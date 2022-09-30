PITTSBURGH — The Power Center ballroom at Duquesne University was filled Tuesday with people gathered to remember the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer. "In many ways, Max was the heart of the court because his kindness and his caring were on display every day," Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said as he hosted the memorial service. "His death is a terrible loss to all of us and there is no escaping that. But I can't help but feeling despite that strong sense of loss, that Max is exiting this earth on top of his game."

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO