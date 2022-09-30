Read full article on original website
Related
yoursportsedge.com
VIDEO – Taryn Underwood Leads Lady Tigers to Finals
A big night for Hopkinsville senior Taryn Underwood Monday night. Underwood scored the only goal for the Lady Tigers in regulation and then made the penalty kick that sent Hoptown on to the 8th District championship match as the Lady Tigers beat Fort Campbell 2-1 in penalty kicks. After the match, Underwood spoke with YourSportsEdge.Com about the night.
yoursportsedge.com
Max’s Moment – Underwood Secures the Win for Hoptown
The 8th District semifinal match Monday night between Hopkinsville and Fort Campbell came down to the penalty kick round. In this Max’s Moment, Taryn Underwood clinches the win for the Lady Tigers and the celebration is on. Take a look.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell’s Girls Advance 1-0 Over Hopkins Central
Caldwell County’s girls punched their ticket to the 7th District championship game with a 1-0 victory Monday over Hopkins County Central at Butler Stadium in Princeton. Tallie Branch scored the game’s only goal in the 54th minute, with Mariah Merritt picking up an assist on the play. The...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Tigers Upend Fort Campbell in PKs to Advance to District Title Match (w/PHOTOS)
After an up-and-down regular season that saw a coaching change in the middle, the Hopkinsville Lady Tigers will now get the chance to defend their 8th District soccer title. The Lady Tigers outlasted Fort Campbell Monday night 2-1, winning in penalty kicks 4-2. Taryn Underwood’s goal in the penalty kick...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels End Postseason Drought With Win Over Panthers
For the first time in nine years, the Todd County Central boys’ soccer team extended its season past the opening game of the 13th-District tournament, knocking off Russellville 5-0 to advance to Tuesday’s final against hosts Franklin-Simpson. The Rebels last hoisted the district trophy in 2012 and had...
yoursportsedge.com
HIGLIGHT REEL – Fort Campbell vs Hopkinsville Penalty Kick Round
It can be both the most exciting and the most stressing part of a soccer match. We are talking about the penalty kick round. Big shots, big saves, and a rollercoaster of emotions in mere moments. Check out those moments from the Hopkinsville-Fort Campbell girls district semifinal Monday night in this video clip.
yoursportsedge.com
Can Lyon County Repeat as Girls Soccer District Champs?
The Fifth District girls’ soccer tournament is full of storylines as play begins Monday at Josh Nichols Field at Trigg County. The Monday semifinal features two seed Crittenden County and third seed Lyon County. Crittenden got the two seed after sweeping the Lady Lyons during the regular season. It’s the first time in six years the Lady Rockets have won two in a row against Lyon.
yoursportsedge.com
Blazers Looking for 3rd Straight District Title
The University Heights Academy Blazers will be looking for their third championship in a row as the 8th District boys’ soccer tournament gets underway this week. The tourney starts Tuesday evening at Fryar Stadium at Fort Campbell. The Blazers will open play in the first semifinal at 5:30pm as...
RELATED PEOPLE
yoursportsedge.com
Rebels Looking for First Regional Trip Since 2013
The Todd County Central Rebels will be looking to make their first trip to the 4th Region boys’ soccer tournament as the 13th District tournament gets underway Monday night in Franklin. The Rebels, who are having one of the best seasons in school history, will take on Russellville Monday night at 7:00pm.
yoursportsedge.com
UHA Lady Blazers Go 2-4 at Quad State Tournament
It was a busy weekend for the Lady Blazers on the volleyball court at the annual Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Blazers would finish the weekend with two wins and four losses. Match results for the Lady Blazers were:. Friday. Lost to Christian Fellowship – 19-25, 25-27.
yoursportsedge.com
Caldwell Goes 1-5 at Quad State Tournament
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team faced some strong competition in the Quad State Tournament at McCracken County on Friday and Saturday. However, the Lady Tigers won just one of six matches in the competition. The Lady Tigers claimed a 2-1 decision over Christian County in their final game...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Colonels Compete in 2022 Quad State Tournament
While it was not the finish they would have liked, the Christian County Lady Colonels very nearly came up with some solid wins over the weekend at the Quad State Tournament in Paducah. The Lady Colonels finished with six losses at the event, however, three of those were three set losses in which Christian County had the opportunity to snag the win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whvoradio.com
22 Ladies to Vie for the Title of Miss Trigg County
The Trigg County High School Band Boosters will again be sponsoring the Miss Trigg County Pageant that has been held in conjunction with the Trigg County Ham Festival for over 40 years. 22 young women will compete for the crown and title of Miss Trigg County and reign over the...
WBKO
“John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam” unveiled in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The late country singer/songwriter, John Prine, was honored Saturday afternoon in Muhlenberg County with the unveiling of the new “John Prine Memorial Park at Rochester Dam.”. If you have ever heard the song called “Paradise” by the late John Prine, you would know he...
kentuckytoday.com
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
wkdzradio.com
Tobacco Barn Destroyed In Christian County Fire (w/VIDEO)
A tobacco barn on Salubria Springs Road in Pembroke was destroyed in a fire Saturday night. Pembroke firefighters say they were called to the scene just before 10 p.m. and found the barn fully engulfed in flames. No one was injured in the fire. Pembroke fire department was assisted by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Take a Really Stunning Helicopter Ride Over Daviess County, Kentucky
You'll soon have a chance to experience an exhilarating flight with breathtaking views of Daviess County. All proceeds will directly help the Moseleyville Fire Department. Here's how to take your ride of a lifetime. I was blessed to see Owensboro from a Huey helicopter on various occasions and it was...
wkdzradio.com
Name Released In Carter Road Fatal Crash
Authorities have released the name of a motorcyclist that was killed in a wreck on Carter Road in Oak Grove Friday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a motorcycle driven by 19-year-old Kaden Jones of Fort Campbell was crossing over a bridge when he lost control causing the motorcycle to hit a guardrail ejecting him.
wevv.com
Watch: Air44 footage shows implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
Air44 caught a birds-eye view of Tuesday morning's implosion of the small truss span at the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky. The 161-foot truss span was imploded on Tuesday as the first phase of the demolition plan for the old bridge. Officials say the implosion of the larger...
wevv.com
Two arrested after missing child report leads to discovery of human remains in Owensboro
Two people have been arrested after human remains were discovered in a storage unit in Daviess County, Kentucky on Monday, according to authorities. The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says the investigation began on Sept. 30, when deputies took a missing person's complaint from a 911 caller who was concerned about a juvenile female missing from a known family.
Comments / 0