Lamont meets with M&T Bank CEO about layoffs and customer service complaints
Amid questions about layoffs and customer service, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) met with M&T Bank CEO and Chairman René F. Jones in Hartford Tuesday afternoon.
NHPR
Bears are breaking into homes in record numbers in Connecticut
The number of bears recorded entering Connecticut homes this year is already almost double the amount of recorded home entries from all of 2021, according to the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Through Sept. 29, the state has recorded 65 complaints of bear home entries. It's a surprisingly...
This Is The Best Grocery Store In Connecticut
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery stores in every U.S. state. Here's the top choice for Connecticut.
CT natives in Florida dealing with insurance claims after Ian
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The cost of Hurricane Ian is now hitting homeowners in Florida. Connecticut natives who now live in the sunshine state are going through the claims process to recover what was lost. “When I got up on the roof, I could see how the wind could literally separate material from the under […]
trumbulltimes.com
Opinion: More work lies ahead to end gun violence
In the wake of the Sandy Hook school tragedy, Connecticut enacted some of the strongest gun regulations in the country. And thankfully, they’ve worked. Connecticut’s smart laws have saved lives, and we’re proud that our state now sees the fifth lowest rate of gun deaths in the country. Over the last four years, the legislature has banned ghost guns, required the safe storage of firearms inside homes and cars and modernized Red Flag laws to keep guns out of dangerous hands. Experts say we have the third strongest gun laws in the nation.
NBC Connecticut
Here's What Comes Next for CT ‘Hero Pay' Program
Saturday was the deadline to apply for the Connecticut “Hero Pay” program and the state is going to start the process of reviewing submissions. The state received around 190,000 completed submissions, which include uploading all documents and attestations, according to the Office of the State Comptroller. They said...
More than 300 M&T employees in Connecticut laid off with more to come
(WTNH) – M&T Bank, which recently merged with People’s United Bank, has laid off more than 300 Connecticut employees. M&T Bank told Connecticut Attorney General William Tong in a letter that 325 employees were notified in July 2021 that they were being terminated. There are 333 people who are scheduled to be released in the […]
2022 Big E was a success for Connecticut businesses
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — The 2022 Big E has come to an end after 17 days of fair fun for New Englanders. Businesses representing Connecticut in the state house say this fair was a success for them after no fair in 2020 and a fair still impacted by the pandemic in 2021.
norwalkplus.com
Connecticut Manufacturing Day Trade Show, Job Fair, and Maker Faire on October 7
BRIDGEPORT, CT – Friday, October 7, 2022, is National Manufacturing Day, and Connecticut is celebrating makers large and small with an exciting, free event open to all those pursuing careers in modern manufacturing. Come to Connecticut Manufacturing Day at Housatonic Community College (HCC) from 11am – 3pm to meet...
Connecticut expands food assistance program eligibility
CONNECTICUT, USA — More than 17,000 additional households are now eligible for food assistance in the state after Gov. Ned Lamont announced an expansion of benefits beginning in October. The new eligibility benefit for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) began on Oct. 1. Under the new eligibility benefit...
Heat this winter to cost some families thousands more, more state funding for low income families available
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Winter is almost here and the cost of heating is expected to break the bank more than in years past. The National Energy Assistance Directors Association said the average cost to heat a home this winter will rise about 17 percent since last year. Luckily,...
NBC Connecticut
Habitat for Humanity Building New Homes in Hartford
Six brand new homes will be built in Hartford’s northeast end on vacant lots. Habitat for Humanity of North Central Connecticut (HFHNCC) held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday morning to kick off construction. The plan is to build four single-family homes on Clark, Capen, Westland and Nelson streets, as...
Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons
In late 2010, Devon, a Hartford man, went on a string of armed robberies. Just 24 years old at the time, Devon, who is being identified by only his first name to protect his identity, robbed a liquor store, a jewlery store and set up his own friend to be robbed at gunpoint. His spree […] The post Clean slate: Connecticut’s new path to automatic pardons appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Connecticut officials call on M&T Bank to provide answers following more than 300 layoffs
The bank says it has laid off 325 employees so far and plans to eliminate 333 more positions.
CVS commitment to maintain Aetna job levels expires shortly
CVS's commitment to maintain staffing levels at insurance giant Aetna will come to a close shortly, based on the company's commitment letter. The post CVS commitment to maintain Aetna job levels expires shortly appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Register Citizen
Connecticut company cutting 1,000 office jobs, report says
Note: Stanley Black & Decker has refuted the initial Wall Street Journal report, but has declined to say how many layoffs there are. Read more about their response here. New Britain-based Stanley Black & Decker plans to cut as many as 1,000 jobs from its finance departments, according to a report.
greenwichfreepress.com
GOLDRICK: Kimberly Fiorello is the Marjorie Taylor Greene of Connecticut
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state representative Kimberly Fiorello (149th district- Greenwich, Stamford), Hartford Courant‘s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, this “rising luminary’s” extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
Eyewitness News
New Haven announces funding to help residents with housing costs
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is using federal funding for a new program that is helping renters with their security deposits, while expanding its down payment program for homebuyers. The new initiative is called I’m Home, with New Haven setting aside $4 million in pandemic relief funding...
A Uniquely Fall Thing You Can’t Miss: 9 Connecticut Corn Mazes Worth the Visit
You can feel it, you can see it, fall 2022 is here and the amazing Connecticut corn mazes are ready for you to explore while you enjoy a piping hot mug of apple cider with a stick of cinnamon. Get as cliché as you want and do every fall-type pumpkin-spiced...
Connecticut woman gives birth on flight to Dominican Republic
HARTFORD, Conn. -- Usually when you feel unsettled on a flight, it's because of turbulence. But a mom-to-be from Connecticut didn't expect turbulence like this. Kendra Rhoden had her baby last month on a flight to the Dominican Republic. Rhoden, who lives in Hartford, wasn't due for another six weeks. But her water broke mid-flight.Nurses on board came to help Rhoden and it didn't take long for her baby to make his debut. "They were like, 'Oh, don't push, don't push because we don't see any head.' I'm like 'The baby's coming!'" said Rhoden. "Everything just happened so fast ... It just happened so quick." Rhoden, inspired by her son's birthplace, named him Skylen.
