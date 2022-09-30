ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yard waste and adjusted trash pickup times for Tampa following Hurricane Ian

By Colin Wolf
Creative Loafing Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
The storm has passed, but now the cleanup begins.

Since regular trash pickup times were put on hold due to Hurricane Ian, the City of Tampa is adjusting its solid waste services for this week.

For residential collection, regularly scheduled services for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022 will resume, but for residents with pickups on Monday and Thursday, the City of Tampa is now offering "a make-up garbage collection" run on Saturday, Oct. 1.

This makeup service will only pickup blue garbage carts. Recycling service is delayed until further notice.

Commercial garbage collection will run through Saturday, with regularly scheduled collection, including recycling, resuming Monday, Oct. 3.

For your yard cleanup, be sure to place all "storm-related vegetative yard debris" along your curb in either bundles, piles, or in a container. The City of Tampa will collect this debris beginning Monday, Oct. 3.

For residents whose trash is picked up by Hillsborough County, regular garbage and recycling collection will resume Friday, Sept. 30, and curbside yard waste collection will resume Monday, Oct. 3.

The county is also offering non-bagged residential storm debris drop-off sites, for residents with a valid ID,  from Monday through Sunday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. See a list of locations below:

  • Northwest County 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa
  • South County 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton
  • Hillsborough Heights 6209 CR-579, Seffner
  • Falkenburg Yard Waste Site 350 Falkenburg Rd., Tampa

Creative Loafing Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
