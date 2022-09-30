Read full article on original website
The Woman King review: ferocious warrior tale is a vibrant celebration of Black womanhood in all its glory
Dir: Gina Prince-Bythewood. Starring: Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, John Boyega. 15, 135 minutes.Gina Prince-Bythewood is exactly the kind of filmmaker Hollywood needs. Whether in the intimacy of her dramas Love and Basketball (2000) and Beyond the Lights (2014), the propulsion of her comic book adaptation The Old Guard (2020), or, now, the rousing spirit of her historical epic The Woman King, the core strengths of her work remain unaltered, whatever the scale of the project. There is always the same heart, the same integrity, and the same genuine investment in representing the world as it...
Beyoncé Celebrates Solange Knowles History-Making New York City Ballet Composition
On Sept. 29, Solange Knowles made history as the first Black female composer in the history of the New York City Ballet, and her big sister, Beyoncé, and mom, Tina Knowles-Lawson, were there to cheer her on. Knowles was asked to create an original score to accompany choreographer Gianna Reisen's "Play Time" for the 10th Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center, and the artist more than delivered. Her high-profile collaboration with the New York City Ballet company was a highlight of the evening — and a dream come true for Knowles.
Beyoncé celebrates Solange's historic NYC Ballet debut: 'You are a visionary'
'There are no words to express the pride and admiration I have for you,' Beyoncé wrote to Solange, the first Black female composer for the NYC Ballet.
At Discolo, Solange Celebrates Her Musical Commission for New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala
At this year’s New York City Ballet Fall Fashion Gala held at the David H. Koch Theater, Solange Knowles composed a vibrant and masterful original score for a never-before-seen ballet. The world premiere was choreographed by Gianna Reisen with costumes by designer Alejandro Gómez Palomo of Palomo Spain. Solange’s piece was one of three ballets that premiered at the Fall Fashion Gala, which is an event conceived by Sarah Jessica Parker 10 years ago in an attempt to foster greater collaboration between fashion designers, artists, and ballet. Solange’s artistic contribution to the evening—and the repertoire of NYCB—underlines exactly what the evening is all about. Solange’s piece, entitled Reisen, is about a 30-minute long score and filled with heavy brass and strings and marked her first-ever composition for the ballet.
Lizzo's Tour Outfits Include a Neon, Sheer-Paneled Catsuit Covered in Rhinestones
Lizzo's "Special" tour style can be summed up with two words: sparkly and sheer. The "2 Be Loved" singer is currently celebrating her fourth studio album with shows around the US, and every onstage outfit is pure perfection. On Sept. 22, one day before the kickoff concert in Sunrise, FL,...
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Are Divorcing After 14 Years of Marriage
Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict have called it quits. In Los Angeles court documents obtained by POPSUGAR, Mowry cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their surprising split. Mowry did not specify a date of separation. The "Sister, Sister" star and Hardrict wed in 2008. They share two children, 11-year-old...
The Story of Art Without Men by Katy Hessel review – putting women back in the picture
The Royal Academy of Art has never hosted a solo exhibition by a woman in their main space. The National Gallery was founded in 1824 and held its first major solo exhibition by a female artist, Artemisia Gentileschi, in 2020. The first edition of EH Gombrich’s supposedly definitive The Story of Art featured no female artists in its first edition in 1950 – and one woman in its 16th edition. In 2015, the curator and art historian Katy Hessel “walked into an art fair and realised that, out of the thousands of artworks before me, not a single one was by a woman”.
Bold & Beautiful’s Krista Allen Gets Direct — Even With the Half of the Audience That Taylor Leaves ‘Big Mad’
When it comes to the world of The Bold and the Beautiful, there are “Tridge” fans and there are “Bridge” fans, and sometimes it seems like never the twain shall meet. That’s all well and good until viewers start attacking each other and the actors. Because sadly, as we all know, fandom plus the internet can too often turn into a toxic brew of opposing sides and very angry voices.
Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Supermodel Nails Against Plunging Schiaparelli Gown
So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.
Lori Harvey Dazzles in a Crystal-Studded Crop Top and Maxi Skirt in NYC
Lori Harvey is deconstructing evening-wear ideals one high-profile event at a time. On Sept. 29, the model skipped the traditional cocktail dress and flowing gown in favor of look 54 from designer Riccardo Tisci's Burberry fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Harvey mingled with fellow celebrities — including Jodie Turner-Smith, Dua Lipa, Phoebe Dynevor, and more — at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards while quietly paying tribute to Tisci, who recently announced his departure from the fashion house after five years as chief creative officer.
