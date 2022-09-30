Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court allows defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell to proceed
Dominion Voting Systems' defamation lawsuit against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell can move forward after the Supreme Court on Monday declined to consider Lindell's attempt to block the case. No vote count was made public. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson did not take part in consideration of the case. Dominion is seeking...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Oath Keepers January 6 trial tests DOJ's case for seditious conspiracy
The Justice Department's response to the January 6 US Capitol assault meets one of its biggest tests yet with prosecutors presenting their case for why the alleged plotting of several far-right militia members ahead of the attack amounted to a seditious conspiracy. The charge has rarely been brought in the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump goes to Supreme Court over Mar-a-Lago search and seizure of documents
Former President Donald Trump asked the Supreme Court on Tuesday to intervene in the dispute over materials marked as classified that the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate this summer. His emergency request with the Supreme Court is the latest example of the former President seeking to involve the justices...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
New book audio: Trump falsely claimed he gave Kim letters to Archives in 2021
Former President Donald Trump falsely claimed he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives last year when he was interviewed by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for her forthcoming book, according to audio of the interview obtained by CNN.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
JD.com's billionaire founder settles rape lawsuit two days before planned US trial
A Chinese billionaire and a former University of Minnesota student who accused him of rape have reached an undisclosed agreement in the US, bringing an abrupt end to a case closely watched -- and now hailed as a minor victory -- by women on the other side of the world.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'It's never, ever OK to be a racist,' Rick Scott says when asked about Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao
Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida said Sunday that "it's never ever OK to be a racist" when asked about former President Donald Trump's personal attack on Elaine Chao, his onetime Transportation secretary. Scott offered a measured response to Trump's mocking of a notable Asian American in the GOP. Trump,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nevada gubernatorial candidates seek distance from Trump and Biden
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his Republican challenger Joe Lombardo both sought to distance themselves from the leaders of their respective parties in a Sunday debate, as they tried to appeal to the state's swath of independent voters, many of whom are frustrated by inflation under President Joe Biden, but also tired of hearing former President Donald Trump's falsehoods about the 2020 election.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal
Chief Justice John Roberts is looking forward to the start of the Supreme Court's new term on Monday, especially now that the public will be able to attend oral arguments in person and the metal barricades erected to ward off protestors on the plaza have been removed. "I think the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022
The race for the Senate is in the eye of the beholder less than six weeks from Election Day, with ads about abortion, crime and inflation dominating the airwaves in key states as campaigns test the theory of the 2022 election. The cycle started out as a referendum on President...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Supreme Court to hear cases that could decide future of internet speech and social media
The Supreme Court will hear two pivotal cases later this term about online speech that could significantly shape the future of social media, the court announced on Monday. One case, Gonzalez v. Google, is set to consider whether tech platforms' recommendation algorithms are protected from lawsuits under a commonly invoked legal shield tech companies have used to nip other types of content-moderation suits in the bud.
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
President Joe Biden is traveling to hurricane-ravaged Florida with a pledge that federal, state and local governments will work as one to help rebuild homes, businesses and lives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP moves to contain Herschel Walker's latest scandal: 'We're going to need a few days to assess'
Herschel Walker and his campaign are scrambling to contain the fallout from a new report alleging that the hardline anti-abortion candidate paid for his then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Republican groups are publicly vowing to spend huge money to help Walker overcome the late controversy. But Republicans are...
NFL・
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
How this year's Supreme Court cases could shape the 2024 election and beyond
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here. The US Supreme Court kicked off its new term this week and will hear two cases this year with potentially significant implications for voting rights and the conduct of future elections.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Daughter of American released from Venezuela rips Rubio over criticism of detainee swap
The relative of two Americans freed this weekend in a prisoner swap with Venezuela tore into GOP Sen. Marco Rubio on Monday over his criticism of the exchange, blasting his comments as "unpatriotic and unhelpful" and questioning his support for the seven wrongfully detained US citizens. "I find that those...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Schumer urges FTC and DOJ to increase protections against cybersecurity hacks
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged federal officials to increase their efforts to protect consumers from cybersecurity breaches and investigate those responsible for such hacks. "I am calling on the Federal Trade Commission, first, to ensure that companies do everything they can to protect consumer data, and on...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Takeaways from the Supreme Court's hearing on what the Voting Rights Act means for redistricting
The Supreme Court on Tuesday heard a challenge to a key section of the Voting Rights Act, presenting the conservative majority with another opportunity to whittle down the seminal 1965 law that aims to address racial discrimination in voting. The case concerns the US congressional map Alabama drew after the...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden says he's not going to 'sit by' and let Republicans enact 'extreme policies' on reproductive rights
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that his administration is not going to "sit by and let Republicans throughout the country enact extreme policies" when it comes to reproductive health care, announcing new steps to enhance abortion protections as he marked 100 days after Roe v. Wade was overturned. Biden...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden to meet with Hurricane Fiona victims and announce $60 million in infrastructure funding for Puerto Rico
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are set to travel to Ponce, Puerto Rico, weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory, where the President will meet with those impacted by the storm and announce new infrastructure aid for the island.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US response to Iran protests expected to include new sanctions on those directly involved in crackdown
The US is expected to issue new sanctions this week against law enforcement officials and those directly involved in the crackdown on protests in Iran, a source familiar with the planned movement told CNN. President Joe Biden, who has moved quickly to throw his support behind the demonstrators, issued an...
Comments / 0