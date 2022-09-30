CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — When I attended Brainerd Junior High in Chattanooga, there were protests across the nation over the U.S involvement in Vietnam. Later, at Brainerd Senior High, I experienced first-hand the unrest and occasional riots over forced bussing and racial integration. I went out of my way to avoid any involvement. If anything, and in all honesty, I was happy when a riot would force a school closure because it just gave me a few more free days to go hunting or fishing.

