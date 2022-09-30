ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

NHPR

Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut

The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
trumbulltimes.com

Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence

In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program

Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility

CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Habitat for Humanity Building New Homes in Hartford

Six brand new homes will be built in Hartford’s northeast end on vacant lots. Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut (HFHNCC) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning to kick off construction. The plan is to build four single-family homes on Clark, Capen, Westland and Nelson streets, as...
HARTFORD, CT
Connecticut Inside Investigator

Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons

In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint.  His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says

Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

New Haven announces funding to help residents with housing costs

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is using federal funding for a new program that is helping renters with their security deposits, while expanding its down payment program for homebuyers. The new initiative is called I’m Home, with New Haven setting aside $4 million in pandemic relief funding...
NEW HAVEN, CT
CBS New York

Connecticut woman gives birth on flight to Dominican Republic

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen. 
HARTFORD, CT

