Dayton, OH

Body found in Springfield deemed suspicious

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Springfield on Thursday afternoon.

According to the city of Springfield, police found 78-year-old John Hungerford dead on the 2700 block of Hilltop Avenue. Police found the circumstances surrounding Hungerford’s death suspicious and began investigating it as a homicide.

Investigators have not released Hungerford’s cause of death. At this time, no charges have been made, and no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information concerning Hungerford’s death is asked to contact Springfield Police at 937-324-7716.

