So far, celebrities at Paris Fashion Week have shown us some of the year's most daring trends, sporting everything from plunging necklines to metallic catsuits, and Kylie Jenner is no exception. But despite her experimental outfits, which included a Schiaparelli cone-bra gown and underwear worn as pants, the beauty mogul kept her manicure simple, bringing the fan-favorite supermodel nail trend all the way to France. The trend — given its name by celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik after doing Margot Robbie's nails for the Oscars back in 2021 — is easily identifiable by its clean, minimalist look. And because supermodel nails have such understated glamour, they're versatile enough for day-to-day wear or a full red carpet moment, emitting an energy that feels effortlessly cool.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 4 DAYS AGO