The Rosetta Stone has temporarily moved to a special exhibition in the British Museum to celebrate 200 years since hieroglyphs were decoded.It is the first time the ancient object has been relocated since it was installed in the Egyptian Sculpture Gallery 18 years ago.In 1799, the inscribed slab was stumbled upon by a group of soldiers and later it went on to became the key that unlocked the mysterious hieroglyphic script of ancient Egypt.The stone will be at the heart of the British Museum’s Hieroglyphs: Unlocking Ancient Egypt exhibition which will be on display from October 13 until February...

