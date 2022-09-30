ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

VIDEO – Taryn Underwood Leads Lady Tigers to Finals

A big night for Hopkinsville senior Taryn Underwood Monday night. Underwood scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers in regulation and then made the penalty kick that sent Hoptown on to the 8th District championship match as the Lady Tigers beat Fort Campbell 2-1 in penalty kicks. After the match, Underwood spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about the night.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Caldwell’s Girls Advance 1-0 Over Hopkins Central

Caldwell County’s girls punched their ticket to the 7th District championship game with a 1-0 victory Monday over Hopkins County Central at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Tallie Branch scored the game’s only goal in the 54th minute, with Mariah Merritt picking up an assist on the play. The...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
Rebels End Postseason Drought With Win Over Panthers

For the first time in nine years, the Todd County Central boys’ soccer team extended its season past the opening game of the 13th-District tournament, knocking off Russellville 5-0 to advance to Tuesday’s final against hosts Franklin-Simpson. The Rebels last hoisted the district trophy in 2012 and had...
RUSSELLVILLE, KY
HIGLIGHT REEL – Fort Campbell vs Hopkinsville Penalty Kick Round

It can be both the most exciting and the most stressing part of a soccer match. We are talking about the penalty kick round. Big shots, big saves, and a rollercoaster of emotions in mere moments. Check out those moments from the Hopkinsville-Fort Campbell girls district semifinal Monday night in this video clip.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Can Lyon County Repeat as Girls Soccer District Champs?

The Fifth District girls’ soccer tournament is full of storylines as play begins Monday at Josh Nichols Field at Trigg County. The Monday semifinal features two seed Crittenden County and third seed Lyon County. Crittenden got the two seed after sweeping the Lady Lyons during the regular season. It’s the first time in six years the Lady Rockets have won two in a row against Lyon.
LYON COUNTY, KY
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title

The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
Christian Jones
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013

The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
FRANKLIN, KY
UHA Lady Blazers Go 2-4 at Quad State Tournament

It was a busy weekend for the Lady Blazers on the volleyball court at the annual Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Blazers would finish the weekend with two wins and four losses. Match results for the Lady Blazers were:. Friday. Lost to Christian Fellowship – 19-25, 25-27.
PADUCAH, KY
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament

While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County

The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)

A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
PEMBROKE, KY
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
OAK GROVE, KY
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge

Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY

