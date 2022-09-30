MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police have arrested and charged three 14-year-olds who are accused of an attempted armed carjacking in Montgomery County. According to a release from the Montgomery County Police Department, officers responded to the 20 block of Maryland Ave. just before noon on Monday for a report of an attempted armed carjacking. Officials said that while a woman was walking from her parked 2019 Toyota Rav4, three teens wearing black ski masks approached her.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 3 HOURS AGO