Audi showed up at the E-Cannonball in Hamburg, Germany, last month with what the brand's Twitter called "a new all-electric challenger." Consensus is that it's a coy prototype of the refreshed E-Tron crossover. Although the automaker didn't give anything away, the vehicle wears what has been Audi's go-to pattern for electric test vehicles, and this latest flirt follows Audi teasing a prototype E-Tron Sportback during winter testing earlier this year. All we can make out in front for now is a narrower, reshaped grille with new mesh and a different surround, plus a new treatment for the side intakes. We can't see a visual difference in the headlights, but they could house "new lighting innovations." In back, there's what looks like a trimmer, full-width LED light bar, and a reworked pattern for the bumper and diffuser.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO