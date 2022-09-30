Read full article on original website
Editors’ Picks September 2022 | A spunky performance crossover and an electric BMW
This month sees us award Editors' Picks status to some intriguing new metal rolling into dealership lots and an old favorite. The Kona is a splendid little crossover on its own, but after trying out the N model, it's clear that Hyundai's N division isn't messing around. And then there's the new electric 4 Series, otherwise known as the i4. Luxury, electric sedans that are reasonably affordable are shockingly still thin on the ground these days, but BMW's first entry to this market is a good one. Lastly, there's the Lexus LC 500, a car that needs no introduction.
Ford Bronco gets Performance Calibration kit for 2.3-liter EcoBoost
Ford Performance announced a tune for the four-cylinder-powered Bronco that unlocks more power and reportedly improves drivability. Only compatible with premium gasoline, the Performance Calibration kit was developed in-house, so it doesn't void the factory warranty. Stock, the Bronco's turbocharged, 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine develops 300 horsepower and 325 pound-feet...
2023 Jeep Wrangler FarOut Edition swan song for the EcoDiesel
It's official: Jeep is yanking the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 from the Wrangler lineup, celebrating the loss with the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon FarOut Edition. A thread at the JL Wrangler Forums got hold of an e-mail to dealers that broke the news a few days before Stellantis got to it, now we know it was all for real. The package of special kit contains a "Diesel 3.0L" hood graphic and "3.0 D" badging elsewhere, Mopar Satin Black grille, LED Lighting Group, body-color fender flares, 17-inch wheels that Jeep calls exclusive but that look like the Rubicon's standard painted wheels, the Trailer-Tow and Heavy-Duty Electrical Group, Cold Weather Group, Safety Group, plus black leather seats with red accents and all-weather floor mats for the cabin. Third-gen Dana 44 front and rear axles spin 3.73 gears.
Junkyard Gem: 1964 Chevrolet C20 Fleetside
Back in the middle 1960s, when pickups weren't used (much) as suburban commuters, Detroit (and the other Midwestern automakers) offered a huge selection of tough and not-at-all-luxurious trucks in the half-ton-through-one-ton range. Ford had the F-Series, Chrysler had the Dodge D-Series, International Harvester had the A Line, Jeep had the Gladiator, and GM had the Chevrolet/GMC C-Series. Here's an example of The General's three-quarter-ton pickup for 1964, found in a yard near Denver, Colo., after a 58-year career.
A closer look at Chevy's $105,000 electric truck and its expanding bed
Car companies are betting on a future full of electric vehicles. One great way to sell Americans on the idea: Give them the trucks they know and love, but without the gas. And crosstown rival Chevrolet is following suit with its Silverado EV, which goes on sale next year. Why...
Hennessey Bronco VelociRaptor 500 is totally unnecessary in the best ways
Hennessey has been cranking out harder-core versions of sporty Fords for a long time and currently offers several models from The Blue Oval, including a brand-new Bronco VelociRaptor 500. Building on the already-bonkers Bronco Raptor, Hennessey’s upgrades boost power by almost 20 percent and add a menacing stance. The...
2023 Nissan Pathfinder Review: Now more capable of finding paths
Definitely better; definitely still not the best. The Pathfinder makes a lot more sense than it used to, but we're not sold on the quasi-off-road marketing angle (even with the Rock Creek). It's a good family hauler for a good price, nothing more. Industry. N/A. Pros: High-quality and functional interior;...
U.S. auto sales as a whole fall a bit in 3Q, even with September gains
DETROIT — New vehicle sales in the U.S. are expected to have fallen slightly in the third quarter, even though many automakers saw improvement in September. But there are warning signs that consumers' appetite for expensive new cars, trucks and SUVs may be waning. Edmunds.com says it expects sales...
Audi R8 GT is the 5.2-liter V10's swan song
Audi is sending off its excellent 5.2-liter V10 engine with the limited-edition R8 GT. Powered by an evolution of the tried-and-true naturally-aspirated 10-cylinder, the commemorative coupe features rear-wheel-drive and a number of edition-specific details inside and out. If the name rings a bell, it's likely because this isn't the first...
