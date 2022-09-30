Read full article on original website
Fairfax Police identify jewelry store smash-and-grab suspect
The Fairfax County Police Department has announced that it has identified a suspect in connection to one of a series of commercial robberies that have taken place across the area over the last month.
NBC Washington
Man Tried to Rape Woman Outside Chantilly Library: Police
A woman trying to go to a library in Chantilly, Virginia, survived a terrifying attack and attempted rape, authorities say. The woman headed to the Chantilly Regional Library on Stringfellow Road on Monday, Sept. 26 but found that it was still closed, court documents say. A man confronted her outside,...
Police investigate Northern Virginia jewelry store burglary
WASHINGTON — Police are investigating a burglary at a Northern Virginia jewelry store. Officers from the Leesburg Police Department were alerted around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning about a burglary at Leesburg Jewelers located in the 300 block of East Market Street. Police found that an unknown suspect, or suspects, broke the jewelry store's plate glass entry door and took property from the store. Officials said the amount of property that was stolen is still unknown.
VIDEO: Bystanders Disarm and Detain Shooting Suspect Trying To Shoot Victim In Head
A Hyattsville man has been arrested and charged for a shooting earlier this month in Silver Spring after good samaritans were able to detain him until police arrived, authorities say. Marcus Elijah Conway, 24, was restrained by witnesses after shooting a man in the 1700 block of Mt. Pisgah Lane...
fox5dc.com
Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police
WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
Suspect in custody following hours-long barricade situation in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Police say a man who may have been firing a gun off of a Silver Spring apartment balcony led to a barricade situation Tuesday morning. Police brought the man into custody around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officers with the Montgomery County Police Department responded to the...
Attorney explains a Felony Vehicle Stop
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — After a viral video of a young Virginia mother being pulled over by Fairfax County Police has gone viral. A lot of people are asking questions about what is a 'felony vehicle stop'. On Monday, we asked Fairfax County Police this question, it’s the reason they...
3 teens charged in attempted armed carjacking
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested and charged three 14-year-olds who are accused of an attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of Maryland Ave. just before noon on Monday for a report of an attempted armed carjacking. Officials said that while a woman was walking from her parked 2019 Toyota Rav4, three teens wearing black ski masks approached her.
NBC Washington
19-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of Virginia Hairstylist
A 19-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 62-year-old man he was dating in his Loudoun County home on Friday. Lisa Ellis told News4 by phone that the news that her uncle, Carroll Davis, was stabbed to death in his house on Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg, Virginia, has been devastating.
fox5dc.com
Armed robbery, carjacking take place within minutes in Greenbelt
GREENBELT, M.d. (FOX 5 DC) - An armed robbery and an armed carjacking took place within minutes of each other on Monday morning in Greenbelt, police say. The first incident occurred around aroun12:06 a.m. when officers responded to Southway for the report of an armed robbery. The victim says they were approached by two Black males wearing all black, including black face masks.
tysonsreporter.com
Police: Vienna resident assaulted after confronting men leaving his apartment
Recent violent incidents around Vienna included a confrontation between a man and two others leaving his apartment and a battle between a local resident and an Amazon delivery truck. The weekly Vienna Police Highlights offers a look at the calls for police around town, including notes on arrests and other...
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Teen assaulted, robbed in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a teen was assaulted and robbed Monday afternoon in a Northwest, D.C. neighborhood. The teenage boy was walking on New Jersey Avenue, off of O Street NW near Dunbar High School around 4 p.m. when he was allegedly approached by two suspects. The duo approached the teen near an alley.
arlnow.com
Police investigating two ‘mob’ attacks along Langston Blvd
Police are investigating a pair of so-called “mob” assaults by groups of teens. Both occurred Friday evening along separate sections of Langston Blvd. It’s unclear whether there’s any connection between the two. The first happened inside a business along the 4800 block of Langston Blvd and...
Fairfax County Police say they stopped the right car, but the wrong people were inside
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A viral video out of Fairfax County has a lot of people asking questions about a traffic stop. According to Fairfax County Police, on Sept. 25, officers spotted a car that had been reported as wanted and that the occupants were to be considered armed and dangerous driving along Richmond Hwy and South Kings Hwy in the Mount Vernon District. They conducted what's known as a "felony vehicle stop."
fredericksburg.today
Drunk driver with gun arrested in Stafford
A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
staffordsheriff.com
Drunk Driver with Gun Detained
A Woodbridge man faces several serious charges after driving intoxicated and struggling with deputies during his arrest this weekend. On October 1st at 7:06 p.m. Sergeant G.A. Haney observed a Lincoln truck failing to maintain the lane of travel on southbound U.S. 1 near Merryview Drive. The driver of the Lincoln swerved in his lane and ran off the paved surface of the roadway several times onto the shoulder.
'It had to be a setup': Citizens react to the ATM theft near North Milton
Last year's ATM thefts and attempted thefts in the city came out to more than 60. This year, between the beginning of June and the end of September, there were around 20.
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
WJLA
Va. family heartbroken after neighbor shot dog, shooter says dog was aggressive
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As a farm dog tasked with protecting livestock, Toby the 2-year-old Great Pyrenees is comfortable being outdoors. His family now says that has all changed after being shot by a neighbor. Jay Battle said this all happened Wednesday when Toby wandered off their...
WUSA9
