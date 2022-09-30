ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Some area roads closed due to flooding, downed trees

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The impact of Hurricane Ian is being felt in Hampton Roads. There have reports of flooding, trees and power lines down, across the area. Ian made landfall a second time in the U.S. Friday afternoon as a Category 1 storm in South Carolina .

As 10 On Your Side receives reports of road closures, or substantial storm damage, we’ll add it to this list below:

Chesapeake

Shillelagh Rd was closed at 2100 Shillelagh Road due to a downed tree and power lines, according to a tweet from @ChesapeakeRoads. Dominion Energy responded and police directed traffic until the road reopened around 4:15 p.m.

Hampton

Hampton Roads Transit tweeted at 5:44 p.m. that crews are working in Hampton to remove a tree from the westbound tracks near the Sewells Flyover. HRT is setting up a bus bridge to accommodate passengers.

Norfolk

As of 6:10 p.m. Friday, the Tide Light Rail is temporarily unable to provide service between Newtown Station and the Norfolk State University Station. Bus shuttles are being provided. Crews are removing a tree from the tracks.

Suffolk

The City of Suffolk tweeted at 3:20 p.m. that North Main Street is currently closed in both directions in the 700 block near Kimberly Bridge due to tidal flooding. There are detour signs in place.

Virginia Beach

As of 11:30 p.m. Friday, all wind restrictions have been lifted at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

VB Wave service will end at 10 p.m. Friday. Trolley service in Virginia Beach is being suspended two hours earlier than planned due to inclement weather.

Other Incidents

Earlier in the day, Virginia State Police shut down part of I-64 after a tree knocked down power lines onto the interstate in Newport News.

Also in Newport News, a tree fell onto a school bus on Maney Drive , around 3:45 p.m. A school spokesperson said the one student on the bus had just exited when it happened, but fortunately no one was injured.

The WAVY viewing area was under several alerts Friday, including a tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. for parts of Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina. Clic k here for the latest weather alerts .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

