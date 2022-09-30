Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Charges filed after man is shot and killed at Penn Hills gas station
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Weeks after a man was shot and killed at a gas station in Penn Hills, police have filed charged in the case. It was back on Sept. 9 that Dante Jones, 34, was shot and killed outside the Exxon Station on Allegheny River Boulevard. At...
Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
Armstrong County driver charged after speeding through work zone, hitting man with vehicle
SUGARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An Armstrong County man is facing several charges, including aggravated assault by vehicle, after allegedly hitting a man in a work zone with his car and then getting out of the vehicle and striking another man who tried to stop him from running off. Ronald...
North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies
A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
Dump truck goes airborne in deadly Indiana County crash
State police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 119 in White Township around 4:30 a.m. State police said the driver of the unloaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The...
Dollar General store in Pittsburgh held up at gunpoint
PITTSBURGH — Police said a man with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The robbery happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday at the story on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man got away with an undisclosed amount...
Convenience store owner seeks community help following robbery
ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.
Fire tears through home in Lawrence County
LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
Class-action lawsuit filed over 'probation detainers' at Allegheny County Jail
PITTSBURGH — A new class-action lawsuit alleges hundreds of people are illegally held at Allegheny County Jail every day. The lawsuit claims judges and other court officials have used "probation detainers" to keep people in jail for prolonged periods of time. The orders stop the person's release from jail if they allegedly violated their probation.
Westbound lanes of PA turnpike reopen following fatal crash
WARRENDALE, Pa. — A fatal crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m., closing the road between Butler Valley and Warrendale. Traffic was being detoured. The identity of the person killed has not been released. The...
BPEP pushes review over the treatment of Allegheny County Jail prisoners
PITTSBURGH — A local organization is raising concerns over the way inmates are treated at the Allegheny County Jail. On Monday, the Black Political Empowerment Project announced its push for a full review of current conditions at the jail. BPEP representatives say this is in response to recent inmate...
One dead after fall at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety says an individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The individual later died from their injuries. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the call...
Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy to continue remote learning after alleged assault
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of an alleged assault of a staff member at Pittsburgh Oliver Citywide Academy, Pittsburgh Public Schools announced that the school will continue remote instruction until at least Oct. 10. A news release issued Saturday stated the school "will undergo a gradual re-entry process to...
Pittsburgh firefighters working to repair the homes of Florida firefighters, still on duty following Hurricane Ian's impact
PITTSBURGH — A team of local firefighters is in Florida on a mission to help their comrades in need. Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire Captain John Gardell said many Florida firefighters likely haven’t stopped working since Hurricane Ian made impact last week. Gardell is working with the International Association...
Pittsburgh marks Homeless Children's Awareness Month
October is Homeless Children's Awareness Month. On Tuesday, city officials highlighted the need to address the growing problem. The Homeless Children's Education Fund hosted a stand-up demonstration to kick-off events to raise awareness of child homelessness and promote advocacy. HCEF said more than 2,800 students in Allegheny County are identified...
Greene County SWAT team sworn in
GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified
PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PA Chief Justice Max Baer memorial service recalls his dedication and service
PITTSBURGH — The Power Center ballroom at Duquesne University was filled Tuesday with people gathered to remember the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer. "In many ways, Max was the heart of the court because his kindness and his caring were on display every day," Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said as he hosted the memorial service. "His death is a terrible loss to all of us and there is no escaping that. But I can't help but feeling despite that strong sense of loss, that Max is exiting this earth on top of his game."
Local sportsmen's club says facility rented 'under false pretenses' for event promoting white supremacy
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — A local sportsmen’s club was allegedly misled when an event held at its facility turned out to be an event promoting white supremacy and Neo-Nazism. Special Counsel for the Pitcairn Monroeville Sportsmen’s Club, Phil DiLucente said the club’s management understood a recent event booked...
Fetterman holds rally for supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman held a rally Saturday for hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Despite the constant rain, more than 600 people turned out for the rally, according to the campaign's count. With less than 40 days until...
