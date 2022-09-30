The Pittsburgh Steelers have no business losing to the New York Jets, in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s mind, and yet they did on Sunday. The Jets have had one winning record in the previous 11 seasons, while the Steelers haven’t finished with a losing mark since the 2003 campaign. And Fitzpatrick said Pittsburgh remains better than New York in 2022, even though the Jets beat the Steelers 24-20 on Sunday to improve to 2-2 while dropping the Pittsburgh to 1-3.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 5 HOURS AGO