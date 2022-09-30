ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

sarasotamagazine.com

Photos: A Look at South Sarasota County After Ian

Last Friday, after Hurricane Ian passed through Florida, leaving a trail of death and destruction in its wake, our deputy art directer Hannah Phillips ventured out to take photos of the damage. While Sarasota was spared a direct hit, the damage in the south of the county, in particular, is...
Mysuncoast.com

City of Sarasota to begin debris pickup Oct. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota has released a statement that it will begin debris collection and removal starting Wednesday, Oct. 5. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. The city is encouraging residents place the material curbside as soon as possible.
fox13news.com

Venice High transforms into shelter for those displaced by Hurricane Ian

VENICE, Fla. - The grounds of Venice High School have transformed into a shelter for people in Sarasota County who have lost everything from Hurricane Ian. Kenya Taylor, 20, and her family of seven are now living in the gym at Venice High School. They came after being rescued from their North Port home that was destroyed by Hurricane Ian. They boarded a boat with only a few belongings and the clothes on their backs.
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County Government distributing water, MREs

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Government will be distributing food and water to those in need. Organizers will distribute water and Meals Ready to Eat at San Pedro Catholic Church on Tamiami Trail in North Port. The water and food will be available as they arrive and while...
941area.com

Restaurants and Bars in Sarasota and Bradenton Open Post Hurricane

Hurricane Ian undoubtedly hit hard in Sarasota, FL, with a category 4 storm. Most homes and businesses went without power and were flooded. However, we can say that good progress is going on since power is being restored and businesses are now opening. If you are still waiting for power...
sarasotamagazine.com

Starlink Receivers Help Keep Sarasota County Connected After Ian

To provide relief and aid recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian in Sarasota County, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced over the weekend that 20 Starlink receivers have been deployed for use by first responders at the Sarasota County Emergency Operations Center and by residents at county Points of Distribution (POD) sites. Starlink...
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota County Schools Announce Post-Ian Reopening Plans

Following pandemic-related school closures that unraveled many working families' lives in 2020, Sarasota County Schools have once again closed—this time as a result of another disaster: Hurricane Ian. To make things even more complicated, the effects of the storm vary widely between the north and south areas of the...
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Schools Closed 'Indefinitely' Due to Hurricane Ian Damage

Sarasota County Schools will remain closed "until further notice" due to damage sustained from Hurricane Ian—including power outages, downed lines, flooding, cellular and cable outages, basic water and plumbing issues, and damage to many school structures. "We will reopen once we can ensure the safety and wellbeing of all...
Mysuncoast.com

United Way setting up donation center, relief fund

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The United Way of South Sarasota County has launched a South Sarasota County Hurricane Ian Recovery & Relief Fund. This fund will provide financial resources for struggling individuals and families in Venice, North Port, Englewood, Nokomis, Laurel and Osprey. Contributions to this fund are designed to fill the gaps arising from the hurricane and to address community needs as efficiently as possible.
Mysuncoast.com

Florida Power & Light issues restoration map

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power & Light crews are working hard to restore power to the Suncoast following Hurricane Ian. 24% of Sarasota residents currently don’t have power but FPL says they believe they can get up to 95% power restoration by Friday. Most communities may see relief as early as Tuesday or Wednesday.
Mysuncoast.com

Bicyclist killed on U.S. 41 in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist was killed Tuesday morning when he pedaled into the path of a truck on U.S. 41 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say shortly before 10 a.m., a work truck was traveling southbound on U.S. 41 in the inside lane approaching 45th Avenue Circle West.
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County Schools to begin reopening on Monday

Under ordinary circumstances, Sarasota County Schools’ motto is “Working as one for the success of all.” For the foreseeable future, it has a new one: “When in doubt, cut it out.”. That’s the phrase Jody Dumas, the school system’s chief operating officer, on Tuesday applied to...
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now

Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL

