Earlier this year, LEGO increased the MSRP of many of its popular building kits. Unfortunately, that included the LEGO Ideas Treehouse (21318). Originally listed at $200, it suffered a $50 "readjustment" that bought the price up to $250. Even with the premium, this was a pretty decent value as far as LEGOs go, since the cost-per-brick was still under 10 cents. Today, though, there's a rare opportunity to pick this set up for even less than the original MSRP. Right now Amazon has it for $175, which is actually the lowest price we have ever seen for this set, even before the price hike.

SHOPPING ・ 8 HOURS AGO