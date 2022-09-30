Read full article on original website
Related
sarasotamagazine.com
Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian
Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
WATCH: Ian Recovery in Manatee
Virtually all power expected back in Manatee by Wednesday night
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
wengradio.com
Local Recovery Efforts Information Updates Charlotte & Sarasota Counties 10/2/22 11:00 am
Sarasota County has updated their green, yellow, red map showing what areas are most impacted and where citizens should travel. There are still several hazards from north to south. Please take this into consideration and do not travel into south county unless absolutely necessary. Three additional Neighborhood Points of Distribution...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox13news.com
Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian
VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
941area.com
Restaurants and Bars in Sarasota and Bradenton Open Post Hurricane
Hurricane Ian undoubtedly hit hard in Sarasota, FL, with a category 4 storm. Most homes and businesses went without power and were flooded. However, we can say that good progress is going on since power is being restored and businesses are now opening. If you are still waiting for power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sarasotamagazine.com
Starlink Receivers Help Keep Sarasota County Connected After Ian
To provide relief and aid recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that 20 Starlink receivers have been deployed for use by first responders at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center and by residents at county Points of Distribution (POD) sites. Starlink...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota County Schools Announce Post-Ian Reopening Plans
Following pandemic-related school closures that unraveled many working families' lives in 2020, Sarasota County Schools have once again closed—this time as a result of another disaster: Hurricane Ian. To make things even more complicated, the effects of the storm vary widely between the north and south areas of the...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Schools Closed 'Indefinitely' Due to Hurricane Ian Damage
Sarasota County Schools will remain closed "until further notice" due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian—including power outages, downed lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many school structures. "We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all...
Sarasota County Schools remain closed as repairs, assessments are underway
Schools remain closed Monday for students and teachers in hard hit Sarasota County after Hurricane Ian. Crews are working to assess the damage and get repairs done as quickly as possible.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
VIDEO: North Port officials tour flooded areas
North Port's mayor and city manager toured hurricane-damaged areas of the city while on the governor's airboat Sunday.
Mysuncoast.com
United Way setting up donation center, relief fund
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund. This fund will provide financial resources for struggling individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Mysuncoast.com
Florida Power & Light issues restoration map
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday
Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now
Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
Comments / 0