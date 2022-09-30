Read full article on original website
Eliseo Romero
4d ago
A bit much hahaha. Let her have her day. Enjoy kiddo. God bless you
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
The Mysterious and Gruesome History of Baby Head, a Texas Ghost Town
I've always enjoyed learning the history of our state, and with Texas Historical Markers throughout the state there's no shortage of learning that can take place. I've also found myself looking out for these historic sites when taking road trips. This past weekend I had a chance to visit Fredericksburg,...
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don’t know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
One Of The World's Longest Light Tunnels Is Returning To Texas This Year
The light show will return this holiday season.
lambcountyleadernews.com
Gutierrez- Yantis united in marrige
Kristina Gutierrez and Clayton Yantis, both of Houston, were united in marriage at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 24, 2022 at La Cantera Resort and Spa in San Antonio, Texas. The bride is the daughter of America Garza of Laredo, Texas. Gutierrez is the granddaughter of Maria Christner of Zapata, Texas.
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
Beto’s New Ad Features Mother of 10-Year-Old Uvalde Victim
A new ad by Democratic Candidate Beto O’Rourke, features the mother of 4th grader Maite Yuleana Rodriguez, one of the 18 children murdered at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. The ad features Ana Rodriguez, Maite’s mom, telling the story of her daughter, who dreamed of being a Marine Biologist and adored her pair of green converse with a heart drawn on the right toe,
KSAT 12
Treasure trove of Latino civil rights history can be found at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to the Mexican-American experience in San Antonio and South Texas, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is considered the library of record, said director Amy Rushing. The Mexican-American or Chicano civil rights movement that flourished in San Antonio and South Texas in the 60s...
KSAT 12
Conspiracy theorists and 16-hour days: Inside the stress elections officials face ahead of the midterms
NACOGDOCHES — Since Todd Stallings began working in Nacogdoches County’s elections office in 2003, his responsibilities have grown exponentially. First came a shift toward digital voting records, along with new state legislation that created more duties for elections officials. Then, accusations of foreign interference in the 2016 presidential race stoked the public’s fear about election integrity. And conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election have led to heightened scrutiny.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Tuesday, October 4, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, a TikTok makeup tutorial, Halloween costumes, shaved ice, DIY cocktails and mocktails. Learn fun TikTok makeup trends just in time for Halloween with Nerdia Cat Makeup. Nadia Gonzales gives us a quick tutorial for easy-to-do spooky makeup looks!. Looking for the perfect...
news4sanantonio.com
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
KSAT 12
How Texas cities compare: Median single-family home values
San Antonio remains one of the most affordable big cities for Texans to live in despite an ever-increasing price in home values. Data shows San Antonio is more affordable than other major cities like Austin, Dallas and Houston. The data table below charts the median single-family home value for seven...
KENS 5
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
Texas city named one of the top 5 best foodie cities in the nation
DALLAS (KDAF) — If there is one thing to know about Texas and the people that inhabit the Lone Star State, they love good food. North Texas is a great example of this. With so many different restaurants, shops and stores, North Texas and the state as a whole has a very diverse flavor palette.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
KSAT 12
Texas is set to execute John Ramirez despite the objections of the Nueces County prosecutor, who opposes the death penalty
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. John Ramirez, 38, convicted of murdering a Corpus Christi convenience store clerk in 2004, is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, despite the objection of the Nueces County district attorney. And even though Ramirez’s execution has been delayed three previous times, his attorney said he has no further legal opportunities to stop the state’s latest attempt to put him to death.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Statement On Loss Of Texas National Guard Soldier
AUSTIN, TX --Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the Texas National Guard soldier who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Eagle Pass:. 'Cecilia and I are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of a soldier with the Texas National Guard. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the soldier. Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, as the Texas National Guard and Texas Department of Public Safety coordinate with local law enforcement. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the soldier’s family during this heartbreaking time. And for any Texan who is in crisis, we urge you to seek help immediately from a family member, loved one, or a mental health service.'
KSAT 12
BCSO: No charges to be filed after criminal probe into 2021 winter storm outages
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has closed its criminal inquiry into power outages related to last year’s deadly winter storm without filing any charges, BCSO officials confirmed Monday. The February 2021 storm, which included days of rolling and sustained power outages throughout much of...
