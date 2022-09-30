Read full article on original website
Liberty County deputies going to Florida to assist victims of Hurricane Ian, asking for donations
LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — Texans are no strangers to severe storms and are always ready to help after extreme weather brings destruction and devastation others. Several Liberty County Sheriff's Office deputies are going to Florida on Tuesday to help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of the state. Hurricane Ian...
'People need help' : Orange County business, non-profit organization partnering up to help victims of Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — An Orange County business and non-profit organization are partnering up and asking communities to help them, so they can help those affected by Hurricane Ian. Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 storm and has been described as one of the strongest...
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
Texas construction worker drowns after falling off platform on Gulf coast
He fell from an offshore platform.
Environmental groups creating artificial reefs to save marine life in the Gulf of Mexico
BEAUMONT, Texas — Environmental groups are working together to create manmade habitats and save marine life in the Gulf Of Mexico. In the last 10 years, thousands of oil rigs have been shut down and removed from the gulf. This has led to the disappearance of habitats under the rigs, causing fish to lose their homes.
Butterfly swarms are invading Central Texas; they’re not the usual butterflies
What's the deal with all the butterflies? KXAN viewers have been reaching out, wondering about the increase in butterflies in Central Texas this fall.
Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach coming to Bolivar Peninsula in November 2020
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Vacationers will soon have a new beachfront RV resort experience to enjoy along the Texas Gulf Coast. Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Crystal Beach is soon coming to the Bolivar Peninsula, according to a Margaritaville Resorts release. "Get ready to enjoy Margaritaville’s signature state of mind...
Missing Texas Teach Spotted in a Different State Just Days Later
Last month a teacher from Alvin ISD went missing. According to Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Michelle Reynolds was reported missing by her husband on September 22th, 2022. Police reported that Michelle drove away from her home in Alvin driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300, although they are unsure...
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
The Texas hurricane season is done and dusted for 2022
There are two things I want to talk about before jumping into the forecast for this week—a forecast I would classify as not great, but far from terrible. To start with, I want to thank everyone who came out to our first Fall Day celebration at the Houston Botanic Garden on a gorgeous Sunday. We should get a final tally today, but I think 400 or 500 people came by to say hello, and it was just wonderful to meet you all.
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
Taco Rey joins Neches Restaurant Group lineup with Willy Burger, Crown Pizza
NEDERLAND, Texas — A new addition has been made to the Neches Restaurant Group, the managing company of multiple restaurant brands in Southeast Texas. Taco Rey now joins Crown Pizza and Willy Burger as part of the restaurant lineup. The award-winning, family-owned restaurant will bring their Tex-Mex favorites to...
Missing Texas teacher spotted walking down the street in New Orleans
SAN ANTONIO – The Texas teacher who has been missing since September 22 was spotted walking down the street in New Orleans. Police say they believe Michelle Reynolds left her residence in Alvin, Texas driving a 2018 gray Lexus NX 300. The car was found a couple of days later in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
Man involved in high-speed pursuit dies after jumping off high-rise Mississippi bridge
A Louisiana man involved in a high-speed chase with Mississippi police officers died after jumping off the Pascagoula bridge Friday evening. The Biloxi Sun-Herald reports that James Thomas Edwards, 50, from Morgan City, died of blunt force trauma after he jumped off the high-rise bridge on the Gulf Coast. Officials...
Jefferson County Clerk's office offering training on how to use new voting machines
BEAUMONT, Texas — Several Southeast Texas civic groups are collaborating with the Jefferson County Clerk's office to teach voters about the county's new voting machines. The new machines will be put into use later this month when early voting begins. The demonstrations are happening over the next week at...
Tesla Superchargers now available in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — New Tesla charging stations are now up and running in Beaumont. The station is limited to Tesla vehicles and is located at the Walden Park Shopping Center at 5780 Walden Road. There are 12 Superchargers at the station, which are available 24/7 for up to 250...
MONEY MONDAY: Financial hacks can help parents deal with rising costs while trying to feed the family
BEAUMONT, Texas — Parents are struggling with the rising costs of feeding their families, but two Southeast Texas moms have tips on dealing with inflation without breaking the bank. Meredith Perry is a mom of three and a budget coach with her husband at One City Church. Over the...
