Seahawks Defense Has Zero Excuses After Latest Lions Injury News

By Zach Dimmitt
All Seahawks
All Seahawks
 4 days ago

The Seattle Seahawks defense could have a significant advantage over the Detroit Lions based on Friday's injury updates.

After a 27-23 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3, Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll made it clear that the defense needed to improve, and it needed to improve fast.

"It's newness," Carroll said of the defensive shortcomings after the loss. "We have to clean things up and progress faster. There's no time. We have to get better now."

Now, headed into a road matchup with the Detroit Lions on Sunday, Seattle's defense has little reason not to show any progress based on the latest injury updates for some of Detroit's top offensive weapons.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said Friday that star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is out for Sunday's game with an ankle injury. Running back D'Andre Swift, who had been trending in the wrong direction throughout the week with a shoulder injury, was officially ruled out on Friday as well.

Detroit is now set to be without its two top playmakers on offense as, through three games, Swift and St. Brown are responsible for 629 of the team's 1,259 offensive yards and have accounted for five of its 12 touchdowns from scrimmage.

This leaves quarterback Jared Goff with pass-catchers like DJ Chark (who is questionable with an ankle), Josh Reynolds, and tight end TJ Hockenson to target in the passing game while veteran running back Jamaal Williams will dominate carries in the backfield.

As a result, the Seahawks should be in a strong position to seize the opportunity of picking up their second win. If the defense falters against a short-handed Lions team, then the growth that Carroll expects is likely a long way from coming to fruition.

