Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
City Councilman is Forced to Resign Over a $75 Million DisagreementTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Young Hospice Patient Has Connection with Sea TurtlesMedia TVSouth Padre Island, TX
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
San Antonio, Texas Residents To Receive Energy Bill RebatesCadrene HeslopSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo offering $8 admission Tuesday for Bexar County residents
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Zoo is hosting another locals day for Bexar County residents on Tuesday. Locals can hit up the No. 1 zoo in Texas on July 29 for just $8. Admission is regularly $23.50 for adults and $18.57 for children ages 3 to 11. Discounted...
news4sanantonio.com
Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
KENS 5
More than 100 pets arrive at San Antonio Humane Society from Florida
Little Bud! More than 100 pets have arrived from Florida and are now at the San Antonio Human Society.
KSAT 12
San Antonio Zoo sends disaster response team to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
SAN ANTONIO – Crews with the San Antonio Zoo geared up and headed out to lend a helping hand in Florida as part of its zoological disaster response, rescue, and recovery, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. “We want to take some time out and be able to offer...
San Antonio tattoo shop offers special on adorable Halloween ink
If you want an emo ghost, you got it.
Third Annual San Antonio Grilled Cheese Fest to take over The Espee next month
Area restaurants and chefs will present their takes on the childhood fave, vying for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
One of the longest light tunnels in the world is returning to the San Antonio area this holiday season
SELMA, Texas – The drive-thru holiday light display known as the Light Park is returning to the San Antonio area for a second year. Officials with the Light Park announced Monday that discounted pre-season tickets are now on sale. Pre-season tickets are discounted to $28 per vehicle and are...
KSAT 12
Wiener dog races to return to San Antonio area for Dachtoberfest
HELOTES, Texas – Speedy weenies are returning to the San Antonio area to take their turn at the track. Dachtoberfest, hosted by Diamond Dachshund Rescue of Texas, will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the Helotes Fair Grounds. The event has previously been held at Retama Park Race Track.
KSAT 12
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
KSAT 12
San Antonio Humane Society saves 100+ animals from Florida shelters despite being at capacity
SAN ANTONIO – At least four animal shelters from Escambia County in Florida reached out to San Antonio Humane Society for help. “They called us,” said Luci Almanza, public relations associate for the San Antonio Humane Society. “We said, ‘Yes, we (would) love to help.’”
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, October 3, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, succulents, brunch and cocktails. Plus, spooky sweets, selfies and sewing!. Cakes by Tori Elizabeth helps you start your spooky season right with some spooky sweets!. Looking for the perfect Instagrammable haunted house? Haunted Oaks & Horrific Pix has everything you need. We’re...
KSAT 12
San Antonio sphynx cat makes America’s Favorite Pet quarterfinals
San Antonio – A San Antonio’s woman’s cat has made it to the finals of America’s Favorite Pet. Mona Schwartz is seeking the city’s support in hopes that her sphynx cat, Will Beerus, wins the competition. The voting starts Monday and ends on Oct. 13...
KSAT 12
Barbie Malibu Truck Tour stopping at San Antonio’s Shops at La Cantera this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – Hey Barbie fans, the 2022 Barbie Malibu Truck Tour is making a stop in San Antonio. The pop-up will be at the Shops at La Cantera on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. outside Barnes & Noble. The truck will be selling retro-inspired merchandise in honor of...
San Antonio’s favorite breakfast tacos as zodiac signs
Are you a corn or flour tortilla?
San Antonio woman, former Army medic at the center of immigrant flights
The woman is a person of interest in the investigation.
6 San Antonio landmarks where you should propose, and 5 where you shouldn’t
Say "I do" to these Alamo City spots.
Beloved pastry chef teases new San Antonio bakery set for winter debut
Fans of Sol y Luna will enjoy this announcement.
KSAT 12
Treasure trove of Latino civil rights history can be found at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – When it comes to the Mexican-American experience in San Antonio and South Texas, the UTSA Libraries Special Collections is considered the library of record, said director Amy Rushing. The Mexican-American or Chicano civil rights movement that flourished in San Antonio and South Texas in the 60s...
San Antonio-based eatery Las Palapas opens first location in Austin
Las Palapas opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact) Las Palapas, a Mexican cuisine-style restaurant with over 20 locations in Central Texas, opened its first Austin location in mid-August at 7409 RR 620 N., Austin. Menu items include enchiladas, taco plates and breakfast tacos.
A look at the puro inside jokes of San Antonio’s culture
Fred's Fish Fry, how do you stay open?