AJ McLean on How His Daughter Elliott's Name Change Was Inspired by "Pete's Dragon"
AJ McLean is opening up about his 9-year-old daughter's recent decision to change her name to Elliott. Ahead of Friday's season two finale of "RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race" (in which AJ is facing off against Tatyana Ali and Mark Indelicato for the title of America's next celebrity drag superstar), the 44-year-old father of two tells POPSUGAR that the new name isn't a "sexual or transgender thing" for Elliott.
Jacob Batalon Says Living With Tom Holland Was "Not the Best Environment, but the Funnest"
Jacob Batalon is opening up about his enduring friendship with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland — and recounting the early days of filming the MCU franchise together. "I'm very lucky that we all started this journey together," he said in an Oct. 3 interview on "The Tonight Show." "We were all 19 at the time, and so putting a bunch of young kids together on a movie is maybe not the most responsible idea. But through that, through all the trial and tribulations, we've sort of grown together as a family, and now every day is family day."
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Was Initially "Afraid" to Move From Friendship to Romance With Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker are Hollywood's cutest friends to lovers, but the former admits that she was initially hesitant to make the leap. In the latest episode of the "Not Skinny but Not Fat" podcast, Kardashian Barker talked with host Amanda Hirsch at length about her new husband, whom she married in May, and the start of their romance after years of a platonic relationship.
Zendaya Wows in a Totally Sheer Catsuit at the Valentino Show
Paris Fashion Week is underway with a parade of inventive designs and street style looks as Fashion Month comes to a close. One of the hottest tickets of the week is Valentino, which welcomed guests decked out in the fashion house's signature pink shade. The front row was particularly stylish with celebrities like Florence Pugh, Erykah Badu, and Zendaya posing in the brand's latest wares.
Rihanna Chose a Thigh-High Slit Dress For A$AP Rocky's Birthday Dinner
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's stylish date nights have officially resumed. On Sunday evening, the new parents were photographed on a night out in Los Angeles, where they celebrated the rapper's 34th birthday at celebrity-favorite restaurant Olivetta. As usual, the couple were dressed to the nines in complementary all-black ensembles. The...
We’re Witnessing the Birth of a New Artistic Medium
Creative artificial intelligence is the latest and, in some ways, most surprising and exhilarating art form in the world. It also isn’t fully formed yet. That tension is causing some confusion. If you’re familiar at all with the use of creative artificial intelligence, you probably know it through one...
Post Malone Isn't Sure If His Daughter Likes His Music Yet: "I Got to Let Her Decide"
New dad Post Malone is doing his best to ensure his 4-month-old daughter likes his music. While the rapper keeps his private life out of the spotlight as much as possible, he did reveal that he and his unnamed fiancée welcomed a baby girl in June. Malone hasn't shared many details about his little one with the world since then, but in a new interview with GQ, he did reveal his hopes that she'll become a fan of her daddy's songs.
Kristen Stewart and Jennie's Front-Row Meetup at Chanel Is Going Viral
Virginie Viard presented Chanel's spring/summer 2023 collection at the Grand Palais Éphémère during Paris Fashion Week on Oct. 4, inviting brand muses Kristen Stewart and Blackpink's Jennie to sit front row. It was no surprise to see Stewart in attendance — the 32-year-old "Spencer" actor is almost always present for seasonal debuts. She also stars in the French fashion house's newly revealed black and white film by Inez & Vinoodh, which focuses on the reshaping of identity and embodies some of the dark cinema vibes from Viard's latest collection.
Inside the Secret, Very Expensive World of Hollywood’s Star Art Collectors
In the 30-odd years Barbara Guggenheim has worked as Tom Cruise’s art adviser, a theme has been established: “He collects works that are very intense, that have a lot of movement and that are very positive, and I think that that’s who he is,” Guggenheim told The Daily Beast. No kidding—over a career spanning decades, Cruise has solidified his reputation as one of the hardest-working, hardest-driving actors in the blockbuster business; a relentless force of nature who propelled Top Gun: Maverick, the juggernaut sequel to the ’80s classic, to box office Valhalla this year and who also once jumped for...
Kaley Cuoco Reveals the "Big Bang Theory" Scene That Made Her Fall "in Love" With Johnny Galecki
Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki's onscreen chemistry as Penny and Leonard on "The Big Bang Theory" came from a very real place. In an excerpt from the forthcoming book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" shared by Vanity Fair on Oct. 3, Cuoco opened up about her previous crush on Galecki.