2022 BMW M3 Road Test Review: One of the best cars, but ...
MALIBU, Calif. – Encinal and Decker Canyon roads are serious challenges for anything on four wheels. They are impossibly tight, twisting and demanding of the driver’s attention. Bigger vehicles merely survive these roads, including those with otherwise exemplary performance credentials. The 2022 BMW M3 is definitely not a small car, as the latest G80 3 Series generation has swollen to proportions comparable to the time-honored E39 BMW M5.
300-hp Alpine A110 R blurs the line between a race car and a street car
One of Europe's tastiest forbidden fruits just got even better. Renault-owned Alpine announced an evolution of the A110, a heritage-inspired coupe powered by a mid-mounted engine, that's decked out with carbon fiber and fitted with a long list of racing-derived components. It's not too far-fetched to argue the A110 didn't...
VW's International Harvester Scout will reportedly be a true off-roader
Volkswagen's born-again International Harvester Scout is beginning to take shape. While official details remain few and far between, an unverified report claims that the model is being developed as a true off-roader and that it won't arrive as the product of badge engineering. Jeff Bade, a prominent member of the...
2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Drive Review: 6 isn't better than 5 (it's just different)
SEOUL – The Ioniq 5 was a sea change EV. It offers more room inside than it should be capable of, more tech than its price tag suggests and comes to play with excellent efficiency and perhaps the best adjustable-on-the-fly regenerative brake levels available. Now there’s the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6, and despite the name (or number), it isn’t simply an expansion of the features that make the 5 the 5. It’s another expression of what’s possible with an electric powertrain and Hyundai’s E-GMP platform (also shared with the Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60), proving that you can take these building blocks and make a quirky-yet-practical crossover, or a sleek, gorgeous fastback sedan.
Audi E-Tron possible prototype shows up in electric German rally
Audi showed up at the E-Cannonball in Hamburg, Germany, last month with what the brand's Twitter called "a new all-electric challenger." Consensus is that it's a coy prototype of the refreshed E-Tron crossover. Although the automaker didn't give anything away, the vehicle wears what has been Audi's go-to pattern for electric test vehicles, and this latest flirt follows Audi teasing a prototype E-Tron Sportback during winter testing earlier this year. All we can make out in front for now is a narrower, reshaped grille with new mesh and a different surround, plus a new treatment for the side intakes. We can't see a visual difference in the headlights, but they could house "new lighting innovations." In back, there's what looks like a trimmer, full-width LED light bar, and a reworked pattern for the bumper and diffuser.
Toyota Crown PHEV is coming to the U.S.
After seeing the 2023 Toyota Crown for the first time a few months ago, we wrote, "Its form would hit the bullseye as an electric crossover, another of the shapely, lifted lozenges balancing the dictates of aerodynamics, packaging, and market tastes. The Crown even has a flat underfloor, the grubby bits from the front bumper to the rear suspension hidden behind aero panels." In response a question about that, Toyota told us it had no plans to bring an electric Crown to the U.S. The company is ready to admit it's taking the midway step, however. CEO Akio Toyoda told Motor Trend at a dealer conference in Las Vegas that the U.S.-market Crown will get a plug-in hybrid form.
Toyota FJ Cruiser production finally ending with Final Edition, and that's final
The Toyota FJ Cruiser retired from the American market at the end of the 2014 model year but it lived on in several overseas markets. Sales in Australia ended in 2016, and the brand's Saudi Arabian distributor announced the end of global FJ production with a limited-edition model. Appropriately called...
Ford reports strong demand for new vehicles — EV sales have tripled
Ford Motor Co on Tuesday reported strong demand for new vehicles in the United States in September amid inflation worries, with sales of its electric models tripling over last year. "Demand remains strong with new retail orders rapidly expanding," Andrew Frick, Ford vice president, said in a statement. Shares of...
Cadillac XT5, XT6, GMC Acadia recalled for two issues
General Motors is recalling three model years of the Cadillac XT5 and XT6, and the Cadillac's GMC sibling, the Acadia. The first recall has to do with the rearview camera. On 2020- and 2021-model-year XT5s, XT6s, and Acadias optioned with Surround Vision, insufficient crimping for the coaxial cables could cause a degraded signal from the rear camera, or cause the signal to fail. With all passenger vehicles required to have a working rearview camera, that's not an ideal situation. Only crossovers with Surround Vision are affected. The population at issue counts 95,231 vehicles, build dates being:
