawler age for Overwatch where individual duels take precedence over tactical teamplay, and crucially, all but a handful of shields have been thrown out of the arena.
IGN
Aussie Deals: $350 off an Assassin's Creed Mega Bundle, Cheap Joy-Cons, Discounted Consoles and More!
I've got quite the eclectic list of bargains for you today. Let's highlight some of the better ones. Now is the time to think about replacing any drift-happy Joy-cons or to scoop up 7 free* games with an Amazon Prime membership. It's also a fine day to be leaping into a bunch of Assassin's Creed bundles. You might also want to acquire the all-time Fallout 4 GOTY and give Monster Hunter 2 a shot. All those tasty deals and more await you sub-level...
IGN
Horizon Zero Dawn Does NOT Need a Remake - Beyond 770
Beyond and hello! This week’s episode of IGN’s PlayStation podcast covers the controversial reports that 2017’s Horizon Zero Dawn could in fact be receiving the remaster, or even remake, treatment. So ride along with Mark Medina, Alex Stedman, and Matt Kim as we go over these rumors and try to make sense of it all. Is it corporate greed? Or is it movie and TV show related? You’ll have to watch to find out! (but…yes, probably to both)
IGN
Sony PlayStation 5 Is Jailbroken 2 Years After the Launch; Playstation Stars Rumoured to Have a Hidden Diamond-Tier
After two whole years of the PlayStation 5 being released, it seems that the next generation console has finally been jailbroken. Essentially players will be able to hack the system and assume complete access over the console. The PS5 IPV6 Kernel exploit has been been released and played on version 4.03 can jailbreak their PlayStation 5. At the moment it isn't completely stable and works around 30% of the time, but the stability will increase over time. Players might take few tries before they can get through, check out how to jailbreak your PlayStation 5 here.
IGN
Modern Warfare II Preorder Bonuses, Vault Edition and More Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the most ambitious project of Activision to date, is all set to release this month on October 28, 2022. Before the game releases, the developers have already held 2 beta weekends to let the players experience the title before release and also to iron out any bugs or issues plaguing the game. Call of Duty has come out and outlined the changes that will be made to the game post beta.
IGN
Deal Alert: Score the LEGO Ideas Treehouse for Cheaper Than Its Original MSRP
Earlier this year, LEGO increased the MSRP of many of its popular building kits. Unfortunately, that included the LEGO Ideas Treehouse (21318). Originally listed at $200, it suffered a $50 "readjustment" that bought the price up to $250. Even with the premium, this was a pretty decent value as far as LEGOs go, since the cost-per-brick was still under 10 cents. Today, though, there's a rare opportunity to pick this set up for even less than the original MSRP. Right now Amazon has it for $175, which is actually the lowest price we have ever seen for this set, even before the price hike.
