umdbulldogs.com
FLAHERTY AND SODERBERG GRAB WCHA WEEKLY HONORS
The No. 4/5 University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team picked up two of the four available weekly Western Collegiate Hockey Association awards for a second consecutive week Monday. Maggie Flaherty was named the WCHA's Defender of the Week, while Emma Soderberg was named the WCHA's Goaltender of the Week....
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS AGAIN FOURTH IN LATEST DCU/USCHO.COM NATIONAL POLL
Undefeated after a four-game road stretch in the state of New York, the University of Minnesota Duluth women's hockey team stayed put at fourth in Monday in the latest DCU/USCHO.com national poll. The Bulldogs, off to their best start in since the 2007-08 season, picked up wins last week at...
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOG SOCCER CONQUERS CROOKSTON WITH HUGE FIRST HALF
The University of Minnesota Duluth soccer team followed up a tough loss on Friday against Bemidji State with a dominant 4-0 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Sunday. With the win, the Bulldogs' record sits at 4-5-2 overall and 3-3-2 in NSIC conference play. It didn't take the Bulldogs long to...
umdbulldogs.com
#9 BULLDOGS FINISH WEEKEND SWEEP WITH WIN IN SIOUX FALLS
The #9 UMD volleyball team defeated a scrappy Sioux Falls club in straight sets on Saturday, making this the fifth weekend this season in which the Bulldogs haven't recorded a loss. This helps to make sense of their record, which is now 15-1. Despite what the 3-0 match result might...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Football: Hermantown, Duluth Denfeld, Proctor, & Superior All Pick Up Wins
CLOQUET, Minn.- The Hermantown football team would pick up a big road win on Friday, defeating Cloquet 28 to 14.
Minnesota Has A New Favorite Candy For Halloween 2022
The best time of the year is here! Spooky season is upon us and that means many things like pumpkin spice everything, haunted attractions and a nightmare of every single dentist: unlimited candy until the end of the month. Whether you are into haunted attractions that will scare the living...
UPDATE – Minnesota Plane Crash Victims Identified
(UPDATE) The victims of the plane crash have been identified. 32-year-old Tyler Fretland of Burnsville was the pilot. His passengers were identified as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt of St. Paul and 31-year-old Matthew Schmidt of Burnsville. They were brother and sister. Hermantown, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plane crash just outside...
FOX 21 Online
Survivor of Parkland Shooting Speaks on Minnesota Gun Legislature
DULUTH, Minn. — One survivor of the 2018 fatal mass shooting in Parkland, Florida spoke out at a Rally For Peace held in Duluth. Following the parkland massacre, David Hogg became a gun control activist and co-found the March For Our Lives organization, which supports gun control legislation. “I...
DNR to Euthanize Up to 300 Geese on St. Louis River in Duluth
Both the Minnesota and Wisconsin departments of Natural Resources have been been working to restore 275 acres of wild rice to the St. Louis River. However, a big thing standing in the way of a bountiful wild rice harvest are gaggles of geese. The geese have become such a problem...
Plane crashes into Minnesota home, leaving 3 dead
HERMANTOWN, Minn. — Three people died after a Cessna airplane crashed into a two-story home in Hermantown, Minnesota, local police say. According to the Hermantown Police Department, two men from Burnsville and a woman from St. Paul died in the crash overnight Saturday. All three were in their 30s, police say. Officials have identified the victims as 32-year-old Alyssa Schmidt, of St. Paul, her brother Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville and Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville.
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
kdal610.com
I-35 Traffic Shift Starts Saturday
DULUTH, MN (KDAL) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the newly constructed northbound lanes of I-35 will be open to traffic Saturday. As part of the Twin Ports Interchange rebuild, northbound traffic will shift over to the new lanes and the northbound ramp from 27th Avenue West will also be opening.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Superior Killer Strangled Firefighter With a Vacuum Cord | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #23
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Brian Pheil was one of them. His release was discretionary. 23rd in the...
