ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
AL.com

What they’re saying nationally, in Louisiana after Auburn’s loss to LSU

Bryan Harsin’s program was left ruing missed opportunities yet again Saturday night. Auburn fell to SEC West rival LSU, 21-17, at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Harsin’s team watched a 17-point first-half lead evaporate, committed four turnovers and once again failed to produce in the second half, as it closed out its season-opening homestand with a 3-2 overall record.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Tua Tagovailoa out for at least Miami’s next game

The Miami Dolphins won’t take a day-to-day approach with Tua Tagovailoa after the former Alabama All-American sustained a concussion on Thursday night. Miami coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that Tagovailoa would not play in Sunday’s game and the Dolphins would start Teddy Bridgewater at quarterback against the New York Jets.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussions#American Football#Miami Qb Leaves
AL.com

Former Alabama DB joins Titans, 2 more alumni go on IR

Defensive back Shyheim Carter rejoined the Tennessee Titans’ roster on Tuesday while two other former Alabama players went on injured reserve in the NFL. Carter joined Tennessee’s practice squad, the NFL team announced. The New York Giants placed cornerback Aaron Robinson on IR after he suffered a knee...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AL.com

Why are the Vikings, Saints playing an NFL game in London?

Sunday’s Oct. 2, 2022 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints marks the NFL’s return play in London for the fall. The NFL London Games officially began in 2007, according to the league. There were 30 games over 14 consecutive seasons, until the London Games were postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Games resumed in 2021.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AL.com

Derrick Henry hits rushing milestone in Titans’ win

On the same day that Mark Ingram became the 52nd player in NFL history with 8,000 rushing yards, Derrick Henry became the 66th with 7,000. Henry passed his milestone by running for 114 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries in a 24-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
NASHVILLE, TN
AL.com

Giants look at former Alabama All-Americans as injury replacements

Four games into the 2022 season, the New York Giants already have only one fewer victory than they had in the entire 17-game 2021 campaign. But injuries are threatening to derail the Giants’ promising 3-1 start, so New York is on the lookout for players to help maintain their momentum.
NFL
AL.com

NFL Monday night: 49ers defense smothers Rams

The fourth week of the NFL’s 2022 season closed on Monday night with the league’s best defense smothering last season’s Super Bowl champion as the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-9. Under the direction of coordinator DeMeco Ryans, a former Jess Lanier High School...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AL.com

Why Georgia’s Stetson Bennett reminds Bryan Harsin of his greatest QB protege

Bryan Harsin can’t help but see a resemblance to his greatest protégé when he turns on the tape of Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound Bulldogs quarterback’s journey is well established at this point: He’s a former walk-on who climbed the depth chart at Georgia, ultimately leading the program to its first national championship since 1980 last season. Despite his continued success and solid production, Bennett often still gets overlooked by many in college football.
ATHENS, GA
AL.com

Loss to Jets leaves Steelers’ Minkah Fitzpatrick frustrated

The Pittsburgh Steelers have no business losing to the New York Jets, in safety Minkah Fitzpatrick’s mind, and yet they did on Sunday. The Jets have had one winning record in the previous 11 seasons, while the Steelers haven’t finished with a losing mark since the 2003 campaign. And Fitzpatrick said Pittsburgh remains better than New York in 2022, even though the Jets beat the Steelers 24-20 on Sunday to improve to 2-2 while dropping the Pittsburgh to 1-3.
PITTSBURGH, PA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
198K+
Followers
59K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy