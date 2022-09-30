ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

New York State announces next steps in minimum wage increase

By James Battaglia
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gv9MS_0iH7NB2y00

NEW YORK, (WROC) — The New York State Department of Labor announced the next steps in the state’s $15 minimum hourly wage plan Friday.

The plan calls for the minimum wage outside New York City and Long Island to reach $14.20 by the end of the year. The minimum wage in those areas is currently $13.20.

Small business inflation impact

New York residents can participate in a public comment period by writing to regulations@labor.ny.gov by December 11. The wage increase plan will either be accepted or denied in time for the change to take effect by December 31.

The Department of Labor says an average of 200,000 workers in each upstate county will benefit from the wage increase.

Inflation Reduction Act may have little impact on inflation

“By raising the minimum wage incrementally, New York State is helping businesses adjust to the new rate, while giving low-wage workers the ability to better participate in our economy,” New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a statement issued Friday. “Continuing with the multi-year plan to raise the minimum wage is in line with market standards and ensures that no worker is left behind.”

The minimum wage in New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County reached $15 per hour at the end of last year.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WETM 18 News

Schumer announces $100B investment for central New York

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), who is running for a fifth term, announced Tuesday that Micron Technology Inc. has committed to investing $100 billion in central New York over the next two decades thanks in large part to the passage of a bill this summer to boost investment in the domestic semiconductor industry. “After years […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.5 The Team

Wood Stove And Fireplace Ban Looms In New York State

Note from the editor: This story has been updated with a statement from the New York State Department of Environment Conservation. Please see below under "Statement from the NYS DEC." Are the days of having your home heated with a wood furnace going away in New York State? There's a...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#New York City#Long Island#Linus Business#The Department Of Labor#Nexstar Media Inc
96.1 The Breeze

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

New York ranks 2nd for owning an electric vehicle

According to a new study by Bumper, New York is the second best state for owning an electric vehicle (EV). This comes as a new directive by New York Governor Kathy Hochul will require all new passenger cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs sold in the state to be zero emissions by 2035.
POLITICS
newyorkupstate.com

Upstate NY apple orchard named the third-best in the United States

Town of Onondaga, N.Y. — Another year, another Honeycrisp-fresh accolade for one of Upstate New York’s most popular orchards. Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards has been named the third-best apple orchard in the nation by USA Today’s 10Best. The 111-year-old orchard — housed in Central New York’s hilly, pastoral Town of Onondaga — was the only New York farm to make the list.
ONONDAGA, NY
Kristen Walters

Popular grocery store in New York state closing this month

A popular local grocery store in New York state recently announced that they would be shutting down. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, the Save A Lot supermarket located at 200 Main Street in Johnson City, New York, announced on its business Facebook page that it had lost its lease to the building, which is currently being sold.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
Syracuse.com

New York minimum wage set to increase at end of year for Upstate NY

New York’s minimum wage is set to increase in much of the state at the end of this year. In areas outside New York City, Long Island and Westchester County, the minimum wage will rise from $13.20 per hour to $14.20, an increase of 7.5%, according to the state Labor Department. In those other three areas of the state, the minimum wage is already at $15 an hour and will not increase further.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

5 Cities in New York With a Low Cost of Living

New York offers more than just costly big city living. New York State has a reputation for being expensive, but this is largely due to NYC real estate costs. There are affordable cities in other parts of the state, including Western NY, Central NY, and the Southern Tier. Check out...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Wheel of Fortune Coming To 4 New York Towns For 1st Time Ever

The first-ever Wheel of Fortune live tour will be spinning across New York State. Residents will be able to play the popular game show in four hometowns in the Empire State. Are you ready to play Wheel of Fortune? Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, an all-new theatrical experience, is touring across North America. The game show is making four stops in New York State, including in the Hudson Valley.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

NYS plan to restart school accountability system

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The U.S. Department of Education approved New York State’s plan to restart the school accountability system. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act, states are required to put together a system of accountability. “Ultimately that’s part of the work we are doing right now is around restarting that after that system be temporarily […]
EDUCATION
WETM 18 News

Republican Congressional candidate Nick Langworthy visits Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Nick Langworthy stopped by classic tile imports, a small business in Elmira Heights to announce his endorsement from the National Federation of Independent Businesses. Langworthy talked about the state of small businesses in the Southern tier and around the United States. “We have to make it cheaper to do business in […]
ELMIRA, NY
WETM 18 News

DEC finds, destroys 15 more pot plants on state lands

NEW HUDSON, N.Y. (WETM) – Just over a week after finding marijuana plants in a State forest in Allegany County, the DEC reported that over a dozen more plants were found on another State property. The DEC said that Forest Rangers took a report of cannabis cultivation in the Hanging Bog Wildlife Management Area in […]
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
CBS New York

The Point: Should Hochul and Zeldin debate in the governor's race?

The Point Sunday on "The Point," Marcia Kramer discussed the New York governor's race with members from both sides of the aisle: former New York Gov. David Paterson, a Democrat, and Republican Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman.  Watch their entire conversation here or in the video player above.  Exclamation Point In an exclusive segment on CBS News New York, Kramer asked Paterson and Blakeman if former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, deserves "political forgiveness" as he looks to reenter politics.  Point of View Basil Smikle, director of the public policy program at Hunter College, and Javier Lacayo, a Democratic political consultant, joined "The Point" to sort out the latest in New York politics.  Your Point We asked New York voters, should Gov. Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin participate in a debate before Election Day? "The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for an extended conversation in the "Exclamation Point." 
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy