Read full article on original website
Related
Nick Saban snarky about QB situation for Texas A&M: ‘I was going to call Jimbo afterward and tell him’
Nick Saban’s got jokes. Not long after No. 2 Alabama defeated No. 20 Arkansas 49-26, a win in which he lost Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young to injury, the Alabama coach wasn’t about to reveal any information moving ahead in preparation for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. While...
Peyton Manning asks Jalen Hurts how Nick Saban, Lincoln Riley, Lane Kiffin prepared him for NFL
Jalen Hurts’ college career is well-documented and, perhaps, even more celebrated. The national championship-winning Alabama quarterback transferred to Oklahoma, and, in the process, worked with an impressive list of coaches in that time. On Monday, while appearing on the Manning Megacast - or “ManningCast” - Peyton Manning pointed out...
Peyton, Eli Manning break down 49ers-Rams streaker as Bobby Wagner obliterates guy
A streaker interrupted the Monday Night Football Game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, and the Manning boys were all over it. The ManningCast, featuring Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, broke down the moment frame by frame. Peyton Manning mentioned he knows ESPN’s “A” team can’t show...
Paul Finebaum: Jimbo Fisher ‘embarrassed’ Texas A&M, explains difference between him, Gus Malzahn
Paul Finebaum isn’t exactly high on Jimbo Fisher these days. Fisher’s Texas A&M team has now lost two games to unranked opponents and limps into Saturday’s matchup with No. 1 Alabama with a 3-2 record. It has been less than stellar for Fisher in his first five...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas high roller won $300,000 when Alabama beat Arkansas
A BetMGM bettor in Las Vegas who went 4-0 on $250,000 straight bets on the NFL two weeks ago returned in a very big way over the weekend. The bettor made a whopping 21 six-figure straight bets on college football and the NFL, according to MGM Resorts director of trading Lamarr Mitchell.
South Alabama’s DJ Thomas-Jones back home, ‘doing great’ after collapsing on sideline, Wommack says
South Alabama tight end DJ Thomas-Jones is back in Mobile and “doing great” two days after collapsing on the sideline during a game at Louisiana, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Play was halted some 15 minutes early in the third quarter of South Alabama’s 20-17 victory at...
What they’re saying nationally, in Louisiana after Auburn’s loss to LSU
Bryan Harsin’s program was left ruing missed opportunities yet again Saturday night. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Harsin’s team watched a 17-point first-half lead evaporate, committed four turnovers and once again failed to produce in the second half, as it closed out its season-opening homestand with a 3-2 overall record.
Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Miami’s next game
The Miami Dolphins won’t take a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa after the former Alabama All-American sustained a concussion on Thursday night. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa would not play in Sunday’s game and the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the New York Jets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What TV channel is NFL game in London on? Live stream, time, how to watch Saints-Vikings online
The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings travel to London for a game on Sunday, Oct. 2. The game will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). Get to London early in the week, bond as a team, then try to snap a losing...
Alabama NFL roundup: Josh Jacobs has career day in Raiders’ first win
Josh Jacobs ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries and caught five passes for 31 yards to power Las Vegas past the Denver Broncos 32-23 on Sunday as the Raiders earned their first victory of the season. In his 10th NFL regular-season game with at least 100...
NFL・
Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR
Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
Mobile HS football coach returns to work, resumes coaching duties 1 month after spanking video surfaced
Blount head football coach Josh Harris returned to school Monday and resumed his coaching duties this afternoon, Mobile County public relations director Rena Philips confirmed to AL.com. Philips said the school system couldn’t comment further on the issue. Harris, the Leopards’ first-year head coach, has been on paid administrative...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why are the Vikings, Saints playing an NFL game in London?
Sunday’s Oct. 2, 2022 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints marks the NFL’s return play in London for the fall. The NFL London Games officially began in 2007, according to the league. There were 30 games over 14 consecutive seasons, until the London Games were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games resumed in 2021.
Derrick Henry hits rushing milestone in Titans’ win
On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000. Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Giants look at former Alabama All-Americans as injury replacements
Four games into the 2022 season, the New York Giants already have only one fewer victory than they had in the entire 17-game 2021 campaign. But injuries are threatening to derail the Giants’ promising 3-1 start, so New York is on the lookout for players to help maintain their momentum.
NFL・
One day in May: The flash feud of Jimbo vs. Saban and what happened next
A lot’s changed in 137 days. Go back to the morning of May 19 and the whole sports world was transfixed by a good old-fashioned West Virginia feud. A few hours after Nick Saban’s comments on Texas A&M’s 2022 recruiting class lit the match, Jimbo Fisher grabbed the gas can.
NFL Monday night: 49ers defense smothers Rams
The fourth week of the NFL’s 2022 season closed on Monday night with the league’s best defense smothering last season’s Super Bowl champion as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Under the direction of coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a former Jess Lanier High School...
Why Georgia’s Stetson Bennett reminds Bryan Harsin of his greatest QB protege
Bryan Harsin can’t help but see a resemblance to his greatest protégé when he turns on the tape of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bulldogs quarterback’s journey is well established at this point: He’s a former walk-on who climbed the depth chart at Georgia, ultimately leading the program to its first national championship since 1980 last season. Despite his continued success and solid production, Bennett often still gets overlooked by many in college football.
Loss to Jets leaves Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick frustrated
The Pittsburgh Steelers have no business losing to the New York Jets, in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s mind, and yet they did on Sunday. The Jets have had one winning record in the previous 11 seasons, while the Steelers haven’t finished with a losing mark since the 2003 campaign. And Fitzpatrick said Pittsburgh remains better than New York in 2022, even though the Jets beat the Steelers 24-20 on Sunday to improve to 2-2 while dropping the Pittsburgh to 1-3.
James Franklin Outlines Penn State's Bye Week Plans
Franklin says the Lions are using their bye week strategically to prepare for Michigan and beyond.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0