stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater may steer toward more costly marina overhaul
The Clearwater marina, home to fishing charters and dinner cruises since the early 1950s, is expected to see a major overhaul that would replace the aging infrastructure and activate the walkway. During a Monday city work session, Moffatt and Nichol Inc., which the city hired last year to redesign the...
WMNF
Cleaning up debris after Hurricane Ian – details for Hillsborough County
According to an email from Hillsborough County, the Hillsborough County Solid Waste Services is providing information for residents and business owners who are cleaning up after Hurricane Ian. Residential Storm Debris Drop-Off Sites:. Debris can be dropped off Monday through Sunday, between 7:30 in the morning to 6:00 at night....
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
roadtirement.com
Tarpon Springs Florida home to historic Sponge Docks
During our travels in Florida over the years we have been fortunate to enjoy Tarpon Springs, Florida, a quaint and pretty town north of Clearwater and Tampa on the Gulf. When we were actively engaged in Flea Market business in Central Florida, Tarpon Springs became one of our favorite spots for R&R.
The Laker/Lutz News
Bring on the boos, in Brooksville
Haunted houses spring up everywhere in October. They’re decked out for the Halloween season and feature actors in costumes seeking scares — but they’ll be gone well before Thanksgiving. So, why not visit what docents claim is a real haunted house?. Take a drive up to Brooksville...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
suncoastnews.com
NO PLACE TO CALL HOME
BROOKSVILLE — Justin Wiernickie says he’s on the right road now. The articulate 33-year-old used to be homeless. In late July, he gave his testimony to the County Commission during public comment. “Having made mistakes in life upon my release from prison, I looked to change and turn...
floridapolitics.com
Tampa Electric reports only 7,000 customers remain without power
The utility company expects to restore most of the remaining outages by Monday night. Tampa Electric (TECO) has restored power to the vast majority of customers affected by Hurricane Ian, but there are still 7,761 households without power in areas of eastern Hillsborough County and Polk County. The utility company...
stpetecatalyst.com
Mayor extends emergency order for St. Pete
October 3, 2022 - St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch extended his state of local emergency order Saturday through Oct. 9. The executive order, signed Saturday night, allows Welch to remove disaster-related debris and prohibit price gouging. According to the legislation, Hurricane Ian brought sustained winds of 60 mph and gusts of up to 77 mph to St. Pete. The city also received four inches of rain, which Welch stated: “was exacerbated by the fact that the ground was already saturated.” He added those combinations of factors resulted in widespread power outages and damage to public and private property that continues “to pose an immediate danger to the public health, safety and welfare that requires emergency action." The city began debris collection Monday morning.
Potential flooding from Sarasota County levee threatens neighborhood
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office clarified a countywide alert that described a possible levee break early Saturday morning.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding at Nathan Benderson Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota has flooded as a result of Hurricane Ian. High water levels and falling trees have made the area a danger to the public. Officials said it will remain closed until further notice. The closure is enforced by security.
Pinellas Sheriff: Maserati Teens Traveling 123 MPH Before Crash
The suspected driver is a 15-year-old with no license
thegabber.com
How to Celebrate Oktoberfest on Tampa Bay Beaches
Don’t get so distracted by pumpkin spice that you forget about bratwurst. Tampa Bay beaches host four different Oktoberfests where you can get beer and brats this October. First up is Oktoberfest on the Beach. In addition to great beer, this Indian Rocks Beach Oktoberfest features live music, keg throwing and stein carrying contests, arts and crafts vendors, and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds from the event benefit Action 2000, an Indian Rocks Beach city revitalization nonprofit. Kolb Park, 1508 Bay Palm Blvd., Indian Rocks Beach. Oct. 8: 12 -6 p.m. irbaction2000.com/oktoberfest.
floridapolitics.com
Eric Lynn, Michele Rayner work to clear debris in Pinellas County
While the area avoided the worst of the hurricane's path, it still saw tropical storm strength winds and significant rainfall, resulting in heaps of debris. Congressional candidate Eric Lynn joined state Rep. Michele Rayner Friday to start clearing debris in St. Petersburg in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The pair...
fox13news.com
Ruskin Family Drive-In left with $10,000 worth of damage after Hurricane Ian
RUSKIN, Fla. - The Ruskin Family Drive-In Theatre took more than $10,000 worth of storm damage and will be closed for most of the week. When Hurricane Ian swept across Florida, the wind took one of the 56 panels on the Ruskin Family Drive-In's 64 by 28 screen. Co-owner John...
Pasco County Hosts “Mega Dog” Adoption Event
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Hundreds of dogs are looking for a ‘furever’ home – and you can help make that happen! Pasco County Animal Services is partnering with other Tampa Bay animal shelters in a Mega Adoption Event – Friday, October 7 through Sunday,
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete officials announce debris collection details
September 30, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the City of St. Petersburg will start collecting debris from residences. However, according to the release, workers will only take green vegetation. Officials also ask residents to separate household garbage or construction materials. Residents can leave the vegetation on the edge of their property if it does not block meters, garbage cans or trees. The collection will follow typical sanitation routes, and there is no need to ask for service. The city may not collect the debris on the first scheduled trash pickup date, and the release states that covering the entire city will take time. Residents can also take yard waste to one of five city brush sites, which offer extended hours of 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Friday until Sunday, Oct. 8. For locations, visit the website here.
Humane Society of Tampa Bay completely full, adoption fee on some dogs to be waived
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is full following Hurricane Ian and no longer accepting any strays or owner-surrendered dogs, according to a tweet on Monday.
suncoastnews.com
‘Deadliest road’ in Pasco County getting millions in safety upgrades
NEW PORT RICHEY — State road safety specialists didn’t need to see the headline in a national online news story in July to know that U.S. 19 in Pasco County is a dangerous place, especially for pedestrians trying to cross the road. What the Vox story titled “Deadliest...
stpetecatalyst.com
Stoneweg secures $50M for Lake Maggiore Apartments
Real estate investment firm Stoneweg, which specializes in multifamily acquisitions and developments, has closed a $50 million construction loan for its first ground-up development in St. Petersburg. First Horizon Bank, which has a long-standing relationship with Stoneweg US, provided the loan for the Lake Maggiore Apartments, a 330-unit, mixed-income apartment...
