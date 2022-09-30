September 30, 2022 - Beginning Monday, Oct. 3, the City of St. Petersburg will start collecting debris from residences. However, according to the release, workers will only take green vegetation. Officials also ask residents to separate household garbage or construction materials. Residents can leave the vegetation on the edge of their property if it does not block meters, garbage cans or trees. The collection will follow typical sanitation routes, and there is no need to ask for service. The city may not collect the debris on the first scheduled trash pickup date, and the release states that covering the entire city will take time. Residents can also take yard waste to one of five city brush sites, which offer extended hours of 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. from Friday until Sunday, Oct. 8. For locations, visit the website here.

