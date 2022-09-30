Read full article on original website
New Jersey Woman Found Guilty of Horrifically Murdering Wife With Wine Chiller
A Brick Township woman is facing a sentence of life in prison after being found guilty of murdering her wife in May of 2020. It was an extensive, arduous search for the arrest of 49-year-old Mayra Gavilanez-Alectus of Brick Township in 2020 when she was on the lam but law enforcement located her, extradited her back to New Jersey, charged her with Murder, and eventually indicted her leading to the guilty verdict in court last week.
Man Accused Of Killing Son Appears In Ocean County Court
TOMS RIVER – The father indicted for the murder of his six-year-old son, Corey Micciolo, made his first in-person court appearance on October 4, before Judge Guy Ryan in Ocean County Superior Court. All of Christopher Gregor’s prior hearings, including the entry of his “not guilty” plea, have been...
Girl on TikTok Says She Was Almost Kidnapped At Walmart in EHT
A young woman has posted a video on TikTok claiming that she was "almost kidnapped" at the Walmart in Egg Harbor Township. The woman, posting under the account @gracie.spinaa says the incident began as she was inside the store:. @gracie.spinaa 🚨TRAFFICKING AWARENESS!!!🚨 i also contacted the police, and they sent...
Amber Alert for missing mom and kids who may be in NJ
UPDATE: Police said Amber Alert has been called off. The missing mother is in custody in Massachusetts while the children are safe, police said. Other details were not immediately available. Maine State Police on Tuesday issued an Amber Alert for two children believed to be with their mother in New...
Popcorn mistaken for gunfire at Jersey City, NJ, mall
Panic at the Newport Centre Mall in jersey city as reports of an active shooter spread on social media. What many though was the sound of gunfire, was actually a malfunctioning popcorn machine. Police received multiple calls to 911 of shots fired Saturday, Oct 1, around 3:30 p.m.. Officers were...
Seaside Heights, NJ man pleads guilty to murdering woman and taking off
A Seaside Heights man who had been arrested and charged with murdering a woman at a borough motel last year and later overdosed himself has now pleaded guilty. To this day, 51-year-old Gerardo Ruiz of Seaside Heights, remains in a secure medical facility, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Jersey City, NJ fugitive arrested in Pennsylvania for May murder
JERSEY CITY — After more than four months, authorities on Saturday captured the man they believe is responsible for the stabbing death of a man on a city street, a state's width away from the crime. According to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office, Allentown, Pa. police arrested Sean Williams,...
Disturbing Details Released In Atlantic City Teacher Accused Of Relationship With Student
Disturbing details have been revealed in the arrest of an Atlantic City high school teacher accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a former student. Joseph A. Scalfaro, 47, of Absecon, allegedly sent the 17-year-old girl coded messages, kissed her in his classroom, NJ Advance Media reports citing court papers.
NJ driver flees hit-and-run crash, slams into tree and overturns
MANCHESTER — It was a bad afternoon for a Seaside Heights man who rear-ended a vehicle and fled the scene only to wind up upside down along a road moments, police said. Manchester police responded to a crash on Schoolhouse Road and Gardenia Drive in the Whiting section around 4:40 p.m. and found a 2019 Kia Optima on its roof and a pine tree on top of it.
‘Endangered’ Clementon, NJ man missing, may be in Atlantic City
GLOUCESTER TWP. — Having last spoken with him on Thursday, the family of a man from the Clementon section of this Camden County township is joining with local police to investigate his whereabouts. Duane Myers, 63, was reported missing Sunday, according to a Nixle alert from the Gloucester Township...
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)
Young woman sitting alone on a train ---Tatiana Rodriguez UnsplashAnger on the subways. A few days ago, at the Howard Beach train station in Queens, NY, a 33-year-old woman was savagely beaten about the head and body by a man after she reportedly ignored his advances on the train.
Afternoon Shooting at Absecon, NJ, Apartment Complex
Absecon Police are investigating the firing of a weapon at an apartment complex Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to the Oyster Bay apartment complex off of California Avenue just after 3 PM for the report of shots fired. Officers at the scene found evidence that a rifle was discharged,...
Amber Alert canceled for Maine boy and girl
NEW JERSEY - State police in Maine have canceled an AMBER Alert after a boy and a girl were allegedly taken by their mother in Maine and thought to possibly be in New Jersey. The Maine State Police announced late Tuesday afternoon that the children Aleeah Patrock, 8, and Vincent Patrock, 6, are safe and the mother, Alexandra Vincent, 27,, is in custody in Massachusetts.
NYC Man found Not Guilty in J’Ouvert Killing of Cuomo Aide
An accused gang member who dodged murder charges in the 2015 killing of an aide to former Gov. Cuomo scored another court victory Monday when a jury acquitted him of federal gun possession charges connected to the fatal shooting. Stanley Elianor, 31, was found not guilty after a week-long trial...
Lindenwold, NJ man arrested for murder after standoff with SWAT, prosecutors say
LINDENWOLD — A 23-year-old man barricaded himself in a home on Saturday after fatally shooting another man the night before, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Ronin Austin Nevels, of Lindenwold, is charged with first-degree murder and a weapon offense for the killing of Isaiah Shaw. Prosecutors said...
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
You Told Me to Try it, This Restaurant is Amazingly Delicious in Toms River, NJ
Your opinion means the world to us and believe me, we listen when you tell us something. We have this awesome 92.7 WOBM - Shawn & Sue listener, that asked us, "Have you guys been to Breakin Bread Eatery in Toms River." It must be good if she's calling us and telling us this. For restaurants in Ocean County that get a shout-out the way this restaurant did is just unbelievable.
How E-ZPass Can Repay New Jersey Drivers For Being Overcharged
E-ZPass, we are not mad. We are disappointed. The Turnpike Authority, who operates E-ZPass, has overcharged thousands of New Jersey drivers yet again. I know the perfect way E-ZPass should handle these situations every single time since this will obviously not be singular occurrence. But first, let me give you some information to see if you were overcharged.
Man dies after being stabbed multiple times in his N.J. apartment, officials say
A man was found stabbed to death Tuesday morning at his East Orange apartment, according to a joint statement from the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the East Orange Police Department. Officers were asked to perform a welfare check at an apartment building on the 200 block of South...
Car Flips, Lands On Roof After Striking Rock Wall In Morris County: Police (PHOTOS)
A driver escaped injury after the car slammed into a rock wall and flipped completely over, landing on its roof during a crash in Morris County, authorities said. The driver was heading west on East Springtown Road when the car collided with a rock wall and overturned just before 1:50 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Washington Township Police Lt. Mark Niemynski told DailyVoice.com.
