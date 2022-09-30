Read full article on original website
WTVC
Verizon customers having trouble dialing 911 in several counties near Chattanooga Tuesday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Some Verizon customers in Hamilton County are having trouble dialing 911 on their phones Tuesday, according to Bruce Garner of Hamilton County 911. And Hamilton County's not the only one. Customers in Rhea County are also having issues, according to Garner. We've also seen reports...
WTVC
Medical Minute with Vascular Institute of Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Every day during October, the Vascular Institute of Chattanooga will give us medical advice in just one minute! From information to guidance and of course medical advice! Peripheral Arterial Disease or PAD is when a blood vessel carrying blood from the heart to the legs narrows or is blocked.
WTVC
Self-Focus: Focus Treatment Centers
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - We continue with our series "Self-Focus" with Focus Treatment Centers. We speak with brave individuals who share their stories about their struggles with addiction and substance abuse.
WTVC
Save the Snail Darter: A personal perspective
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When I attended Brainerd Junior High in Chattanooga, there were protests across the nation over the U.S involvement in Vietnam. Later, at Brainerd Senior High, I experienced first-hand the unrest and occasional riots over forced bussing and racial integration. I went out of my way to avoid any involvement. If anything, and in all honesty, I was happy when a riot would force a school closure because it just gave me a few more free days to go hunting or fishing.
WTVC
McMahan Law Firm is certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your vehicle
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Jay Kennamer talks about the extensive work that McMahan Law Firm puts in when it comes to auto accidents. McMahan Law Firm is equipped and certified to be on site when it comes to accidents with your automobile. Stay connected with McMahan Law Firm. (423) 265-1100.
WTVC
"Empty the Shelter" with the SPCA of Bradley County
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — Melissa Smith from the SPCA of Bradley County stops by The Daily Refresh to talk about a pet adoption event over in Cleveland.
WDEF
Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
WTVC
Man robs, tries to rape woman in Chattanooga; Used money to pay light bill, say police
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A Chattanooga man walked into a woman's home, confronted her in bed, robbed her, and tried to rape her, according to the Chattanooga Police Department. The incident happened on Thursday morning at an undisclosed residence in Chattanooga. The victim told officers her husband had left for...
Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up
Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WTVC
Celebration of Life and Hope with the Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Shayna Webb and Ashley Guthrie discuss the Celebration of Life and Hope on October 22nd. Ashley Guthrie is a mother of a pediatric cancer survivor and started to chair the event back in 2015 and the importance of the event and how donations will benefit. Stay...
WTVC
Some CHI Memorial systems offline, including health records, after security incident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHI Memorial says some of their IT systems have been taken offline, including those involving electronic health records, after a security incident Monday. They say CHI Memorial’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, is managing the IT security incident, which is impacting some of their facilities. "Our...
WTVC
Tunnel Hill couple convicted in Catoosa County for illegal gun possession, DUI
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A couple from Tunnel Hill will both spend several years in prison after a jury in Catoosa County convicted them on several charges last week, according to Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney Chris Arnt. Arnt says a judge sentenced 43-year-old Philip Lamar Byrd and...
WTVC
Deputies looking for escaped Meigs County inmate involved in past on camera police chase
MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. — The Meigs County Sheriff's Office is looking for an escaped inmate who was previously caught on video leading deputies on a chase in a stolen truck in May. Sheriff Jackie Melton says Dustin Cody Miller was in recreation time at the jail when he left...
WTVC
Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.
ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WATE
Athens Police apprehend aggravated robbery suspect
ATHENS, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is facing charges related to a shooting that occurred Monday in the 600 block of College Street, according to the Athens Police Department. A news release shared by the agency states officers responded to the scene and initially made contact with a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken via EMS to a local hospital and was eventually flown to an undisclosed trauma center for surgery. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.
WTVC
Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass at Lake Winnie with Ronald McDonald House Charities
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Save $5.00 on an Unlimited Ride Pass with a receipt from Chattanooga area McDonald’s. For each receipt redeemed in the 2022 season, Lake Winnepesaukah Amusement Park will donate $1.00 to the Chattanooga Ronald McDonald House. Stay connected with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
WTVC
ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Thom Benson and Tanisha La Guardia discuss ODDtober at the Tennessee Aquarium as well as "Washed Ashore" and other IMAX films ending this October for Fall Break. Stay connected with Tennessee Aquarium Imax Theater. 800-262-0695. ______________. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as...
WTVC
Person shot near Brainerd Road businesses in Chattanooga Friday afternoon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A person who was shot near some businesses on Brainerd Road showed up at a local hospital a short time later, Chattanooga Police say. The incident happened a little before 12 p.m. at the 5200 block of Brainerd Road. Police say officers were called on a...
