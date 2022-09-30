ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swissvale, PA

wtae.com

Father of 5-year-old caught on video running with gun appears in court

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — The father of a little girl seen chasing other children with a gun appeared before a judge this morning. All charges against Charles Counts were held in court. Those charges include endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person. Police said they were first...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

North Strabane Township police K-9 officer Drago dies

A Washington County police department announced the death of one of their K-9 officers over the weekend. Drago, a K-9 with the North Strabane Township Police Department, died after being diagnosed with Canine Scott Syndrome. Scott Syndrome is a very rare disorder that impairs the canine’s ability to control bleeding.
NORTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, PA
wtae.com

Dump truck goes airborne in deadly Indiana County crash

State police are investigating a deadly dump truck crash that happened early Tuesday morning in Indiana County. The crash happened along State Route 119 in White Township around 4:30 a.m. State police said the driver of the unloaded dump truck lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail. The...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Dollar General store in Pittsburgh held up at gunpoint

PITTSBURGH — Police said a man with a gun robbed a Dollar General store in Pittsburgh’s Allentown neighborhood. The robbery happened around 8:55 p.m. Monday at the story on the 700 block of East Warrington Avenue. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man got away with an undisclosed amount...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Convenience store owner seeks community help following robbery

ARNOLD, Pa. — A business owner in Arnold is looking for help identifying a suspect that he said robbed his store at gunpoint Sunday night. Surveillance video shows a suspect walking into the All Seasons Mini Mart just before 10 p.m., then walking behind the counter and pointing what appears to be a gun at the clerk. The video then shows the suspect clearing out the cash register before fleeing the store.
ARNOLD, PA
wtae.com

Fire tears through home in Lawrence County

LITTLE BEAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after fire tore through a home in Little Beaver Township, Lawrence County. The fire was reported around 4:40 p.m. at a home on Mud Bridge Road. There was no initial word on what caused the fire.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Class-action lawsuit filed over 'probation detainers' at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH — A new class-action lawsuit alleges hundreds of people are illegally held at Allegheny County Jail every day. The lawsuit claims judges and other court officials have used "probation detainers" to keep people in jail for prolonged periods of time. The orders stop the person's release from jail if they allegedly violated their probation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Westbound lanes of PA turnpike reopen following fatal crash

WARRENDALE, Pa. — A fatal crash shut down the westbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike on Tuesday morning. The crash happened a little after 1 a.m., closing the road between Butler Valley and Warrendale. Traffic was being detoured. The identity of the person killed has not been released. The...
WARRENDALE, PA
wtae.com

One dead after fall at Acrisure Stadium

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday evening. Pittsburgh Public Safety says an individual was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The individual later died from their injuries. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the call...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh marks Homeless Children's Awareness Month

October is Homeless Children's Awareness Month. On Tuesday, city officials highlighted the need to address the growing problem. The Homeless Children's Education Fund hosted a stand-up demonstration to kick-off events to raise awareness of child homelessness and promote advocacy. HCEF said more than 2,800 students in Allegheny County are identified...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Greene County SWAT team sworn in

GREENE COUNTY, Pa. — Training is officially underway for Greene County's new emergency response team, which will focus specifically on safety in schools. The new members of this critical incident response team were sworn in over the weekend. Members of the Greene County SWAT team are now available should...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man killed after fall at Acrisure Stadium identified

PITTSBURGH — One person has died after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium Sunday afternoon. Pittsburgh Public Safety says a man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a fall within the stadium. The man later died from his injuries. The victim was identified Monday by...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

PA Chief Justice Max Baer memorial service recalls his dedication and service

PITTSBURGH — The Power Center ballroom at Duquesne University was filled Tuesday with people gathered to remember the late Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer. "In many ways, Max was the heart of the court because his kindness and his caring were on display every day," Duquesne University President Ken Gormley said as he hosted the memorial service. "His death is a terrible loss to all of us and there is no escaping that. But I can't help but feeling despite that strong sense of loss, that Max is exiting this earth on top of his game."
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Fetterman holds rally for supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District

PITTSBURGH — Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate and current Lt. Gov. John Fetterman held a rally Saturday for hundreds of supporters in Pittsburgh's Strip District. Despite the constant rain, more than 600 people turned out for the rally, according to the campaign's count. With less than 40 days until...
PITTSBURGH, PA

