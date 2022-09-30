ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy

The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents

Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
POTUS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021

Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Kushner
Person
Roberta Kaplan
Person
Donald Trump
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again

The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state's swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation Lawsuit#Wi
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media

The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy